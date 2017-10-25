Live Score Cricket, India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI in Pune: Hosts Look to Level Series

11:54(IST)

An under pressure India will face their stiffest test in recent times when they try to bounce back in the three-match ODI series against a refreshed New Zealand in the must-win second game.It is not often that India find themselves in a 'save the series situation', having won the last six bilateral engagements. Not many had expected New Zealand to topple India in the series-opener at the Wankhede but the visitors, playing their first match since the Champions Trophy, did it in emphatic style. It took a record breaking 200-run stand from Ross Taylor and Tom Latham to get the better of their formidable opponents, putting New Zealand on the cusp of a rare series win in India.