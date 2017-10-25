Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Live Score Cricket, India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI in Pune: Rohit and Dhawan Start Chase of 231 in Style

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 25, 2017, 5:56 PM IST

India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, New Zealand in India, 3 ODI Series, 2017 2nd ODI, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune 25 October, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by New Zealand (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Highlights

17:56(IST)

5 runs from the Boult over as Dhawan once again starts with a flicked boundary to the mid-wicket fence. Picks a single after that and hands the strike to Rohit who plays a false shot just outside off and is lucky to not edge it. India's score reads 17/0 after 3 overs

17:52(IST)

4 runs from the Southee over as Rohit starts with a boundary before settling down to see off the rest of the over with utmost ease. Leaves the balls outside the off-stump and refuses to push too hard. India's score reads 12/0 after 3 overs

17:47(IST)

8 runs from the Boult over here as Dhawan goes up and over the slips off the first ball itself. Not willing to waste time in the middle, Dhawan looks in the mood to take the attack to the Kiwi bowlers on a wicket that should suit his style of stroke-making. India's score reads 8/0 after 2 overs

17:45(IST)

MAIDEN! Good start here from Southee as he bowls a maiden first up. The ball was kept just outside the off-stump and Rohit shows composure as he happily lets the ball go to the keeper. No need to take any undue risk chasing a smallish target of 231. Important that the Indian openers start cautiously.

16:56(IST)

9 runs from the last over of Bhuvneshwar as the Indians restrict New Zealand to 230/9 in their 50 overs. A brilliant effort from the Indian bowlers after this was touted to be a belter of a wicket. Good show as the Indian bowlers kept picking wickets at regular intervals with Bhuvi finishing with 3 wickets. India need 231 to level the three-match series.

16:52(IST)

WICKET! Bumrah sends back Santner as the left-hander perishes trying to clear the fielder at the boundary. Virat Kohli completes an easy catch at long off as Santner goes for 29. New Zealand's score reads 220/9

16:47(IST)

11 runs from the Bhuvneshwar over as the Kiwis are looking to score as many runs as they can in the phag end of their innings. The Indian bowlers have done a brilliant job here and the skipper Virat Kohli cannot ask for anything more here. New Zealand's score reads 211/8 after 48 overs

16:43(IST)

5 runs from the Bumrah over as the Indians are going for the kill in the death. 3 overs to go after this as the Indian bowlers have picked wickets at regular intervals. New Zealand's score reads 20/8 after 47 overs with Santner and Southee at the crease.

16:38(IST)

6 runs from the Bhuvi over as the Indians look to end on a high. Just 4 overs remaining here as both Santner and Southee are looking to use the long handle to good effect and score as many runs as they possibly can. New Zealand's score reads 198/8 after 46 overs.

16:34(IST)

1 run from the Bumrah over as he drops Santner off the last ball of his own over. That was a low full toss and hit straight at the bowler and he dropped it. New Zealand's score reads 192/8 after the 45th over.

16:28(IST)

WICKET! Chahal sends back Milne for a first-ball duck. Milne did review the decision from the on-field umpire, but that was plumb and the TV umpire did not waste a minute in giving the decision in Chahal's favour. New Zealand's score reads 188/8. The Indians are well and truly back on top after the small burst from Grandhomme and Nicholls going into the business end.

16:24(IST)

WICKET! Chahal has done the job for the skipper here. Sends back the dangerous Grandhomme for 41 off 40 balls. He was the dangerman in the business end, but Chahal ensures that the threat is back in the hut. New Zealand's score reads 188/7 in the 43 rd over

16:20(IST)

MAXIMUM! Santner sends this one into the mid-wicket fence from Axar. New Zealand need a couple of good overs here as Indian bowlers have done a decent job of restricting the Kiwi batsmen on a wicket that was touted to be a belter. New Zealand's score reads 186/6

16:16(IST)

5 runs from the Axar over as the New Zealand batsmen are suddenly looking slightly cautious in their approach. The Indian bowlers need to take advantage of the situation and push in as many overs as they can. New Zealand's score reads 173/6 after 41 overs

16:14(IST)

2 runs from the Bhuvi over as the Indians are trying their best to choke the Kiwi batsmen here as the business end is here. 40 overs done as New Zealand's score reads 168/6. Grandhomme needs to start doing the counter once again as anything around the 250-run mark will be a walk in the park for the Indian batsmen as the wicket will surely play better under lights.

