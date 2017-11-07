Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Live Score Cricket, India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I in Thiruvananthapuram: Sodhi Sends Back Shreyas Iyer

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 7, 2017, 9:58 PM IST

India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, New Zealand in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 3rd T20I, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram 07 November, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by New Zealand (decided to bowl)

21:56(IST)

WICKET! Shreyas Iyer departs, comes down the wicket, trying to heave it towards the leg side, gets a top edge and Guptill completes a simple catch. Shreyas departs for 6 off 6 balls. India 48/4 after 5.4 overs.

21:55(IST)

SIX! Pandey absolutely tonking that one, not timing it perfectly but getting enough wood one it to float over the long off. India move onto 47/3..

21:54(IST)

Southee using the slower balls perfectly, not giving the batsmen any pace. He concedes just 9 runs from the over, and ends with figures of 2/13 in his two overs.Southee has taken 2+ wickets in a T20I for the first time since 2014 against WI at Roseau.

21:50(IST)

FOUR! Manish Pandey comes into the middle, and times one perfectly. Goes to the boundary through the covers.

21:48(IST)

WICKET! Kohli departs, Sodhi drags that one down the middle and Kohli looks to hit it over cow corner, doesn't get that one right off the middle. Kohli is asked to wait as the umpires check the no ball, but Sodhi is well behind the popping crease. Big wicket for New Zealand. Kohli gone for 15. India 30/3

21:46(IST)

SIX! Brilliant from Kohli, he is in a league of his own here. Sodhi pitches one up and Kohli just hits it with the flow. Deposits it over long off for a maximum, just what India need.

21:44(IST)

Three overs gone, and India are 18/2. This is a great start for New Zealand, just what the doctor ordered for them. India need a real blitzkreig in the final 5 overs if they are to post a challenging total

21:41(IST)

WICKET! Santner takes another good catch, Southee gets two wickets in two balls. There is pin drop silence in the ground now! Santner takes a superb catch diving forward at fine leg, Rohit departs for 8 off 9 balls. India 15/2

21:40(IST)

WICKET! Dhawan departs, and that was coming, both the players not getting the boundary away, Dhawan airs that one, and Santner takes a good catch running back. Southee gets the wicket as Dhawan departs for 6 off 6 balls. India 15/1

21:37(IST)

FOUR! Not the perfect timing, but effective from Rohit, beats the mid on and mid off fielder, with Williamson giving it a good chase but the ball manages to beat him. Outfield still remains fast, 2 overs gone India 14/0

21:36(IST)

Santner comes into bowl, and starts with an absolute ripper! Great delivery, but Chahal and Yadav will be smiling seeing that in the dressing room. The pitch is really turning here!

21:33(IST)

FOUR! Shikhar Dhawan finally connects one, giving Boult the charge and this time to the left of Sodhi at third man, good effort from him but he can't save it from reaching the boundary. India 7/0 after the first over.

21:32(IST)

Trent Boult getting the ball to talk here, jagging it around with the new ball. Dhawan not knowing which way it is going, he goes for a slog and top edges one. Luckily for him, it falls away from the fielder at third man.

21:30(IST)

Trent Boult bowls the first ball, on the legs and Rohit hits it to fine leg for a single..

21:27(IST)

Both teams are on the field now, and we are all set for live action! Only eight overs, we can expect some big hitting! India will be eyeing a total of around 100-110 in 48 balls.

21:26(IST)

This will be India’s 50th venue to host cricket and the second in Trivandrum. The last time international cricket visited this city was in 1988. This is also New Zealand’s 100th T20I.

 

21:24(IST)

Powerplay 2 Overs, and 4 Bowlers can bowl a maximum of 2 overs..These are the revised playing conditions..Rohit and Dhawan are set to open the innings for India.

21:23(IST)

We are just minutes away from live action, the sell out crowd is still there. It has been a tremendous effort from the ground staff. They will be hoping for some high octane action in sometime now!

21:20(IST)

Williamson at the toss:  We will bowl first. Not sure about the surface, it's an 8-over game, but at the end of the day, the better team will win. It's a decider, we have to show plenty of intensity with the ball. 

21:19(IST)

Virat Kohli - We would have bowled first, looks like a damp wicket, there was no sun and there's some moisture on the surface. We will have to put up a big score and then restrict them. The crowd has waited patiently and deserve to see a game.

21:19(IST)

Mohammad Siraj and Axar Patel are left out for India, Manish Pandey and Kuldeep Yadav come in their place.

 

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli(c), Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni(w), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

 
21:19(IST)

21:17(IST)

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Bruce, Glenn Phillips(w), Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

21:16(IST)

The news from the centre is New Zealand have won the toss & they have elected to field first.

21:07(IST)

So, the match will start at 9.30 IST and we will have an eight over match!

21:05(IST)

Latest update is Toss at 9.15 PM IST

20:47(IST)

The next inspection is at 9PM, the players are also warming up now. This means we should have some good news hopefully soon..

20:38(IST)

The inspection is taking some time here. The umpires have had a long look at the square. It's been raining since noon and the ground has taken a lot of water. The main square is still under covers.

20:31(IST)

The ground staff is working really hard to ensure that the sell out crowd gets some play, a realistic start would be around 9.30-9.45 if we have no more rains.

20:18(IST)

We have some good news coming in now! The covers have started coming off, this means the drizzle has stopped. Now we will have to see how good the drainage facilities really are in this newly built ground.

20:03(IST)

We are approaching 8:01, and now the overs will start getting cut. The ground staff is hard at work, but it is still drizzling..

Photo credit: Getty Images.

LIVE UPDATE: Heavy spells of rain are expected to interfere in the match but the fans would be hoping to get some live action atleast as cricket is returning to Kerala after almost three years.

PREVIEW: With series levelled at 1-1, India and New Zealand will aim to outplay each other in the third and final Twenty20 International match to seal the series at the Greenfield International Stadium on Tuesday.

But the spectators might not witness full 20-overs each side because the series decider here is under rain threat.

The meteorological office here has also predicted that the weather will be generally cloudy with a few spells of rain or thundershowers starting from Sunday till Wednesday.

Apart from this, it will be a thrilling contest between the two team which are evenly matches on the paper as well as on the field.

To clinch the series, India have to display a better show in both batting and bowling department while New Zealand would like to continue with the same momentum.

India, comprehensive beat the visitors in the first match at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi. In the second match, New Zealand bounced back in style and defeated India by 40 runs.

Opting to bat first on winning the toss, the visitors rode on an unbeaten quickfire century by opener Colin Munro to post 196/2 in their allotted 20 overs. Munro batted through the innings, smashing 109 runs off 58 deliveries.

In reply, the hosts could only manage to post 156/7.

So, in order to beat the visitors, Indian batsmen have to click this time. The middle-order batsmen like Shreyas Iyer, Manendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya have to click in unison.

The bowling department was also seemed struggling on the flat pitch. Apart from pacer Jasprit Bumrah, no other bowlers troubled the batsmen in the previous match.

Spinners also failed to step up to the occasion and were smashed all around the park. But, in the decider, the gloomy conditions and pitch might favour India.

India skipper Virat Kohli also have to make the plan for the Duckworth Lewis method which might come in the play.

New Zealand, on the other hand, displayed a brilliant performance. There only problem is the consistency.

In the first match New Zealand were outplayed in every department of the game and in the second match they grouped together and showed their class. So, in order to seal the deal this time they have to repeat the same performance.

The fans might see a interesting battle between both the teams if India and New Zealand played as per the expectations.

Squads: India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Trent Boult, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips (wk)
