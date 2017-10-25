Live Score Cricket, India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI in Pune: Latham and Nicholls Look to Steady Ship

13:24(IST)

At the TOSS, Kane Williamson: We are going to have a bat. Looks like a good surface. Try to make first use of it. It was a very good performance, but it is a new day and it is important to execute our skills and adapt to the conditions. It was very humid in Mumbai, more dry heat here and hopefully not that harsh on the body. Same XI.

Virat Kohli: We wanted to field anyway, not such a bad thing. Looks like a good surface to bat on. The one we played against England was similar. Generally the wicket plays better in the evening. We have won 9 out of 11 in recent times, you will lose one here and there. We need such things to bounce back from, we are looking for the challenge. It will also help us in the future when we are playing away from India. One change, Axar Patel as the all-rounder for Kuldeep.