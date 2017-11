17:40(IST)

Meanwhile, the other spinner Axar Patel said ahead of the match that that skipper Virat Kohli gives him the freedom and confidence to bowl as he wants to. "The captain backs you when you do well. I have been playing from the second ODI. He gives me the freedom to bowl what I want to. He leaves it to on us (him and Chahal) to decide on what to do. He says if that plan doesn't succeed even then I will back you, which gives us confidence to bowl with a free mind.