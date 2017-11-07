Live Score Cricket, India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I in Thiruvananthapuram: Rain Gets Heavy; Toss Delayed

#TeamIndia boys enjoying a game of football as rain plays spoilsport #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/iHsBBPoDKg— BCCI (@BCCI) November 7, 2017
Latest picture from theTrivandrum cricket stadium. It will be a miracle if there is any play today. But we cricket fans believe in miracles! pic.twitter.com/IzoexGz7hW— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 7, 2017
Right now, it isn't a heavy shower, but it is consistently pouring since afternoon. This stadium boasts of the Sub-Air drainage system, the second one after Bengaluru, and if the system works as well as it does in Bengaluru, we could have a start as soon as the rain stops. For all that to happen though - the rain has to stop. We have some live pictures and the entire square has been covered. The scheduled toss is still a while away, let's hope that the rain abates and allows an uninterrupted game.
We have some bad news coming from the centre, there are puddles still in the outifield and its still raining. It looks highly unlikely that we will start on time or get a game at all at the moment, this is not what fans in Kerala would be hoping for considering that they are getting international cricket after almost three years!
The latest update from the ground is that it is not raining at the moment but the cloud cover is still there, which is expected to be there for the duration of the match. What the fans will be hoping for is that the thundershowers and the rain stays away. Still 1 hour to go for the first ball and 30 minutes to go for the toss.
Part of the reason New Zealand have been able to push India across the ODIs and T20Is to series deciders have been the contributions from the top-order.
Colin Munro, in particular, has been a shining light for New Zealand across the ODIs and T20Is, aggregating 229 runs across 5 matches at an average of 57.25 and a strike rate of 127.22
Additionally,
o His twelve sixes are the most by any player across this tour.
o His batting strike rate (127.22) is the best by any player to have scored more than 50 runs this tour.
o His balls/boundary (6.00) is also the best by any player to have faced more than 50 balls across this tour.
• The move to have Colin Munro open the batting has really been a success.
As context, Munro’s batting average is more than double that when he’s not opener, but more significantly, he’s coupled that with a lethal strike rate.
o His output (runs per innings) has also more than doubled to 45.80 compared to other positions, while his balls/boundary rate has dropped too. This indicates that he’s able to combine longer innings with more boundaries in them.
o Given that he predominantly batted in the lower middle order before this stint, the fact that he's increased his strike rate and balls/boundary is significant in and off itself.
MS Dhoni's place especially in the T20 Squad has often come up under the spotlight, but star opener Virender Sehwag has backed Dhoni to play a key role for the team.
Legendary opener Virender Sehwag has advised Mahendra Singh Dhoni to get going from ball one while chasing big totals and asked the Indian team management to brief the under-pressure player about his role in the T20 team. Even though he scored 49 off 37 balls in the second T20 International against New Zealand, the former two-time World Cup-winning captain once again found himself in the centre of attention with some raising questions about his selection in the squad.
"Dhoni should realise his role in the team. He has to change the momentum early while chasing a strong total. He has to score from ball one and the team management should make him understand this point," Sehwag told India TV.
The 36-year-old Dhoni had a strike rate of 132 at the end of his innings, but the inability to rotate strike has prompted some to raise questions. Sehwag, who has played 104 Tests and 251 One-day Internationals, though felt the Virat Kohli-led side needed Dhoni at the moment.
"Team India needs MS Dhoni at the moment, even in T20 cricket. He will step down at the right time. He will never block the way for any young cricketer," the big-hitting opener said.
During his stay in the middle, Dhoni scored 26 runs in boundaries from five deliveries (3x6, 2x4) but managed only 23 from the remaining 32 deliveries.
Here are 10 reasons why you should definitely not miss the India vs New Zealand match at Thiruvananthapuram.
1. India has won only two T20I out of their last five matches, while the Kiwis have done a touch better than India, winning three game. The latter seem to be having an upper hand against India, winning six out seven encounters.
2. Since 2015, New Zealand have won three T20I bilateral series, whereas India has just managed to pocket two.
3. A win for India will not only hand them the series, but also will take them to no 1 spot in the ICC rankings, dethroning New Zealand.
4. Virat Kohli has an impeccable record as a captain, and hasn't lost a bilateral series since the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series in 2015.
5. The Greenfield International Stadium will be the 50th Indian venue to host a match, and the 19th to host a T20I. Also this will be the second venue in Thiruvananthapuram to host an international match.
6. Virat kohli is the top-scorer in the New Zealand series (ODIs and T20I included), and has amassed 354 runs in 5 matches.
7. Kiwi opener Colin Munro has a chance to better the number of sixes he has hit in the series. He has 12 hits out of the park, the most by any player in this series.
8. Also, Munro enjoys the best strike rate in the series. He has scored his runs at a rate of 127.22.
9. Ish Sodhi has picked up a wicket at least in all his T20Is thus far: That's 14 successive innings.
10. Yuzvendra Chahal is just two wickets away from becoming the leading T20I wicket-taker this year.
Thiruvananthapuram is set to host its first international match.
1. If a toss happens, The Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram will be the 50th Indian venue to host an international cricket match.
2. If a toss happens, The Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram will be the 19th Indian venue to host a T20I.
3. If a toss happens, The Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram will be the 2nd venue in Thiruvananthapuram to host an international cricket match: University Stadium in Trivandrum hosted 2 ODIs in the 1980s.
4. 9: This will be the 9th venue (where a toss has occurred) to host a T20I in India in 2017.
a. India will have played in 8 of these 9 venues: Afghanistan too played a 3-match T20I series at Greater Noida.
5. This will be the 16th T20I IND has contested in India since 01 Jan 2016. IND played only 12 T20Is at home from 2007 till 31st December 2015!
Here are some interesting stats to keep in mind ahead of the final T20I. Openers might well hold the key again.
As India prepares to take on New Zealand in the third T20I which will also be the series decider in Thiruvananthapuram, a key pattern seems to be emerging from the series.
The template of this series seems to be the team that has batted first has batted big courtesy big opening stands.In Delhi, Rohit Sharma & Shikhar Dhawan put on a monumental 158-run stand for the first wicket: In Rajkot, Martin Guptill & Colin Munro put on 105-runs for the first wicket.
As a result, this is the first ever bilateral T20I series which has seen multiple 100+ opening stands for the first wicket in the first innings!
Furthermore, a few more benchmarks have been set.
The runs put on in the first innings by the opening pair (263) is the most in any bilateral T20I series.
The average opening partnership in the first innings (131.50) is also the highest in any bilateral T20I series.
The average partnership duration (82.5 balls) is also the longest in any bilateral T20I series.
The Pazhavangadi Ganapathy temple, in the heart of city, witnessed a good rush of devotees on Tuesday morning with many breaking coconuts with just one prayer in mind — that the rain gods should be benevolent. After all, the deciding T20I between New Zealand and India is to be held at the brand new Greenfield Stadium in the evening.
For the past two days the city has been experiencing rains. According to the day's forecast, two showers are expected — in the afternoon and after 5 pm. The match at the state-of-the-art stadium begins at 7 pm.
According to legend, the Pazhavangadi Ganapathy temple is one where cutting across caste, creed or religion, breaking a coconut with prayers is one way to keep the rains away.
"This is God's own country and God will be kind, as the city is to witness its first international match after a gap of 30 years. The last time an international match was staged here, even India captain Virat Kohli was not born, as well as all of us," said a group of youngsters who had arrived early in the morning at the temple.
The silver lining, despite the rains and more rains forecast, is that the ground has one of the best drainage facilities. The organisers are certain that even if the rain gods play truant, once the rain stops, in 10 minutes the ground can be made match ready.
Chief coach Ravi Shastri and opener Shikhar Dhawan visited the famous Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday ahead of the final T20I between India and New Zealand on Tuesday. The coach and opener spent quality time at the famous shrine in the morning and also performed rituals before joining the boys at the team hotel.
Mitchell Santner on Monday said fellow New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi has reaped the benefits of bowling a "superb" length in the current T20 series against India. While leggie Sodhi has only featured in the T20s, Santer has done a decent job throughout the tour.
Sodhi, who returned with figures of two for 25 and one for 25 in the first two games, has made life tough for the Indian batsmen who have found it difficult to put him away. "Lengths have been the key thing. Ish bowled a superb length, pulled it back and made it hard for the Indian batsmen to hit. I tried to do something pretty similar. Axar (Patel) and Yuzvendra Chahal bowled really well in Delhi. I thought they were unlucky in the last game. We have to change our lengths accordingly. We have to wait and see, said Santner ahead of the series decider.About his own record against former India captain MS Dhoni, whom he had kept quiet in the last T20 at Rajkot Santner said, "He is a very good player of spin and seam bowling. I guess at the start I try to keep it simple. I try to pull the length up and tuck him up a little bit. Also, I try to read the batsman as much as possible."
On New Zealand coming up short in crucial matches, like the World Cup final against Australia in 2015 and in the recent ODI series, he said, "We like to treat this is like another game. It is better than being two-nil down. We are excited about it."
To a question if the Indians were under pressure leading into the decider and if it presented the Kiwis the best chance of winning a series here, Santner said they would play their best but the home side too would want to emerge on top.
"India have played very good cricket for a long time now in your conditions. They are tough to beat. We have taken it to the decider in the last two series. Both teams will want to win.
Terming Mahendra Singh Dhoni a ‘legend’, India's death overs specialist Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Monday brushed aside questions on the role of the former skipper in the T20 format.
Dhoni's inability to get going from the word go in the shortest format of the game has been criticised by cricket pundits including former India pacer Ajit Agarkar. But Bhuvneshwar feels the team isn't much perturbed with Dhoni's falling dominance in the format.
"We (as a team) don't think much about that. You look over his records, he is a legend and whatever he has done, he did it for the country. So no one in the team has any doubts about him," the seamer told reporters on the eve of the deciding third and final T20I against New Zealand at the Greenfield International Stadium.
Asked if the lack of a specialist fifth bowler add to India's worries in the second T20, which the hosts lost by 40 runs at Rajkot, Bhuvneshwar said: "You cannot blame bowlers for the loss. The other team is there to play as well.
"As far as a fifth bowler is concerned, we have Hardik Pandya and others bowl part-time. We haven't missed an extra specialist bowler so far. If your main bowlers do not take a wicket or go for runs, then you miss a bowler.
"But we think a lot about team combination. We have played good cricket against Australia and even when we toured the West Indies. The three-match series is very small, and if you lose the first game and then tie it 1-1, you have to play a decider," he added.
Asked who was the most difficult New Zealand batsman to bowl to, Kumar said Colin Munro had done particularly well but there were other quality batsmen too.
"Munro has troubled us but others as well. Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill are good batsmen as well. We can't really pinpoint one batsman when the team is playing really well.
"Both series (ODI and T20I) have come to the decider. So Munro is the dangerous batsman but the whole team is a good one," he said.
Hello everyone, and welcome to our live blog. Today we are set for a riveting series decider as India take on New Zealand in Thiruvananthapuram for what promises to be an exciting finale, Heavy spells of rain are expected to interfere in the match but the fans would be hoping to get some live action atleast as cricket is returning to Kerala after almost three years.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3767
|111
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|FULL Ranking