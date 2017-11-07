Live Score Cricket, India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I in Thiruvananthapuram: Sodhi Sends Back Shreyas Iyer

WICKET! Kohli departs, Sodhi drags that one down the middle and Kohli looks to hit it over cow corner, doesn't get that one right off the middle. Kohli is asked to wait as the umpires check the no ball, but Sodhi is well behind the popping crease. Big wicket for New Zealand. Kohli gone for 15. India 30/3
Mohammad Siraj and Axar Patel are left out for India, Manish Pandey and Kuldeep Yadav come in their place.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli(c), Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni(w), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3767
|111
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|FULL Ranking