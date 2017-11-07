Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Live Score Cricket, India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I in Thiruvananthapuram: Rain Threatens to Play Spoilsport in Decider

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 7, 2017, 4:58 PM IST

17:10(IST)

Mitchell Santner on Monday said fellow New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi has reaped the benefits of bowling a "superb" length in the current T20 series against India. While leggie Sodhi has only featured in the T20s, Santer has done a decent job throughout the tour.
Sodhi, who returned with figures of two for 25 and one for 25 in the first two games, has made life tough for the Indian batsmen who have found it difficult to put him away. "Lengths have been the key thing. Ish bowled a superb length, pulled it back and made it hard for the Indian batsmen to hit. I tried to do something pretty similar. Axar (Patel) and Yuzvendra Chahal bowled really well in Delhi. I thought they were unlucky in the last game. We have to change our lengths accordingly. We have to wait and see, said Santner ahead of the series decider.About his own record against former India captain MS Dhoni, whom he had kept quiet in the last T20 at Rajkot Santner said, "He is a very good player of spin and seam bowling. I guess at the start I try to keep it simple. I try to pull the length up and tuck him up a little bit. Also, I try to read the batsman as much as possible."
On New Zealand coming up short in crucial matches, like the World Cup final against Australia in 2015 and in the recent ODI series, he said, "We like to treat this is like another game. It is better than being two-nil down. We are excited about it."
To a question if the Indians were under pressure leading into the decider and if it presented the Kiwis the best chance of winning a series here, Santner said they would play their best but the home side too would want to emerge on top.
"India have played very good cricket for a long time now in your conditions. They are tough to beat. We have taken it to the decider in the last two series. Both teams will want to win.

17:02(IST)

Terming Mahendra Singh Dhoni a ‘legend’, India's death overs specialist Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Monday brushed aside questions on the role of the former skipper in the T20 format.
Dhoni's inability to get going from the word go in the shortest format of the game has been criticised by cricket pundits including former India pacer Ajit Agarkar. But Bhuvneshwar feels the team isn't much perturbed with Dhoni's falling dominance in the format.
"We (as a team) don't think much about that. You look over his records, he is a legend and whatever he has done, he did it for the country. So no one in the team has any doubts about him," the seamer told reporters on the eve of the deciding third and final T20I against New Zealand at the Greenfield International Stadium.
Asked if the lack of a specialist fifth bowler add to India's worries in the second T20, which the hosts lost by 40 runs at Rajkot, Bhuvneshwar said: "You cannot blame bowlers for the loss. The other team is there to play as well.
"As far as a fifth bowler is concerned, we have Hardik Pandya and others bowl part-time. We haven't missed an extra specialist bowler so far. If your main bowlers do not take a wicket or go for runs, then you miss a bowler. 
"But we think a lot about team combination. We have played good cricket against Australia and even when we toured the West Indies. The three-match series is very small, and if you lose the first game and then tie it 1-1, you have to play a decider," he added.
Asked who was the most difficult New Zealand batsman to bowl to, Kumar said Colin Munro had done particularly well but there were other quality batsmen too.
"Munro has troubled us but others as well. Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill are good batsmen as well. We can't really pinpoint one batsman when the team is playing really well.
"Both series (ODI and T20I) have come to the decider. So Munro is the dangerous batsman but the whole team is a good one," he said.

16:58(IST)

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live blog. Today we are set for a riveting series decider as India take on New Zealand in Thiruvananthapuram for what promises to be an exciting finale, Heavy spells of rain are expected to interfere in the match but the fans would be hoping to get some live action atleast as cricket is returning to Kerala after almost three years.

Indian cricket players celebrate their victory over New Zealand in their third one-day international cricket match in Kanpur. (AP Image)

LIVE UPDATE: Heavy spells of rain are expected to interfere in the match but the fans would be hoping to get some live action atleast as cricket is returning to Kerala after almost three years.

PREVIEW: With series levelled at 1-1, India and New Zealand will aim to outplay each other in the third and final Twenty20 International match to seal the series at the Greenfield International Stadium on Tuesday.

But the spectators might not witness full 20-overs each side because the series decider here is under rain threat.

The meteorological office here has also predicted that the weather will be generally cloudy with a few spells of rain or thundershowers starting from Sunday till Wednesday.

Apart from this, it will be a thrilling contest between the two team which are evenly matches on the paper as well as on the field.

To clinch the series, India have to display a better show in both batting and bowling department while New Zealand would like to continue with the same momentum.

India, comprehensive beat the visitors in the first match at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi. In the second match, New Zealand bounced back in style and defeated India by 40 runs.

Opting to bat first on winning the toss, the visitors rode on an unbeaten quickfire century by opener Colin Munro to post 196/2 in their allotted 20 overs. Munro batted through the innings, smashing 109 runs off 58 deliveries.

In reply, the hosts could only manage to post 156/7.

So, in order to beat the visitors, Indian batsmen have to click this time. The middle-order batsmen like Shreyas Iyer, Manendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya have to click in unison.

The bowling department was also seemed struggling on the flat pitch. Apart from pacer Jasprit Bumrah, no other bowlers troubled the batsmen in the previous match.

Spinners also failed to step up to the occasion and were smashed all around the park. But, in the decider, the gloomy conditions and pitch might favour India.

India skipper Virat Kohli also have to make the plan for the Duckworth Lewis method which might come in the play.

New Zealand, on the other hand, displayed a brilliant performance. There only problem is the consistency.

In the first match New Zealand were outplayed in every department of the game and in the second match they grouped together and showed their class. So, in order to seal the deal this time they have to repeat the same performance.

The fans might see a interesting battle between both the teams if India and New Zealand played as per the expectations.

Squads: India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Trent Boult, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips (wk)
Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking