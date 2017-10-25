Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Live Score Cricket, India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI in Pune: Hardik and Karthik Hold Fort for Hosts

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 25, 2017, 8:20 PM IST

India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, New Zealand in India, 3 ODI Series, 2017 2nd ODI, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune 25 October, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by New Zealand (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

20:17(IST)

After Boult, Williamson turns to Southee and the pacer gives away 4 runs from the 36th over of the innings. India's score reads 172/3 and the hosts need another 59 runs to win the game with 84 balls to go and 7 wickets in the bag.

20:14(IST)

Williamson turn to Boult and the pacer gives away just 2 runs off the 35th over. India's score reads 168/3 with Karthik batting on 38 and Pandya on 13. This will be ideally the last chance for the Kiwis to make a comeback into the match. 

20:10(IST)

5 runs from the Milne over as Hardik almost scooped one to Santner at short cover. Falling just short of the fielder as the crowd had their hearts in their mouth. India's score reads 166/3 after 34 overs as the hosts inch closer to the target of 231 with 7 wickets in hand

20:01(IST)

MAXIMUM! Hardik has had enough of enticing and he goes big this time and the ball from Santner lands way back in the long on stands. That was a meaty blow and the crowd loved it. He needs to be cautious and ensure that he mixes the big hits with the singles and doubles. India's score reads 161/3 after 33 overs

19:57(IST)

6 runs from the Milne over as the ball is coming nicely onto the bat and making the job easier for the likes of Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik. But the ball is also moving and the pace Milne is generating is keeping the batsmen on their toes here. The score reads 153/3 after 32 overs

19:55(IST)

2 runs from the Santner over as the spinner is looking to entice Hardik Pandya to go for the big shot, but the batsmen is not ready to go for the bait. India's score reads 147/3 after 31 overs with India needing another 84 runs to win the game with 7 wickets in the bag

19:50(IST)

WICKET! This was in the offing as Dhawan was looking extremely fidgety ever since reaching his 50 and finally perishes as he dances down the track and tries to hit Milne over the top. The bat twists in his hand and it is the easiest of catches for Taylor at short cover. India's score reads 145/3 as Dhawan goes for 68.

19:44(IST)

5 runs from the Santner over as Karthik plays the flick off the last ball of the over and picks up a couple down the fine-leg boundary. Not enough legs to cross the ropes and the score reads 145/2 after 29 overs. India need another 86 runs to seal the game.

19:43(IST)

3 runs from the Southee over as Dhawan is looking for every opportunity to attack the Kiwi bowlers and score runs. But it is not easy with the fielders spread out and the bowlers bowling a good line. India's score reads 140/2 after 28 overs

19:37(IST)

3 runs from the Santner over as both Dhawan and Karthik are looking to treat the spinner with due respect. India's score reads 137/2 after 27 overs and the hosts now need another 94 to win the game of 138 balls with 8 wickets in the bag. This looks like almost a cruise and the Kiwis must look to pick a wicket here and get back into the game.

19:32(IST)

MAXIMUM! Where did that come from? Dhawan uses the long handle to hit the ball across the line and into the long-on stands. That was up and full and Dhawan needed no second invitation. Out of the screws that one as India's score reads 133/2 after 25.4 overs. The crowd erupts.

19:29(IST)

3 runs from the Santner over as Dhawan looks to hit the bowler down the track. Dhawan is suddenly looking slightly fidgety after scoring his 50. Needs to keep the focus going as the job has only been half done. India still need another 105 runs to bag the game. India's score reads 126/2 after 25 overs

19:25(IST)

9 from the Grandhomme over here as Dhawan first picks a risky double before Karthik manages to pierce the off-side field to pick a boundary to the point fence. India's score reads 123/2 after 24 overs with the chase very much under control for the Indians. The hosts need another 108 runs off 156 balls with 8 wickets in the bag.

19:20(IST)

22nd ODI FIFTY for Dhawan. This has been a quality knock where he started aggresively before settling down to play a mature knock after Kohli's dismissal. He understands the need to stay in the middle and guide India home as they are already trailing 1-0 in the three-match series and this is a must-win game for them.

19:18(IST)

2 runs from the Grandhomme over as Dhawan almost chopped the last ball onto the stumps. India's score reads 106/2 after 22 overs as both Dhawan and Karthik are looking to make this partnership count and take India home.

19:14(IST)

4 runs from the Munro over that started with drama as the umpire gave Dhawan out down the leg side for an attempted sweep. But Dhawan went for a review and the decision was overturned. India's score reads 104/2 after 21 overs, needing another 127 to win with 8 wickets in the bag.

19:09(IST)

4 runs from the Grandhomme over as the Indians reach the 100-run mark. The hosts are happy to crawl towards the target of 231 and do not wish to take any risk. India's score reads 100/2 after 20 overs with Dhawan batting on 46 and Dk on 11.

19:07(IST)

4 runs from the Boult over as the Indian batsmen are looking to play it slow and steady. Not taking any undue risks here as Dhawan closes in on a fifty. DK giving him company on 9. Even though Karthik has used up a few balls, does not matter with the chase not being too big. India's score reads 96/2 after 19 overs.

19:01(IST)

2 runs from the Grandhomme over as the players return after the drinks break. The game is still not in India's bag and the Kiwis will want to take a couple of wickets here to bring themselves right back in the game. For India, Dhawan and DK need to carry on for as long as possible. India's score reads 92/2 after 18 overs

18:57(IST)

4 runs from the Boult over as both Dhawan and DK have looked to rotate the strike without taking any undue risk here. The batsmen need to build the platform and ensure that they take the team as close to the target of 231 as possible if not overtake it without losing any further wickets. India's score reads 90/2 after 17 overs

18:50(IST)

2 runs from the Grandhomme over here as both DK and Dhawan are looking to keep things easy and simple. Not taking any undue risks here as the Indians are keen to bag the game and level the series. India's score reads 86/2 after 16 overs

18:47(IST)

1 run from the Milne over as he clearly is bothering Dinesh Karthik here. DK trying all sorts of shots against the pacer, but without much luck. India's score reads 84/2 after 15 overs. 148 needed now with 8 wickets in the bag. Should not be a tough ask with Dhawan looking in fine flow.

18:40(IST)

WICKET! That one was completely against the run of play as a simple seam-up delivery outside the off-stump finds the edge of Kohli's bat. The skipper walks immediately as the Kiwis celebrate. A big wicket considering the skipper was looking in good flow. Kohli goes for 29 as India's score reads 79/2

18:35(IST)

3 runs from the Milne over as Kohli and Dhawan have now settled down and looking to steer the chase without any mishap. The field is spread out and there is no need for the Indians to take any undue risk. India's score reads 72/1 after 13 overs

18:32(IST)

3 runs from the Santner over here as both Kohli and Dhawan look like they are happy now to keep rotating the strike. The Indian batsmen do not need to take any undue risk here. India's score reads 69/1 after 12 overs

18:29(IST)

2 runs from the Milne over here as the Kiwi bowlers are trying their best to restrict the flow of runs. Kohli and Dhawan do not look in the mood to stop here and would definitely wish to make a statement apart from levelling the series. India's score reads 66/1 after 11 overs

18:24(IST)

5 runs from the Santner over as Kohli and Dhawan happily rotate the strike. Santner will be the trump card for Kiwis if they wish to derail India's chase here. Both Kohli and Dhawan looking in sublime form as the score reads 64/1 after 10 overs.

18:20(IST)

4 runs from the Milne over as a mishit from Kohli reaches the boundary. The captain was looking to play the cover drive, but the bat twists in his hand and the ball ends up reaching the long-on boundary. The Indians are looking to attack here. India's score reads 59/1 after 9 overs

18:15(IST)

MAXIMUM! No stopping Kohli here. Boult pitches it short and Kohli goes for the pull and clears the rope beautifully. The crowd is on its feet here as both the captain and Dhawan are looking in ominous touch. India's score reads 55/1 after 8 overs. Chasing a target of 231 to level the three-match series.

18:11(IST)

MAXIMUM! Southee pitches it short and Dhawan was almost waiting for that one and launches into this one and dismisses it out of his presence. The ball clears the rope at the square-leg boundary. Brilliant shot that one. India's score reads 48/1 after 6.5 overs as both Kohli and Dhawan are looking to play attacking cricket here.

