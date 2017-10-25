Live Score Cricket, India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI in Pune: Hosts Look to Level Series

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Latham, who scored an unbeaten century in the team's surprise win over India, prefers playing the sweep shot against the spinners rather than hitting them down the ground. At the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, left-handed Latham relied on sweeps and reverse-sweeps to overcome the challenge posed by the Indian spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. "Everybody is different in the way they play spin in different conditions. I think the Indians play the different way, they are used to these conditions and they have got their game," said Latham.