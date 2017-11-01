Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Live Score Cricket, India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I in Delhi: Kohli and Dhoni Power Hosts to 202/3

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 1, 2017, 8:30 PM IST

India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, New Zealand in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 1st T20I, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi 01 November, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by New Zealand (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Highlights

20:32(IST)

17 runs from the last over from Southee as both Kohli and Dhoni end with sixes in the last over. The crowd is on its feet as India ends on 202/3 in their 20 overs with Kohli finishing unbeaten on 26 and Dhoni unbeaten on 7 off 2 balls. This was a terrific display of batsmanship from India in Ashish Nehra's farewell game.

20:24(IST)

WICKET! A little drama to end the over as Rohit tries to hit one out of the park here. The third umpire says the bat hit the ground and Rohit survives. But then it is reversed after the Kiwis protest this. Rohit is given out and he goes for 80. 11 runs from the Boult over as he has mixed good and bad balls here and Kohli has managed to hit one out of the park to keep the cheering on. India's score reads 185/3

20:18(IST)

DROPPED! Kohli now gets a life on 8. It was slightly more difficult for Guptill coming from the crowd in the background, but these catches are meant to be taken at this level. India on a roll here as the score reads 174/2 after 18 overs with Kohli and Rohit looking to finish on a high.

20:11(IST)

BACK to BACK WICKETs! This looks unreal as Sodhi has Dhawan caught here. Sodhi bowls it wide here and Dhawan manages to edge it to Latham. Pandya too goes, again caught by Latham. Pandya goes for a duck as India's score reads 158/2. Will Kohli walk out now?

20:03(IST)

12th T20I FIFTY for Rohit: Enough of trying to hit boundaries, Rohit hits one out of the ground to bring up his fifty. This is just the second time when both the Indian opening batsmen have registered 50s in the same T20I innings. Only prior instance was Sehwag and Gambhir against England in Durban in 2007. He finishes with two more boundaries off Santner's over as India's score reads 140/0 after 15 overs

19:58(IST)

SIX! Looked like this was going to be a good over for the Kiwis before Dhawan decided to end with a huge one into the mid-wicket stands. The crowd is on their feet as the Kiwis are looking for answers here. The score reads 125/0 after 14 overs. Rohit too closing in on a fifty as India have 6 more overs to make hay.

19:53(IST)

14 runs from the Sodhi over as Dhawan finally rips the leg-spinner apart. First a six off a long hop and then he sweeps the spinner from outside the off-stump as the fielder at mid-wicket cannot stop that one. The crowd loving it as India's score reads 114/0 after 13 overs. India clearly looking at something in the range of the 300-run mark.

19:50(IST)

3rd T20I FIFTY for Dhawan. Dhawan plays an excellent innings here as the Indians have looked to attack from the word go. The crowd erupts and the players are applauding the knock in the balcony. India also bring up their 100 in this over as the score reads 100/0 after 12 overs. 8 more to go.

19:46(IST)

14 runs as Rohit welcomes Munro to the bowling crease. He first hits a huge six into the long-on stands before hitting the perfect straight drive to the left of Munro as the ball races into the long-off boundary. India looking to keep attacking the Kiwi bowlers as the score reads 94/0 after 11 overs.

19:43(IST)

6 runs from the Sodhi over as he is the only Kiwi bowler who has looked threatening in this game. Pitching the ball up and giving it a rip as Dhawan and Rohit are looking to play him off here. India's score reads 80/0 after 10 overs

19:39(IST)

18 runs from the Grandhomme over as he bowls two no-balls with the ball slipping out of his hands. Dhawan hits the shot of the match of the last ball as he drives the ball and it travels to the cover boundary like a bullet. No stopping the Indian openers here as the score reads 74/0 after 9 overs with Dhawan closing in on a 50.

19:35(IST)

Three runs from the Ish Sodhi over here as he bowls it in the right areas and makes both the openers struggle. Interestingly, this is Shikhar Dhawan’s first T20I thirty-plus score since score 60 against Bangladesh at Dhaka during the final of the 2016 Asia Cup. India's score reads 56/0 after 8 overs

19:29(IST)

7 runs from the 7th over as India bring up the 50 off Grandhomme's bowling. Dhawan rubs salt into the bowler's wound as the ball next to the dropped catch is sent to the fine leg boundary as Dhawan sweeps over the short fine-leg's head. India's score reads 53/0 after 7

19:28(IST)

DROPPED! Rohit gets a life on 16 as Southee drops a sitter off Grandhomme's ball as Southee walks in from long off and fails to hold onto that one. The bowler is not impressed but Rohit will want to make the most of this one. Just the 7th over of the innings and both Dhawan and Rohit have been given a life each.

19:27(IST)

8 runs from the Santner over here as Rohit picks a boundary off the last ball. The short boundary helping the batsman here. That was a really good over from the spinner as he kept bother Rohit and the wicket also helped his cause as the pitch is taking turn. But Rohit nullifies it with a boundary over the short cover fielder. India's score reads 46/0 after 6 overs

19:24(IST)

8 runs from the Southee over now as Dhawan hits another boundary. But this time round it is poor fielding from Ish Sodhi at the third-man boundary. He dived but failed to stop the ball from going into the boundary ropes. India looking to score from the word go as the score reads 38/0 after 5 overs

19:17(IST)

9 runs from the fourth over here as Dhawan hits another couple to the boundary rope. The first one is on the hips and Dhawan just helps it past the short fine-leg fielder and the next one is a full blooded cut past the point fielder. India's score reads 30/0 after 4 overs

19:14(IST)

SIX! Rohit seems to be telling Dhawan that if he goes for the boundaries, Rohit will go for the sixes. An upper cut that goes into the third-man boundary. The crowd is loving the opening burst from the Indian batsmen. India's score reads 21/0 after 3 overs.

19:09(IST)

BACK to BACK boundaries for Dhawan here. He flicks the first one and manages to glove it to the fine leg boundary off Boult and the next one is on the legs and Dhawan needs no second invitation as he smashes it to the square leg boundary. Dhawan looks in the mood to take the attack to the Kiwi bowlers. India's score reads 13/0 after 2 overs

19:09(IST)

DROPPED! Dhawan dropped by Santner at point for 8. That was a fierce cut and went like a rocket to Santner and he just could not sight it in time to take the catch. The Indians will not mind as the crowd erupts. Dhawan could well make the Kiwis pay for this mistake. 

19:05(IST)

Mitchell Santner starts the first over for the Kiwis and both Rohit and Dhawan look a bit taken aback as the left-arm spinner uses the arm ball to good effect. India's score reads 2/0 after the first over. The Indians will look to be a bit careful in the first couple of overs before they start attacking.

18:49(IST)

Anticipating that gripping the ball may prove to be a stiff challenge because of dew, Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav was seen practising with the wet ball on the eve of the Twenty20 series-opener against New Zealand. Dew has always been prevalent whenever Indian teams play at home from October to January. Any score becomes chase-able under lights during this time of the year as bowlers find it extremely difficult to grip the ball. During the optional net session in the afternoon, Kuldeep was seen soaking the white cherry in mineral water after every second delivery. The idea was conceived by bowling coach Bharat Arun, who was seen discussing the strategy with the Chinaman bowler. India paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar had also adopted the same strategy to prepare himself for death bowling in the past. Bowling with the wet ball will help Kuldeep learn to get more control as it turns into a slippery bar of soap after gripping. The wet ball also skids off the pitch making it easier for batsmen to score. For a wrist spinner, the grip becomes all the more important as there are more chances of wet ball slipping out of the hand. Kuldeep primarily bowled to Dinesh Karthik at the nets but the batsman was seen negotiating the deliveries easily. In between, he asked scribes at what time in the evening dew factor sets in. During the net session, rookie Shreyas Iyer was hit on the right forearm by a throw-down from support staff member Raghavendra. Iyer looked in pain and did not take any further part in the nets after that.

18:41(IST)

Teams: India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Bruce, Tom Latham(w), Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi

18:37(IST)

At the toss, Kane Williamson: "We are going to bowl, there is quite a bit of dew around. We are playing two frontline seamers and two spinners. It was a really good ODI series. Playing India in this part of the world is a stiff challenge. The boys are looking forward to it."
Virat Kohli: "We would have bowled first as well, there is already a lot of dew on the field. The team that bowls better should win the game. Ashish Nehra is playing. He has been a great servant for Indian cricket. He's one of the smartest guys I have played with. A true gentleman. Always willing to help the young guys in the team. It's sad to see him go. Shreyas Iyer makes his debut at No. 4. We have got two spinners, three fast bowlers. Hardik and Axar will be the all-round options."

18:34(IST)

TOSS NEWS: Kane Williamson wins the toss and New Zealand will bowl first. Kohli says he too would have loved to bowl first. Ashish Nehra is playing his final international game and Shreyas Iyer makes his debut.

18:23(IST)

Shreyas Iyer gets his cap as the Indians are in a huddle. Will he play? The Kotla is known to be a batting paradise, so he just might. Murali Kartik and Simon Doull believe that the wicket is a bit damp and it could help the pacers early on. But also the boundaries are really short at the KOTLA and the wicket looks like it is not a simple flat deck and the bowlers might just have something to smile about.

