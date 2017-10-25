Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Live Score Cricket, India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI in Pune: Latham and Nicholls Look to Steady Ship

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 25, 2017, 3:00 PM IST

India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, New Zealand in India, 3 ODI Series, 2017 2nd ODI, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune 25 October, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by New Zealand (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Highlights

15:08(IST)

8 runs from the Kedar over here as the batsmen are looking to rotate the strike if not get the boundaries. Kedar as usual looking to run through with his overs. New Zealand's score reads 88/4 after 23 overs. Latham and Nicholls looking to make it count here and put on a partnership.

15:06(IST)

3 runs from the Axar over as he is looking to rush through the over as the Kiwis are looking to stitch a partnership here. New Zealand's score reads 80/4 after 22 overs 

15:03(IST)

1 run from the Kedar over as he hurries on with his over once again. Latham picks a single off the last ball as he is not too keen on taking any undue risk here after losing the top order. The Indian bowlers are looking to rush through the overs here as the score reads 77/4 after 21 overs

15:01(IST)

Axar Patel replaces Hardik and he bowls a good over here and gives away just 3 runs. Axar looking to vary the line and length here and make the New Zealand batsmen to take the risks. New Zealand's score reads 76/4 after 20 overs

14:57(IST)

3 runs from the Kedar over here as Dhoni keeps praising the bowler for bowling the perfect line and length. The Kiwi batsmen have looked a little confused as the ball is released from a tough angle when Kedar is bowling. Latham is trying to get the sweep into the game here as New Zealand's score reads 73/4 after 19 overs

14:54(IST)

7 runs from the Hardik over as the bowler tries to do a Taylor with Latham by bowling a bouncer down the leg side, but Latham connects well and gets a boundary as the ball does not rise. Good mind shown by Latham as he is looking to keep the scoring moving. New Zealand's score reads 70/4 after 18 overs

14:50(IST)

5 runs from the Kedar Jadhav over here as Nicholls picks a boundary. That was wide and short from Kedar and all Nicholls had to do was place the ball in the gap. No running required for that one as New Zealand's score reads 63/4 after 17 overs

14:45(IST)

WICKET! Hardik Pandya has done it. He sends back the dangerous Ross Taylor for 21. That was a bad end to a good innings. A fine tickle to Dhoni down the leg side and Pandya looked to bounce Taylor. New Zealand's score reads 58/4 as the Kiwis will look to start afresh here after losing one of last match's hero.

14:39(IST)

2 runs from the Kedar Jadhav over as Dhoni can be heard shouting on the stump mic how he is impressed with the line Kedar is bowling to Latham. Kedar needs to give his captain a wicket here and not let the two in-form batsmen settle down. New Zealand's score reads 53/3 after 15 overs

14:37(IST)

5 runs from the Hardik over as both Latham and Taylor are looking to pick the singles and not take any unwanted risk here. The Indian bowlers need to start planning out of the box here if they wish to pick a wicket and break the backbone of the Kiwi batting line-up. New Zealand's score reads 51/3 after 14 overs

14:33(IST)

Kedar Jadhav gets a second over and 4 runs from the over. Kedar is more about picking a wicket against the run of play. But with both Taylor and Latham looking to buy time in the middle, things are not that easy for the bowler. New Zealand's score reads 46/3 after 13 overs

14:30(IST)

6 runs from the Pandya over as Taylor picks a boundary. The runs are slowly starting to come in after the initial stage where the Indian opening bowlers completely dominated the show. New Zealand's score reads 42/3 after 12 overs

14:24(IST)

Kohli's go-to-man Kedar Jadhav is back at the bowling crease after surprising all for not getting the ball in the opening ODI. Just 1 run from the bowler on his home ground. New Zealand's score reads 36/3 after 11 overs.

14:23(IST)

4 runs from the Bumrah over as the Indian bowlers have put on a very disciplined display after the first 10 overs. 35 runs for the loss of three wickets is not the start that the Kiwis would have wanted, but Kohli will be happy with the effort of his opening bowlers Bhuvi and Bumrah.

14:16(IST)

4 runs from the Bhuvi over as he gives away a rare boundary. Took 13 balls for the Kiwis to hit a boundary as both Bhuvi and Bumrah have been bowling an immaculate line. That was up there and Latham just leaned into that one. Pure timing there and shows that the batsman is in prime form. New Zealand's score reads 31/3 after 9 overs

14:13(IST)

Another MAIDEN here from Bumrah, his second of the game. What a comeback after the expensive first over. Bumrah has got the batsmen almost on alert here as he has been bowling a beautiful line and length. New Zealand's score reads 27/3 after 8 overs with Latham and Taylor looking to stitch a partnership.