18:07(IST)

9 runs from the Boult over as India first get a leg-bye boundary before Dhawan plays the perfect upper-cut as the ball lands just short of the third-man rope. That was almost headed for a six. India's score reads 37/1 after 6 overs as they chase 231

Live Score Cricket, India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI in Pune: Hardik and Karthik Hold Fort for Hosts

India's Hardik Pandya. (AP Image)

Live Updates: Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik looking to run singles and not take any risks here as India close in on the target. New Zealand won the toss and Kane Williamson opted to bat first in the second ODI. Virat Kohli said after the toss that he wanted to bowl first so he is happy. Axar Patel comes in place of Kuldeep Yadav while Kiwis have named the same squad.

Preview IND vs NZ: An under pressure India will face their stiffest test in recent times when they try to bounce back in the three-match ODI series against a refreshed New Zealand in the must-win second game.It is not often that India find themselves in a 'save the series situation', having won the last six bilateral engagements. Not many had also expected New Zealand to topple India in the series-opener at the Wankhede but the visitors, playing their first match since the Champions Trophy, did it in emphatic style. It took a record breaking 200-run stand from Ross Taylor and Tom Latham to get the better of their formidable opponents, putting New Zealand on the cusp of a rare series win in India.The way they played spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav was commendable, considering the Australians struggled against the same combination in the preceding series.
The hosts, no doubt, were off-colour at Wankhede but the Virat Kohli-led side is expected to come back hard at the Black Caps. Kohli led from the front on Sunday with his 31st ODI ton but did not get the support from his team. India head coach Ravi Shastri too would want the rest of the side to step up. The dangerous opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma fell to the swing and accuracy of Trent Boult in Mumbai and they will now have to find a way to negotiate the left-arm pacer early on in their innings. The Indian captain, who stuck a memorable hundred in his 200th ODI, would like to continue from where he left off. His role will be again crucial if the team has to set up a big total, provided it bats first. The last time Kohli played at the venue, he ended up scoring a match-winning knock against England in January. The number four spot remains a concern for the team management with 11 batsmen being tried at that position since the 2015 World Cup. Kedar Jadhav batted at number four on Sunday but failed to do the job. Dinesh Karthik, batting at number five, played a decent knock in his comeback game, stitching a 73-run stand with captain Kohli before throwing his wicket away. He is expected to make the playing eleven on Wednesday, leaving little possibility of Manish Pandey getting a game. More than 20 overs were left when MS Dhoni walked in to bat but he too could not capitalise after making 25 off 42 balls.
On the bowling front, the spin duo of Chahal and Yadav, who gave away 125 runs and managed a lone wicket, will be keen to make amends. They will have to find way to stop the likes Tom Latham from playing sweep and reverse sweeps at will. India are likely to retain the pacers from the first game. On the other hand, New Zealand will be high on confidence after a comprehensive win. However, skipper Kane Williamson would like to be among the runs after the forgettable outings in the warm-up match and the first ODI. Latham and Taylor stitched a special stand at the Wankhede after openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro squandered promising starts. And they would not want to repeat that again. The Kiwis missed a second spinner and would be tempted to play Ish Sodhi tomorrow along with Mitchell Santner, who bowled effectively, in place of medium pacer Colin De Grandhome, who went for runs. The pace trio of Adam Milne, Boult and Tim Southee will again shoulder the responsibility to take wickets at the top. The Pune pitch was a belter when India played England and another run feast is expected.
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI at Pune live broadcast of the match will be shown on Star Sports network while the live streaming of the match can be caught on Hotstar.com. Ind vs Nz 2nd ODI match at Pune live is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST. You can also check out live highlights of India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI at CricketNext's LIVE blog for all the latest action from the match including live scores, full scores, ball-by-ball commentary and analysis.


Teams: India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
Ajinkya RahaneColin de GrandhommecricketcricketnextIndia vs new ZealandIndia vs New Zealand 2017india vs new zealand 2nd odiindia vs new zealand liveindia vs new zealand live scoreKane WilliamsonLive Cricket Scorelive scorerohit sharmashikhar dhawanTrent Boultvirat kohli

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking