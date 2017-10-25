Live Score Cricket, India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI in Pune: Rohit and Dhawan Start Chase of 231 in Style

8 runs from the Boult over here as Dhawan goes up and over the slips off the first ball itself. Not willing to waste time in the middle, Dhawan looks in the mood to take the attack to the Kiwi bowlers on a wicket that should suit his style of stroke-making. India's score reads 8/0 after 2 overs
MAIDEN! Good start here from Southee as he bowls a maiden first up. The ball was kept just outside the off-stump and Rohit shows composure as he happily lets the ball go to the keeper. No need to take any undue risk chasing a smallish target of 231. Important that the Indian openers start cautiously.
9 runs from the last over of Bhuvneshwar as the Indians restrict New Zealand to 230/9 in their 50 overs. A brilliant effort from the Indian bowlers after this was touted to be a belter of a wicket. Good show as the Indian bowlers kept picking wickets at regular intervals with Bhuvi finishing with 3 wickets. India need 231 to level the three-match series.
WICKET! Chahal sends back Milne for a first-ball duck. Milne did review the decision from the on-field umpire, but that was plumb and the TV umpire did not waste a minute in giving the decision in Chahal's favour. New Zealand's score reads 188/8. The Indians are well and truly back on top after the small burst from Grandhomme and Nicholls going into the business end.
2 runs from the Bhuvi over as the Indians are trying their best to choke the Kiwi batsmen here as the business end is here. 40 overs done as New Zealand's score reads 168/6. Grandhomme needs to start doing the counter once again as anything around the 250-run mark will be a walk in the park for the Indian batsmen as the wicket will surely play better under lights.
11 runs from the Chahal over as Grandhomme and Nicholls are now really looking to take the attack to the Indian bowlers. While Nicholls hits a boundary first, Grandhomme finishes the over with a huge six off the last ball. The Indians will definitely need a change of bowler here. New Zealand's score reads 149/5 after 35 overs
MAIDEN from Chahal now as he bowls an intriguine line here, not giving the batsmen an inch. Both Nicholls and de Grandhomme are looking to now rebuild the innings after losing the top half. But the innings is moving into the business end and the Kiwis need to start getting into fourth gear here. New Zealand's score reads 118/5 after 31 overs
WICKET! Latham goes for 38 against the run of play. That was a full ball and Latham is cleaned up as Axar and Dhoni celebrate. Latham tried the sweep again and this time it does not help. New Zealand's score reads 118/5. The top half is back in the pavilion now and the Indians will look to close the innings as soon as they can.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3767
|111
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|FULL Ranking