16:09(IST)

1 run from the Bumrah over as the Indians are looking to once again apply the brakes on the Kiwi batsmen. The Indians have made a good comeback here after Grandhomme and Nicholls looked like they would take the spinners apart. New Zealand's score reads 166/6

16:04(IST)

WICKET! Getting Bhuvi back into the attack has worked for India as Bhuvi sends back Nicholls for 42. That is a good show from the pacer as he now has 3 wickets. Kohli doing the right thing here as the much-needed break has been achieved in the partnership. New Zealand's score reads 165/6

15:58(IST)

Bumrah back into the attack after the drinks break and looks like a good move from Kohli as they need to stem the flow of runs here after Grandhomme looked to take the attack to the Indian spinners. New Zealand's score reads 162/5 after 37 overs. 6 runs from the over though.

15:53(IST)

7 runs from the Kedar over here as Grandhomme is looking to go on the counter here and not give away an inch to the Indian bowlers. Perfect time for the Kiwis to hit the top gear as the business end is now round the corner. New Zealand's score reads 156/5 after 36 overs

15:48(IST)

11 runs from the Chahal over as Grandhomme and Nicholls are now really looking to take the attack to the Indian bowlers. While Nicholls hits a boundary first, Grandhomme finishes the over with a huge six off the last ball. The Indians will definitely need a change of bowler here. New Zealand's score reads 149/5 after 35 overs

15:46(IST)

12 runs from the Axar over as both Grandhomme and Nicholls are looking to attack the Indian spinners and scoring much-needed runs here to put the pressure right back on the Indian bowlers. New Zealand's score reads 138/5 after 34 overs

15:40(IST)

Grandhomme trying his best to take the attack to the Indian bowlers as he takes the Chahal delivery on the half-volley and hits a boundary. The Kiwis need to start looking to get into attacking mode. They pick 6 runs from the Chahal over as the score reads 126/5 after 33 overs

15:38(IST)

2 runs from the Axar over as Grandhomme flicks the last ball for a couple. India certainly on top here as the bowlers have done a wonderful job on a wicket that was expected to aid the batsmen and act like a belter. New Zealand's score reads 120/5 after 32 overs

15:36(IST)

MAIDEN from Chahal now as he bowls an intriguine line here, not giving the batsmen an inch. Both Nicholls and de Grandhomme are looking to now rebuild the innings after losing the top half. But the innings is moving into the business end and the Kiwis need to start getting into fourth gear here. New Zealand's score reads 118/5 after 31 overs

15:32(IST)

WICKET! Latham goes for 38 against the run of play. That was a full ball and Latham is cleaned up as Axar and Dhoni celebrate. Latham tried the sweep again and this time it does not help. New Zealand's score reads 118/5. The top half is back in the pavilion now and the Indians will look to close the innings as soon as they can.

15:29(IST)

2 runs from the Chahal over as he bowls a tight line and length. Latham's sweep from outside the off-stump falls just short of Axar Patel at backward square-leg. Kohli is not too pleased and wears a dejected look as New Zealand's score reads 118/4 after 29 overs

15:26(IST)

9 runs from the Axar over as Nicholls looks to join Latham in scoring the odd boundaries. The duo is looking to keep things steady and pick the singles when not getting the boundaries. New Zealand's score reads 116/4 after 28 overs

15:23(IST)

7 runs from the Chahal over as Latham is now looking at every opportunity to use the sweep, both the conventional and the reverse one where he is using the back of the blade. New Zealand's score reads 107/4 after 27 overs

15:18(IST)

3 runs from the Axar over as Latham uses the reverse sweep off the last ball to get a couple. The drop could prove costly for the Indians as Latham is an in-form batsman and needs no second invitation to shine. New Zealand's score reads 100/4 after 26 overs.