18:17(IST)

India skipper Virat Kohli, once again churned out hundreds at the recently concluded ODI series against New Zealand, and was adjudged Man-of-the-series for his exploits with the bat. At Kanpur, Kohli smashed his 32nd ODI century that took India home, and help them seal the series 2-1. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar lavished praised on the Delhi lad, and hailed his consistency as 'phenomenal'. Gavaskar said, “Virat’s consistency with the bat is beyond phenomenal. Against New Zealand, there was no question of him being denied a hundred. He got denied against the Australians but remember he learnt from that. He was not trying to run the ball to third man (against New Zealand), like he got out against the Australians in two of the five matches. Key to Virat Kohli’s consistency is that he learns from his mistakes and to then avoid those. That is what Virat keeps on doing. There will be some same dismissals because that’s what cricket is all about but if you have made a mistake and you try to avoid it. The bowlers will get you out because they will bowl you the odd good ball, that is accepted. But the thing that he learns from errors and avoids them, that is why he is so consistent,” he added. Apart from Kohli, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar emerged as stars. Throughout the series, the pacer duo kept striking at regular intervals, which was a major contributor to India's success in the series.

18:11(IST)

Talk about Virat Kohli and Nehra would say that Ravi Shastri is the ideal foil for Kohli. "Look Virat's career and captaincy are on auto-pilot mode right now. He knows what he is doing and leads by example. He doesn't need gyaan (sermons) but support which Ravi gives him in abundance," he said. "You know the best part about Ravi. If a player is going through a rough patch, he is the man. Even if the player is not able to middle a single ball in the nets, Ravi would make him believe that he is as good as Brain Lara! Now that might sound ludicrous to an outsider but those who understand cricket know that this is man-management," he said. He did not speak a word about Anil Kumble but had a subtle take on what is an ideal coach-captain relationship. "If a coach, suppose is 50 years old and the captain is 28, it is the duty of the coach to understand the psyche of a 28-year-old and not the other way round. It doesn't work the other way. Not in cricket at least." Will he become the bowling coach of the Indian team if offered the role? "No such plans as of now. Yes, I will do a bit of coaching and commentary but if you talking about Indian team, no such thoughts till 2019 World Cup. After that, let's see what happens." People remember him for his 6/23 against England in Durban where he hardly put a foot wrong. But can just one night's performance describe him? "Sports is nothing but moments. People remember that night. I would like them to remember me as an honest trier. Ek aisa shaqs jisne seekh ke khela nahin par khelke ke seekha (a person, who didn't learn and play but played and learnt)," he replied.

18:03(IST)

"If you can, then sprint. If not, then run. Can't run? Then jog. Won't jog? Then at least walk! Can't walk? Then crawl but just keep on moving," says Ashish Nehra as he gets ready to bid adieu to the game that has given him everything in all these years. A total of 163 international matches across three formats in 20 years is not the greatest piece of statistic but the straight-talking Nehra will remain an enigma for what he could have achieved had he not gone under knife 12 times. "Trust me, I have had an eventful 20 years. I am not a very emotional person. The next 20 years is what I am looking forward to. Hopefully, it will be as eventful as it has been since I started playing for Delhi in 1997," Nehra said. "It's been a great journey. May be one regret. If I could change anything in these 20 years, that afternoon in Johannesburg during the 2003 World Cup final. But nothing else as it's all about destiny," he said with his customary nonchalance. Talking about the journey that started at Delhi's famous Sonnet Club in early '90s, he is thoroughly old school with loads of anecdotes. "During my first Ranji Trophy game at Kotla, Delhi team had late Raman Lamba, Ajay Sharma, Atul Wassan and Robin Singh junior. Raman bhaiya and Ajay bhaiya, I have grown up bowling to them at Sonnet nets. Difficult to forget Raman Lamba. Dada player thaa (cricketing lingo for dominating batsman)," he reminisces. "And Ajay Sharma, well I can tell you about his cricket. With no disrespect to all the current top spinners in our country - Ajay bhaiya would have murdered them even on rank turners. He was that good at the domestic level," he recollected in an authoritative tone. "I remember bowling one-change in my debut Ranji game as Robin Junior and Wassan (his last first-class match) were bowling with new ball. I got Ajay Jadeja for a duck in both innings. Another man is Ajay Jadeja. I have huge respect for his cricketing acumen. For me, Ajay Jadeja and Mahendra Singh Dhoni are the two shrewdest cricketing brains I have ever interacted with," he lets one know his favourites and tells that it's purely his choice. He has seen the quiet resurgence under John Wright, been through the tumultuous phase under Greg Chappell, had a second coming under Gary Kirsten and the final flourish under Ravi Shastri. "I didn't play much under Greg Chappell save two series in 2005 (in Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe). Mujhe pahle series se hi maloom thaa yeh biryani, khichdi bannewali hain Greg ke under (I knew biryani would turn into Khichdi under Greg). That's where Gary (Kirsten) was such a superb coach. He discussed strategies with MS (Dhoni) but on field, he never interfered with MS' style of functioning. But I still believe Chappell could have been a terrific coach for juniors," Nehra observed.