14:09(IST)

WICKET! Bhuvi looks like he is on a roll here, bowling a beautiful line. Cleans up Munro now for 10 as the left-hander had no answer to the ball that tested his defence. A knuckle ball and a slight inside edge onto the timber. New Zealand's score reads 27/3 after 7 overs as Ross Taylor is now joined by Tom Latham.

14:02(IST)

WICKET! Bumrah sends back the dangerous Williamson here. The KIWI skipper did take the DRS, but that was umpire's call and the ball was kissing the bails on the leg-stump. Williamson has to go back for 3 as New Zealand's score reads 25/2. This is a big blow and the Indians will look to keep up the ante here and make more inroads.

13:55(IST)

3 runs from the Bhuvi over as Williamson ends the over with a quality straight drive that is half-stopped by the fielder. Bhuvi has been bowling a quality line here and both the New Zealand batsmen are looking to give him the due respect. Williamson is anyway not someone who would play too many unorthodox shots at the start of the innings and Munro too has been somewhat quiet. New Zealand's score reads 24/1 after 5 overs

13:51(IST)

MAIDEN! Quality comeback from Bumrah as he bowls a maiden after giving away 10 runs in the first over. Bowls the perfect line and with an orthodox batsman like Kane Williamson at the crease, no high-risk shots attempted. New Zealand's score reads 21/1 after 4 overs. India will look to make early inroads in this game.

13:45(IST)

WICKET! Bhuvi has struck. The Kiwi batsmen were looking to go slam-bang, but Bhuvi produces that perfect ball outside the off-stump to take the edge of Guptill's bat and Dhoni completes the regulation catch behind the wicket. Guptill goes for 11 as New Zealand's score reads 20/1

13:39(IST)

BACK to BACK boundaries for Guptill as he uses the pace of the ball well to first play the backfoot punch past point and then square cuts Bumrah. Not the nest of starts for Bumrah, but he comes back with a gem off the last ball of the over as New Zealand's score reads 13/0 after 2 overs. Guptill was lucky to not edge the last one.

13:38(IST)

2 runs from the first over of the match from Bhuvneshwar Kumar as the wicket looks like it clearly has something for the bowlers. A bit off a movement for Bhuvi as he pitches the ball in the right areas. New Zealand's score reads 2/0 after the first over.

13:24(IST)

At the TOSS, Kane Williamson: We are going to have a bat. Looks like a good surface. Try to make first use of it. It was a very good performance, but it is a new day and it is important to execute our skills and adapt to the conditions. It was very humid in Mumbai, more dry heat here and hopefully not that harsh on the body. Same XI.
Virat Kohli: We wanted to field anyway, not such a bad thing. Looks like a good surface to bat on. The one we played against England was similar. Generally the wicket plays better in the evening. We have won 9 out of 11 in recent times, you will lose one here and there. We need such things to bounce back from, we are looking for the challenge. It will also help us in the future when we are playing away from India. One change, Axar Patel as the all-rounder for Kuldeep. 

13:17(IST)

Stat Attack: History is not entirely on India's side in this clash as India have made a comeback to win a three-match ODI series just twice after losing the first match. However, this Indian team is full with impact players and they could change this stat in favour of India.

13:13(IST)

India will once again hope that their premier pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar come to the fore in this clash and give them a good start in the match. Off late, the duo have been hailed as two of the best in the business and despite failing to shine in the first match, bowling coach Bharat Arun put his weight behind them in the pre-match pc. "If you look at Shami and Yadav, they are your number one Test bowlers. And Bhuveshwar (Kumar) and (Jasprit) Bumrah have been exceptional and possess all the skills to do well in ODI competitions.

13:05(IST)

 

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

13:04(IST)

TOSS: New Zealand have won the toss and Kane Williamson has opted to bat first on this batting paradise. India skipper Virat Kohli says that he anyway wanted to field first so everyone gets what they wanted. India have opted for one change - Axar Patel comes in place of Kuldeep Yadav.

12:56(IST)

India vs New Zealand: Official Pitch Report - As expected, it is going to be a batting paradise and whichever team wins the toss, they are likely to opt for batting. Usually we see runs being scored a lot on this track and the same will be expected today. The last time India played here, Kohli masterminded a stunning chase to take the hosts home against England.