15:15(IST)

Latham DROPPED on 29 as MS Dhoni fails to catch that snick off the bat's edge. Chahal is clearly disappointed, but does not say anything as he walks back to the bowling crease. New Zealand's score reads 93/4 as that one would have been a big wicket for the Indians.

15:11(IST)

5 runs from the Axar over as the New Zealand batsmen are slowly easing into their role of rotating the strike. Not taking any undue risk at this stage in the game and more than happy to consolidate after losing the top-order early. New Zealand's score reads 93/4 after 24 overs

Live Score Cricket, India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI in Pune: Rohit and Dhawan Start Chase of 231 in Style

Rohit Sharma (AP Image)

Live Updates: The Indian openers are out in the middle after the bowlers put up a master show as they restricted Kiwis to 230/9. New Zealand won the toss and Kane Williamson opted to bat first in the second ODI. Virat Kohli said after the toss that he wanted to bowl first so he is happy. Axar Patel comes in place of Kuldeep Yadav while Kiwis have named the same squad.

Preview IND vs NZ: An under pressure India will face their stiffest test in recent times when they try to bounce back in the three-match ODI series against a refreshed New Zealand in the must-win second game.It is not often that India find themselves in a 'save the series situation', having won the last six bilateral engagements. Not many had also expected New Zealand to topple India in the series-opener at the Wankhede but the visitors, playing their first match since the Champions Trophy, did it in emphatic style. It took a record breaking 200-run stand from Ross Taylor and Tom Latham to get the better of their formidable opponents, putting New Zealand on the cusp of a rare series win in India.The way they played spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav was commendable, considering the Australians struggled against the same combination in the preceding series.
The hosts, no doubt, were off-colour at Wankhede but the Virat Kohli-led side is expected to come back hard at the Black Caps. Kohli led from the front on Sunday with his 31st ODI ton but did not get the support from his team. India head coach Ravi Shastri too would want the rest of the side to step up. The dangerous opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma fell to the swing and accuracy of Trent Boult in Mumbai and they will now have to find a way to negotiate the left-arm pacer early on in their innings. The Indian captain, who stuck a memorable hundred in his 200th ODI, would like to continue from where he left off. His role will be again crucial if the team has to set up a big total, provided it bats first. The last time Kohli played at the venue, he ended up scoring a match-winning knock against England in January. The number four spot remains a concern for the team management with 11 batsmen being tried at that position since the 2015 World Cup. Kedar Jadhav batted at number four on Sunday but failed to do the job. Dinesh Karthik, batting at number five, played a decent knock in his comeback game, stitching a 73-run stand with captain Kohli before throwing his wicket away. He is expected to make the playing eleven on Wednesday, leaving little possibility of Manish Pandey getting a game. More than 20 overs were left when MS Dhoni walked in to bat but he too could not capitalise after making 25 off 42 balls.
On the bowling front, the spin duo of Chahal and Yadav, who gave away 125 runs and managed a lone wicket, will be keen to make amends. They will have to find way to stop the likes Tom Latham from playing sweep and reverse sweeps at will. India are likely to retain the pacers from the first game. On the other hand, New Zealand will be high on confidence after a comprehensive win. However, skipper Kane Williamson would like to be among the runs after the forgettable outings in the warm-up match and the first ODI. Latham and Taylor stitched a special stand at the Wankhede after openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro squandered promising starts. And they would not want to repeat that again. The Kiwis missed a second spinner and would be tempted to play Ish Sodhi tomorrow along with Mitchell Santner, who bowled effectively, in place of medium pacer Colin De Grandhome, who went for runs. The pace trio of Adam Milne, Boult and Tim Southee will again shoulder the responsibility to take wickets at the top. The Pune pitch was a belter when India played England and another run feast is expected.
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI at Pune live broadcast of the match will be shown on Star Sports network while the live streaming of the match can be caught on Hotstar.com. Ind vs Nz 2nd ODI match at Pune live is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST. You can also check out live highlights of India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI at CricketNext's LIVE blog for all the latest action from the match including live scores, full scores, ball-by-ball commentary and analysis.


Teams: India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