17:50(IST)

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah climbed to the number one spot in the latest ICC T20 rankings while his fifth-ranked team could go as high as second if it beats New Zealand in the three-match series beginning here on Wednesday. Bumrah, who attained a career-best third position in the ODI rankings on Monday, has regained the T20 top spot after Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim slipped one place. India captain Virat Kohli, who on Monday edged AB de Villiers to claim the top ranking in ODIs, also goes into the New Zealand series as the top-ranked batsman in the shortest format. In the team rankings, India will do Pakistan a huge favour if they defeat New Zealand in the upcoming series, as such a result will see their arch rivals top the standings. New Zealand are the top-ranked side in the shortest format with 125 points but Pakistan have closed in to within one point after securing a 3-0 win in the series against Sri Lanka that culminated in Lahore on Sunday. India are placed fifth at 116 points and can at best go to second position with a 3-0 win over New Zealand which will take them to 122 points. Pakistan will reach the top rank with their tally of 124 points in such a scenario with New Zealand slipping to 114 points and fifth position. Even a 2-1 series win for India will be enough for Pakistan to move to the top with New Zealand slipping to 121 points.

17:45(IST)

Ross Taylor's impressive showing in ODIs against India have earned him a recall to the New Zealand T20I side. Taylor was named in the 15 man squad for the series starting on Wednesday in Delhi. “Ross is in good form as well. He gives us another option through the middle order. It’s a real shame for Todd, but it will be nice to have Ross’ experience in the group,” New Zealand coach Mike Hesson said. Taylor has not played a T20I since New Zealand’s semi-final loss to England in the World T20 in March 2016. Since then, he was dropped for the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh in January this year before being overlooked for the only T20I against South Africa in February. Taylor has played 73 T20 Internationals since his debut in 2006 and averaged 24 in his career and those runs have come at a strike rate of 120. The middle-order batsman played a key role in the Kiwis victory at Wankhede, where he scored a fine 95. He also guided Tom Latham, who scored an unbeaten ton and later thanked Taylor for guiding him through the difficult period of the innings, and also helping him tackle the spinners. New Zealand lost the three-match ODI series against India 2-1 but will look to win the 20-over format as they are the number one team in the world and have never lost a T20 International against India.

Live Score Cricket, India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I in Delhi: Kohli and Dhoni Power Hosts to 202/3

Virat Kohli (AP Image)

LATEST UPDATES: Virat Kohli and Dhoni finish in style as Kiwis now need 203 to win the opening ODI at Kotla. Kane Williamson won the toss and decided to bowl first. Ashish Nehra playing his last game and Shreyas Iyer makes his debut. Kohli said he would have loved to bowl too.

PREVIEW IND vs NZ: After a brilliant performance in the One-Day Internationals (ODIs), India will aim for a maiden win against the New Zealand when they take on the visitors in the first Twenty20 International (T20I) match at the Ferozeshah Kotla in the Capital on Wednesday. The live broadcast of the match will be shown on Star Sports network while the live streaming of the match can be caught on Hotstar.com. The match is scheduled to start at 7 PM IST. You can also check out CricketNext's LIVE blog for all the latest action from the match including live scores, ball-by-ball commentary and analysis. The three-match T20I series will also witness some promising players taking the field and veteran pacer Ashish Nehra signing off with the first match at his home ground. Seeing the recent performances, many cricket pundits may have put their money on the Indian team, but World No.1 New Zealand could also turn the tables with their cent percent record against the hosts. The two teams faced off twice in New Zealand, twice in India and once in South Africa and New Zealand won all the five matches.There are several match winning players in the New Zealand squad. Apart from skipper Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls have the ability to change the game at any time. Experienced batsman Ross Taylor was also recalled to the New Zealand set-up in place of injured legs-pinner Todd Astle, which will give a boost to their batting department. The bowlers have also shown their class in the ODI series. Experienced pacer Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme will be the key in the shortest format.

Squads: India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ashish Nehra.
New Zealand : Kane Williamson (c), Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Trent Boult, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips (wk).


