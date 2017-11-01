Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Live Score Cricket, India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I in Delhi: Kane Williamson Wins Toss, Will Bowl

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 1, 2017, 6:39 PM IST

India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, New Zealand in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 1st T20I, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi 01 November, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by New Zealand (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Highlights

18:41(IST)

Teams: India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Bruce, Tom Latham(w), Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi

18:37(IST)

At the toss, Kane Williamson: "We are going to bowl, there is quite a bit of dew around. We are playing two frontline seamers and two spinners. It was a really good ODI series. Playing India in this part of the world is a stiff challenge. The boys are looking forward to it."
Virat Kohli: "We would have bowled first as well, there is already a lot of dew on the field. The team that bowls better should win the game. Ashish Nehra is playing. He has been a great servant for Indian cricket. He's one of the smartest guys I have played with. A true gentleman. Always willing to help the young guys in the team. It's sad to see him go. Shreyas Iyer makes his debut at No. 4. We have got two spinners, three fast bowlers. Hardik and Axar will be the all-round options."

18:34(IST)

TOSS NEWS: Kane Williamson wins the toss and New Zealand will bowl first. Kohli says he too would have loved to bowl first. Ashish Nehra is playing his final international game and Shreyas Iyer makes his debut.

18:23(IST)

Shreyas Iyer gets his cap as the Indians are in a huddle. Will he play? The Kotla is known to be a batting paradise, so he just might. Murali Kartik and Simon Doull believe that the wicket is a bit damp and it could help the pacers early on. But also the boundaries are really short at the KOTLA and the wicket looks like it is not a simple flat deck and the bowlers might just have something to smile about.

18:17(IST)

India skipper Virat Kohli, once again churned out hundreds at the recently concluded ODI series against New Zealand, and was adjudged Man-of-the-series for his exploits with the bat. At Kanpur, Kohli smashed his 32nd ODI century that took India home, and help them seal the series 2-1. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar lavished praised on the Delhi lad, and hailed his consistency as 'phenomenal'. Gavaskar said, “Virat’s consistency with the bat is beyond phenomenal. Against New Zealand, there was no question of him being denied a hundred. He got denied against the Australians but remember he learnt from that. He was not trying to run the ball to third man (against New Zealand), like he got out against the Australians in two of the five matches. Key to Virat Kohli’s consistency is that he learns from his mistakes and to then avoid those. That is what Virat keeps on doing. There will be some same dismissals because that’s what cricket is all about but if you have made a mistake and you try to avoid it. The bowlers will get you out because they will bowl you the odd good ball, that is accepted. But the thing that he learns from errors and avoids them, that is why he is so consistent,” he added. Apart from Kohli, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar emerged as stars. Throughout the series, the pacer duo kept striking at regular intervals, which was a major contributor to India's success in the series.

18:11(IST)

Talk about Virat Kohli and Nehra would say that Ravi Shastri is the ideal foil for Kohli. "Look Virat's career and captaincy are on auto-pilot mode right now. He knows what he is doing and leads by example. He doesn't need gyaan (sermons) but support which Ravi gives him in abundance," he said. "You know the best part about Ravi. If a player is going through a rough patch, he is the man. Even if the player is not able to middle a single ball in the nets, Ravi would make him believe that he is as good as Brain Lara! Now that might sound ludicrous to an outsider but those who understand cricket know that this is man-management," he said. He did not speak a word about Anil Kumble but had a subtle take on what is an ideal coach-captain relationship. "If a coach, suppose is 50 years old and the captain is 28, it is the duty of the coach to understand the psyche of a 28-year-old and not the other way round. It doesn't work the other way. Not in cricket at least." Will he become the bowling coach of the Indian team if offered the role? "No such plans as of now. Yes, I will do a bit of coaching and commentary but if you talking about Indian team, no such thoughts till 2019 World Cup. After that, let's see what happens." People remember him for his 6/23 against England in Durban where he hardly put a foot wrong. But can just one night's performance describe him? "Sports is nothing but moments. People remember that night. I would like them to remember me as an honest trier. Ek aisa shaqs jisne seekh ke khela nahin par khelke ke seekha (a person, who didn't learn and play but played and learnt)," he replied.