12:47(IST)

Latest Update: The match will take place as scheduled despite the scandal. The toss will happen at 1:00 PM IST while the first ball will be bowled at 1:30 PM IST. The expose revealed a serious lapse in the functioning of the BCCI's anti-corruption mechanism but Chaudhary said today's match must go ahead.

12:45(IST)

Pitch Controversy: The curator of Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pandurang Salgaoncar, has been suspended by the BCCI after he made claims of tampering with the track in a sting operation ahead of the second ODI between India and New Zealand. Hours before the match in Pune, a sting operation by 'India Today TV' showed Salgaoncar speaking to an undercover reporter, posing as a bookie. The 68-year-old was seen agreeing to tampering with the pitch to suit the requirements put forth by the reporter.

Live Score Cricket, India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI in Pune: Latham and Nicholls Look to Steady Ship

Tom Latham. (Getty Images)

Live Updates: Kiwis in trouble as Hardik sends back Taylor. This after Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah sent back Guptill, Munro and Williamson. New Zealand won the toss and Kane Williamson opted to bat first in the second ODI. Virat Kohli said after the toss that he wanted to bowl first so he is happy. Axar Patel comes in place of Kuldeep Yadav while Kiwis have named the same squad.

Preview IND vs NZ: An under pressure India will face their stiffest test in recent times when they try to bounce back in the three-match ODI series against a refreshed New Zealand in the must-win second game.It is not often that India find themselves in a 'save the series situation', having won the last six bilateral engagements. Not many had also expected New Zealand to topple India in the series-opener at the Wankhede but the visitors, playing their first match since the Champions Trophy, did it in emphatic style. It took a record breaking 200-run stand from Ross Taylor and Tom Latham to get the better of their formidable opponents, putting New Zealand on the cusp of a rare series win in India.The way they played spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav was commendable, considering the Australians struggled against the same combination in the preceding series.
The hosts, no doubt, were off-colour at Wankhede but the Virat Kohli-led side is expected to come back hard at the Black Caps. Kohli led from the front on Sunday with his 31st ODI ton but did not get the support from his team. India head coach Ravi Shastri too would want the rest of the side to step up. The dangerous opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma fell to the swing and accuracy of Trent Boult in Mumbai and they will now have to find a way to negotiate the left-arm pacer early on in their innings. The Indian captain, who stuck a memorable hundred in his 200th ODI, would like to continue from where he left off. His role will be again crucial if the team has to set up a big total, provided it bats first. The last time Kohli played at the venue, he ended up scoring a match-winning knock against England in January. The number four spot remains a concern for the team management with 11 batsmen being tried at that position since the 2015 World Cup. Kedar Jadhav batted at number four on Sunday but failed to do the job. Dinesh Karthik, batting at number five, played a decent knock in his comeback game, stitching a 73-run stand with captain Kohli before throwing his wicket away. He is expected to make the playing eleven on Wednesday, leaving little possibility of Manish Pandey getting a game. More than 20 overs were left when MS Dhoni walked in to bat but he too could not capitalise after making 25 off 42 balls.
On the bowling front, the spin duo of Chahal and Yadav, who gave away 125 runs and managed a lone wicket, will be keen to make amends. They will have to find way to stop the likes Tom Latham from playing sweep and reverse sweeps at will. India are likely to retain the pacers from the first game. On the other hand, New Zealand will be high on confidence after a comprehensive win. However, skipper Kane Williamson would like to be among the runs after the forgettable outings in the warm-up match and the first ODI. Latham and Taylor stitched a special stand at the Wankhede after openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro squandered promising starts. And they would not want to repeat that again. The Kiwis missed a second spinner and would be tempted to play Ish Sodhi tomorrow along with Mitchell Santner, who bowled effectively, in place of medium pacer Colin De Grandhome, who went for runs. The pace trio of Adam Milne, Boult and Tim Southee will again shoulder the responsibility to take wickets at the top. The Pune pitch was a belter when India played England and another run feast is expected.
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI at Pune live broadcast of the match will be shown on Star Sports network while the live streaming of the match can be caught on Hotstar.com. Ind vs Nz 2nd ODI match at Pune live is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST. You can also check out live highlights of India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI at CricketNext's LIVE blog for all the latest action from the match including live scores, full scores, ball-by-ball commentary and analysis.


Teams: India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
