Live, Pakistan vs World XI, Full Cricket Score, Independence Cup 2017, 3rd T20: Shehzad Powers Hosts to 183/4

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 15, 2017, 9:08 PM IST

Pakistan vs World XI Live Cricket Score, Independence Cup, 2017 3rd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 15 September, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by World XI (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Highlights

21:07(IST)

OUT: Imad Wasim departs without scoring but Pakistan have breached the 180-run mark so they should be fine

21:03(IST)

WICKET: Perera picks up a wicket with the first delivery of the last over. Babar Azam looking to go inside out over the cover fielder, but eventually gives an easy catch. Babr goes back for a well-made 48 off 31 deliveries

21:01(IST)

BOUNDARY:  It's pitched up by Morkel and Shoaib Malik blasts it over the bowler's head for a boundary. 

21:00(IST)

A great 19th over being bowled by Morne Morkel, just three singles from the first four deliveries

20:57(IST)

Just caught a glimpse of two Pakistani greats in attendance, former captains Shahid Afridi and Misbah-ul-Haq watching the action from the sidelines

20:54(IST)

OUT: That's a wide delivery by Ben Cutting and Ahmed Shehzad attempts a run but is sent back by Babar Azam, a direct hit though ends his stay. Shehzad departs after a strokeful 89

20:53(IST)

SHEHZAD ON SONG: Ahmed Shehzad has hit Ben Cutting for three huge sices. The first two were lofted over the deep mid-wicket fence while the third one was hit over the fine leg boundary with some improvisation. 

The last of those sixes also bringing up the hundred-run stand between Shehzad and Babar Azam

20:48(IST)

That's the end of a good over for Pakistan, the hosts get 17 from it. They are now of 142/1 after 17 overs

20:47(IST)

BACK TO BACK BOUNDARIES: Ahmed Shehzad hits two on consecutive deliveries. The first one was an inside edge which ran down to the boundary behind the keeper. On the next delivery Shehzad stepped outside the off stmp and took the attempted yorker on the full and guided into over the short fine leg fielder's head

20:46(IST)

BOUNDARY: Morkel bowls a slower delivery outside the off-stump and he has been carted to the boundary on the off side by Babar Azam

20:44(IST)

Morne Morkel is into the attack and he has been welcomed to the bowling crease by Babar Azam with a boundary

20:40(IST)

Ahmed Shehzad hits that to the mid-wicket fence, the fielder in the deep cuts it off but a double is completed. Shehzad with a desperate dive to return to the crease, and he has injured his arm in the process

20:38(IST)

BOUNDARY: Thisara Perera bowls it short on the off stump and Babar Azam is too good a player to miss out on that, creates room for himself and hits that through the covers for a boundary

20:36(IST)

BOUNDARY: Finally a flighted delivery and Babar Azam hits it straight past the long on fielder for a boundary. Paskiatn would need many more such hits from its batsmen 

20:35(IST)

Imran Tahir is into the attack and he has done a great job so far. The first three deliveries have beenflat and not allowed the batsmen any chance to hit big shots

20:34(IST)

At the end of the 14th over, Pakistan on 107/1. Sammy has done a great job by restricting the home batsmen. Wasim Akram is constantly saying from the commentary box that it is a great pitch and the hosts would need in excess of 180 to have a realistic chance of winning the match

20:32(IST)

DROP: Thisara Perera is into the attack now and bowls it on the leg side, Babar Azam plays that in the air straight down the throat of the fine leg fielder, who drops a straightforward chance

20:26(IST)

World XI bowlers have done a good job so far by keeping the Pakistan batsmen in check and just as I say this, the Pakistan team century comes up. So, at the end of 13 obvers, Pakistan on 101/1.

20:25(IST)

FIFTY: And that double brings up Shehzad's half-century, he has looked in good form throughout this series. But the onus now lies on him as the set batsman to take the attack to the opposition

20:24(IST)

BOUNDARY: Shehzad slashes hard outside the off-stump and gets a thick outside edge, which beats the thirdman fielder to the fence

20:23(IST)

Badree is into the attack and he is bowling really well here, not giving away anything. The lack of flight in case of Badree often creates problems for batsmen who can't get under the ball to hit the big shots, and when they do try, they end up getting caught in the deep

20:19(IST)

Pakistan 85/1 after 11 overs, they need this pair to be in top shape if Pakistan are to post a big total

20:18(IST)

BOUNDARY: Babar Azam goes deep into his crease, lets the ball pitch and heaves it over the mid-wicket fence. This young man is in great from and he is showing yet again that he is a top find for Pakistan.

20:17(IST)

Darren Sammy is bowling well with his dibbly dobblies and is keeping a lid on the runs. Very important for bowlers to have change of pace in this format and Sammy is a master of that

20:14(IST)

BOUNDARY: Another loopy delivery from Tahir and Shehzad belts that past the mid on fence with a powerful hit. One thing that has been visible throughout this series is Shehzad's prowess straight down the wicket

20:12(IST)

Imran Tahir into the attack now and Ahmed Shhzad pushes that to the long off region for a double

20:11(IST)

CLOSE: Ahmed Shehzad could have been run out there, he was ball-watching as the throw came in and hit the wickets directly, the stretched hand finally saved the Pakistani opener. The home team on 66/1 after 9 overs

20:08(IST)

OUT: World XI have finally got the first breakthrough of the innings as Darren Sammy gets rid of Fakhar Zaman. Shehzad hit the ball straight at Sammy and he touched the ball and it crashed into the stumps. Zaman was out of the crease and is run out.

20:03(IST)

Du Plessis has now introduced Imran Tahir into the attack as World XI are searching for the first breakthrough of the innings. Pakistan are running away with the match as the openers are scoring runs a brisk pace.

19:56(IST)

SIX: Fakhar Zaman is also matching Shehzad toe to toe as he is also playing some sublime shots to put the pressure on the visitors. Zaman hits the first six of the innings and Pakistan also cross the 50-run mark.

19:55(IST)

Four: Du Plessis now introduces Thisara Perera into the attack and Shehzad welcomes him by hitting him for a boundary towards fine leg. Fifth boundary of the innings for Shehzad who is looking in top form so far in the innings.

Ahmed Shehzad (Getty Images)

Live Updates: Ahmed Shehzad scored a brilliant 89 while Babar Azam chipped in with an 48 as Pakistan post 183/4 in 20 overs

Preview:

The third match between Pakistan and World XI is being touted as a blockbuster finale after hosts won the opening match while Faf Du Plessis' troops clinched a thrilling win the second match on Wednesday.

Pakistan took a giant step towards reviving international cricket at home with a 20-run victory over the World XI in the first match of the series, before excited crowds amid tight security on Tuesday.

The first match, accorded international status by the International Cricket Council, is only the second time Pakistan has hosted an international match since militants attacked the bus of the visiting Sri Lankan team in March 2009, killing eight people and injuring seven players and staff.

While in the second match, Thisara Perera hit a towering six off the penultimate ball to steer the World XI to a thrilling seven-wicket win over Pakistan on Wednesday.

Perera made a whirlwind 19-ball 47 not out with five sixes, while Hashim Amla finished not out 72 off 55 balls to help the World XI overhaul a 175-run target and level the three-match series 1-1 before a packed Gaddafi stadium in Lahore.

Squads:

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (C), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Umar Amin, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Fahim Ashraf , Hasan Ali, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Rumman Raees, Usman Khan, Sohail Khan.

World XI: Faf du Plessis (C), Hashim Amla, George Bailey, Paul Collingwood, Ben Cutting, George Elliott, Tamim Iqbal, David Miller, Tim Paine, Thisara Perera, Darren Sammy, Samuel Badree, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir.