18:03(IST)

"If you can, then sprint. If not, then run. Can't run? Then jog. Won't jog? Then at least walk! Can't walk? Then crawl but just keep on moving," says Ashish Nehra as he gets ready to bid adieu to the game that has given him everything in all these years. A total of 163 international matches across three formats in 20 years is not the greatest piece of statistic but the straight-talking Nehra will remain an enigma for what he could have achieved had he not gone under knife 12 times. "Trust me, I have had an eventful 20 years. I am not a very emotional person. The next 20 years is what I am looking forward to. Hopefully, it will be as eventful as it has been since I started playing for Delhi in 1997," Nehra said. "It's been a great journey. May be one regret. If I could change anything in these 20 years, that afternoon in Johannesburg during the 2003 World Cup final. But nothing else as it's all about destiny," he said with his customary nonchalance. Talking about the journey that started at Delhi's famous Sonnet Club in early '90s, he is thoroughly old school with loads of anecdotes. "During my first Ranji Trophy game at Kotla, Delhi team had late Raman Lamba, Ajay Sharma, Atul Wassan and Robin Singh junior. Raman bhaiya and Ajay bhaiya, I have grown up bowling to them at Sonnet nets. Difficult to forget Raman Lamba. Dada player thaa (cricketing lingo for dominating batsman)," he reminisces. "And Ajay Sharma, well I can tell you about his cricket. With no disrespect to all the current top spinners in our country - Ajay bhaiya would have murdered them even on rank turners. He was that good at the domestic level," he recollected in an authoritative tone. "I remember bowling one-change in my debut Ranji game as Robin Junior and Wassan (his last first-class match) were bowling with new ball. I got Ajay Jadeja for a duck in both innings. Another man is Ajay Jadeja. I have huge respect for his cricketing acumen. For me, Ajay Jadeja and Mahendra Singh Dhoni are the two shrewdest cricketing brains I have ever interacted with," he lets one know his favourites and tells that it's purely his choice. He has seen the quiet resurgence under John Wright, been through the tumultuous phase under Greg Chappell, had a second coming under Gary Kirsten and the final flourish under Ravi Shastri. "I didn't play much under Greg Chappell save two series in 2005 (in Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe). Mujhe pahle series se hi maloom thaa yeh biryani, khichdi bannewali hain Greg ke under (I knew biryani would turn into Khichdi under Greg). That's where Gary (Kirsten) was such a superb coach. He discussed strategies with MS (Dhoni) but on field, he never interfered with MS' style of functioning. But I still believe Chappell could have been a terrific coach for juniors," Nehra observed.

17:50(IST)

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah climbed to the number one spot in the latest ICC T20 rankings while his fifth-ranked team could go as high as second if it beats New Zealand in the three-match series beginning here on Wednesday. Bumrah, who attained a career-best third position in the ODI rankings on Monday, has regained the T20 top spot after Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim slipped one place. India captain Virat Kohli, who on Monday edged AB de Villiers to claim the top ranking in ODIs, also goes into the New Zealand series as the top-ranked batsman in the shortest format. In the team rankings, India will do Pakistan a huge favour if they defeat New Zealand in the upcoming series, as such a result will see their arch rivals top the standings. New Zealand are the top-ranked side in the shortest format with 125 points but Pakistan have closed in to within one point after securing a 3-0 win in the series against Sri Lanka that culminated in Lahore on Sunday. India are placed fifth at 116 points and can at best go to second position with a 3-0 win over New Zealand which will take them to 122 points. Pakistan will reach the top rank with their tally of 124 points in such a scenario with New Zealand slipping to 114 points and fifth position. Even a 2-1 series win for India will be enough for Pakistan to move to the top with New Zealand slipping to 121 points.

