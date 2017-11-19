Live Score Cricket, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 4 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata: Herath Keeps Indian Bowlers at Bay

11:22(IST)

After 3 runs from the Bhuvneshwar over, Shami gets another over here and gives away just 2 runs. The Indian duo of Shami and Bhuvi have given it their all, but the wicket is now finally starting to ease out and Herath and Lakmal are looking to extend the lead as much as they can. Sri Lanka's score reads 249/8, a lead of 77 runs here