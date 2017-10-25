Live Score Cricket, India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI in Pune: Latham and Nicholls Look to Steady Ship

1 run from the Kedar over as he hurries on with his over once again. Latham picks a single off the last ball as he is not too keen on taking any undue risk here after losing the top order. The Indian bowlers are looking to rush through the overs here as the score reads 77/4 after 21 overs
3 runs from the Kedar over here as Dhoni keeps praising the bowler for bowling the perfect line and length. The Kiwi batsmen have looked a little confused as the ball is released from a tough angle when Kedar is bowling. Latham is trying to get the sweep into the game here as New Zealand's score reads 73/4 after 19 overs
7 runs from the Hardik over as the bowler tries to do a Taylor with Latham by bowling a bouncer down the leg side, but Latham connects well and gets a boundary as the ball does not rise. Good mind shown by Latham as he is looking to keep the scoring moving. New Zealand's score reads 70/4 after 18 overs
WICKET! Hardik Pandya has done it. He sends back the dangerous Ross Taylor for 21. That was a bad end to a good innings. A fine tickle to Dhoni down the leg side and Pandya looked to bounce Taylor. New Zealand's score reads 58/4 as the Kiwis will look to start afresh here after losing one of last match's hero.
5 runs from the Hardik over as both Latham and Taylor are looking to pick the singles and not take any unwanted risk here. The Indian bowlers need to start planning out of the box here if they wish to pick a wicket and break the backbone of the Kiwi batting line-up. New Zealand's score reads 51/3 after 14 overs
4 runs from the Bhuvi over as he gives away a rare boundary. Took 13 balls for the Kiwis to hit a boundary as both Bhuvi and Bumrah have been bowling an immaculate line. That was up there and Latham just leaned into that one. Pure timing there and shows that the batsman is in prime form. New Zealand's score reads 31/3 after 9 overs
Another MAIDEN here from Bumrah, his second of the game. What a comeback after the expensive first over. Bumrah has got the batsmen almost on alert here as he has been bowling a beautiful line and length. New Zealand's score reads 27/3 after 8 overs with Latham and Taylor looking to stitch a partnership.
WICKET! Bhuvi looks like he is on a roll here, bowling a beautiful line. Cleans up Munro now for 10 as the left-hander had no answer to the ball that tested his defence. A knuckle ball and a slight inside edge onto the timber. New Zealand's score reads 27/3 after 7 overs as Ross Taylor is now joined by Tom Latham.
WICKET! Bumrah sends back the dangerous Williamson here. The KIWI skipper did take the DRS, but that was umpire's call and the ball was kissing the bails on the leg-stump. Williamson has to go back for 3 as New Zealand's score reads 25/2. This is a big blow and the Indians will look to keep up the ante here and make more inroads.
3 runs from the Bhuvi over as Williamson ends the over with a quality straight drive that is half-stopped by the fielder. Bhuvi has been bowling a quality line here and both the New Zealand batsmen are looking to give him the due respect. Williamson is anyway not someone who would play too many unorthodox shots at the start of the innings and Munro too has been somewhat quiet. New Zealand's score reads 24/1 after 5 overs
MAIDEN! Quality comeback from Bumrah as he bowls a maiden after giving away 10 runs in the first over. Bowls the perfect line and with an orthodox batsman like Kane Williamson at the crease, no high-risk shots attempted. New Zealand's score reads 21/1 after 4 overs. India will look to make early inroads in this game.
BACK to BACK boundaries for Guptill as he uses the pace of the ball well to first play the backfoot punch past point and then square cuts Bumrah. Not the nest of starts for Bumrah, but he comes back with a gem off the last ball of the over as New Zealand's score reads 13/0 after 2 overs. Guptill was lucky to not edge the last one.
At the TOSS, Kane Williamson: We are going to have a bat. Looks like a good surface. Try to make first use of it. It was a very good performance, but it is a new day and it is important to execute our skills and adapt to the conditions. It was very humid in Mumbai, more dry heat here and hopefully not that harsh on the body. Same XI.
Virat Kohli: We wanted to field anyway, not such a bad thing. Looks like a good surface to bat on. The one we played against England was similar. Generally the wicket plays better in the evening. We have won 9 out of 11 in recent times, you will lose one here and there. We need such things to bounce back from, we are looking for the challenge. It will also help us in the future when we are playing away from India. One change, Axar Patel as the all-rounder for Kuldeep.
India will once again hope that their premier pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar come to the fore in this clash and give them a good start in the match. Off late, the duo have been hailed as two of the best in the business and despite failing to shine in the first match, bowling coach Bharat Arun put his weight behind them in the pre-match pc. "If you look at Shami and Yadav, they are your number one Test bowlers. And Bhuveshwar (Kumar) and (Jasprit) Bumrah have been exceptional and possess all the skills to do well in ODI competitions.
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
India vs New Zealand: Official Pitch Report - As expected, it is going to be a batting paradise and whichever team wins the toss, they are likely to opt for batting. Usually we see runs being scored a lot on this track and the same will be expected today. The last time India played here, Kohli masterminded a stunning chase to take the hosts home against England.
Latest Update: The match will take place as scheduled despite the scandal. The toss will happen at 1:00 PM IST while the first ball will be bowled at 1:30 PM IST. The expose revealed a serious lapse in the functioning of the BCCI's anti-corruption mechanism but Chaudhary said today's match must go ahead.
Pitch Controversy: The curator of Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pandurang Salgaoncar, has been suspended by the BCCI after he made claims of tampering with the track in a sting operation ahead of the second ODI between India and New Zealand. Hours before the match in Pune, a sting operation by 'India Today TV' showed Salgaoncar speaking to an undercover reporter, posing as a bookie. The 68-year-old was seen agreeing to tampering with the pitch to suit the requirements put forth by the reporter.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3767
|111
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|FULL Ranking