17:45(IST)

Ross Taylor's impressive showing in ODIs against India have earned him a recall to the New Zealand T20I side. Taylor was named in the 15 man squad for the series starting on Wednesday in Delhi. “Ross is in good form as well. He gives us another option through the middle order. It’s a real shame for Todd, but it will be nice to have Ross’ experience in the group,” New Zealand coach Mike Hesson said. Taylor has not played a T20I since New Zealand’s semi-final loss to England in the World T20 in March 2016. Since then, he was dropped for the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh in January this year before being overlooked for the only T20I against South Africa in February. Taylor has played 73 T20 Internationals since his debut in 2006 and averaged 24 in his career and those runs have come at a strike rate of 120. The middle-order batsman played a key role in the Kiwis victory at Wankhede, where he scored a fine 95. He also guided Tom Latham, who scored an unbeaten ton and later thanked Taylor for guiding him through the difficult period of the innings, and also helping him tackle the spinners. New Zealand lost the three-match ODI series against India 2-1 but will look to win the 20-over format as they are the number one team in the world and have never lost a T20 International against India.

17:37(IST)

Indian team has been on a continuous winning streak as they sealed yet another series victory over New Zealand, although this time it was a closer affair. Kohli and boys celebrated their success in style as the Indian team partied hard at Virat Kohli restaurant ahead of the first T20I in Delhi on Wednesday. Shikhar Dhawan shared a photo on his Instagram account with caption, Had great nite at Nueva resturant with boys lastnite @virat.kohli @rahulkl .Loved the food and service. Thanks for celebrating my anniversary. Fans too shared photos of the stars including the likes of MS Dhoni, coach Ravi Shastri who were all present on the occassion. As India prepares to face New Zealand in the first T20I, all eyes will be firmly on veteran pacer Ashish Nehra who will be playing his final competitive game. India would look to bid a befitting farewell to the seamer, whose career has been characterised by many injuries and many comebacks. It is appropriate that the 38-year-old will be hanging up his boots in front of his home crowd and nothing would be sweeter than an Indian win against a team that has been their Achilles heel in this format. India have so far lost all their matches against New Zealand, the fifth and last one coming at the ICC World T20 in 2016. For a team that has stormed its way to the top of world cricket with wins over Australia, England and Sri Lanka, among others, this piece of statistic certainly sticks out like a sore thumb. That aside, India have been on a roll. With series wins over big teams like Australia, India have firmly stamped their supremacy in the limited-overs format.

17:28(IST)

Senior India pacer Ashish Nehra will bring down the curtains on his career after the T20I match against New Zealand on November 1. Nehra, who made his debut for the Indian team in 1999, has played 17 Tests, 120 ODIs and 26 Twenty20 matches in his 18-year-long career. CNN News18's Vimal Kumar caught up with the India star where Nehra spoke at length about his career and also revealed his future plans. The left-arm pacer also heaped praise on skipper Virat Kohli and former captain MS Dhoni. Nehra said that the Indian team is really lucky to have them both. Earlier, when Nehra decided to call time on his illustrious career suddenly, rumours started doing the rounds if it was the effect of not being picked in the first two T20Is against Australia. But Nehra has now come out and said that it was his own. Speaking to the media ahead of the third T20I between India and Australia in Hyderabad, Nehra said: “It's my own decision. Match on Nov 1 is in Delhi. There's no bigger thing than to retire in your home town. When I was selected for this series, I informed Virat (Kohli) and coach (Ravi) Shastri that I think Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) and (Jasprit) Bumrah are doing really well. And that this is the right time for me to go.” Asked if he would be part of the IPL, Nehra said: "If I have decided something, there is no going back. If I retire, I won't even play the IPL."

17:19(IST)

Ashish Nehra running into bowl one last time at a place where it all began will form the sub plot as India aim to better their abysmal T20 record against New Zealand in the three-match series starting on Wednesday. The opening match at the Feroz Shah Kotla will be Nehra's last game in competitive cricket and India would look to bid a befitting farewell to the seamer, whose career has been characterised by many injuries and many comebacks. On the eve of the first T20I between against New Zealand, a host of Indian players wished the veteran pacer luck, for his final sojourn, and the life after that. A video compiled by BCCI.tv sees players like Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ajinkya Rahane and Dinesh Karthik, wishing Nehra. Rohit Sharma talked about his fondest Ashish Nehra memory. "I clearly remember his spell against England in world cup 2003, his 6/23. That was one magical spell, and one of the best in world cups for India. He has been a true gentleman of this game. I have been fortunate enough to share those memories with him. I can only wish him best for his future, in whatever he does. He'll be a really good advisor, and a friend to us. All the best," Rohit said. Shikhar Dhawan relived the journey with his Delhi teammate and said, "His sense of humour is really good, and he cracks good jokes. I enjoy his company, which is not restricted only to cricket, and once his career gets over we'll be good friends." His bowling partner Bhuvneshwar Kumar said, "When we see a guy at the age of 38-39, still giving his best and 100 %, seeing his work ethic, it motivates me a lot. I wish you all the best." Ajinkya Rahane said, "We have seen him for really long, the type of hard work he has done, to comeback after so many injuries, that really inspires us a lot. Being a fast bowler, seeing his routine, especially towards the end, that was fantastic to see. I just want to wish you all the best in future." While Dinesh Karthik went down the memory lane, talking about the left-armer. "My debut match in 2004 against England at the Natwest 2004, he bowled the first ball I ever caught in international cricket. I still remember the ball. Marcus Trescothick was batting, and he left the ball. The ball came straight to me. I was very nervous. That's the fondest memory I have of him. All the best."

17:11(IST)

Sport, especially cricket, is never known to have fairytale endings. The decision to call it quits is the most important as well as the most difficult decision any cricketer or athlete has to take in his career. Greats like Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag to name a few, never had the luxury of retiring on their own terms or getting a farewell game. Sehwag in fact spoke on record and said that pain of not getting a farewell game shall always remain. Ashish Nehra’s career on the other end has been enigmatic to say the least. Just when you thought that we will see the best of Nehra, fate always took a cruel turn for the fast bowler. He underwent surgery 12 times, but his will and determination saw him bounce back each time he looked to be down and out. Statistically speaking, Nehra might not be among the greatest of bowlers India had but judging him by purely on the basis of stats would be unfair to say the least. Nehra made his debut for India way back in 1999, under the captaincy of Mohammad Azharuddin. To put things in perspective, Nehra made his debut even before the current chairman of selectors MSK Prasad. India captain Virat Kohli was just 11-years-old and latest pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah was just 6!

17:02(IST)

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the opening T20I between India and New Zealand at the Ferozeshah Kotla in the Capital. After a brilliant performance in the One-Day Internationals (ODIs), India will aim for a maiden win against the New Zealand when they take on the visitors in the first Twenty20 International (T20I) match at the Ferozeshah Kotla in the Capital on Wednesday. The three-match T20I series will also witness some promising players taking the field and veteran pacer Ashish Nehra signing off with the first match at his home ground. Seeing the recent performances, many cricket pundits may have put their money on the Indian team, but World No.1 New Zealand could also turn the tables with their cent percent record against the hosts. The two teams faced off twice in New Zealand, twice in India and once in South Africa and New Zealand won all the five matches. There are several match winning players in the New Zealand squad. Apart from skipper Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls have the ability to change the game at any time. Experienced batsman Ross Taylor was also recalled to the New Zealand set-up in place of injured legs-pinner Todd Astle, which will give a boost to their batting department. The bowlers have also shown their class in the ODI series. Experienced pacer Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme will be the key in the shortest format. Spinners Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne could add much more to their bowling line-up on the slow Ferozshah Kotla pitch here if they bowl on the right areas. India, on the other hand, have ticked many boxes in the ODI series. But they would like to improve the performance in both the departments. Youngsters like Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul and pacer Mohammed Siraj would want to make their their mark and other batsmen like Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik would like to continue their momentum in order to register their maiden T20I win. In the bowling department, Ashish Nehra will play a crucial role in the first match if Virat Kohli include him in the squad. Nehra would be supported by Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who played brilliantly in the recently concluded series. Spinners -- Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal -- will also play an important role in the spin friendly wicket. So, with the records favouring the visitors, it will be interesting to see if India could to change their fortunes this time around or not.

Squads: India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ashish Nehra.
New Zealand : Kane Williamson (c), Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Trent Boult, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips (wk).


