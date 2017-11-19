Live Score Cricket, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 4 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata: Herath Keeps Indian Bowlers at Bay

NEW BALL TAKEN! Kohli takes the new ball and hands it on to Bhuvneshwar, but Herath is unperturbed. He is in a zone of his own at present and the Lankans pick up 3 runs from the first over with the new cherry. Sri Lanka's score reads 281/8, a lead of 109 runs
12:35(IST)
Brilliant pull from Herath here. He is starting to take the attack to the Indian bowlers here. It almost looks like the Indian players are waiting for the second new ball here. Sri Lanka's scorer reads 278/8 after 80 overs as Umesh gives away 5 runs from the over.
12:34(IST)
MAIDEN here from Ashwin as Lakmal happily plays away the spinner. Looks like the two are batting like a pro and there is no problem in facing them. Virat Kohli needs his boys to try something different here and pick a wicket. Sri Lanka's score reads 273/8
12:28(IST)
3rd TEST FIFTY for the gritty Herath. Has played one of his best knocks with the bat in hand. On a wicket where the top-order has failed to shine, Herath has used his experience to play the Indian bowlers. Also helps the team cross the 100-run lead. Sri Lanka's score reads 272/8
12:24(IST)
2 runs from the Ashwin over here as the Indian bowlers have failed to clean up the tail and Herath has led the show with a gritty knock. Sri Lanka are keen to cross the 100-run lead as they stand on 96 here. Sri Lanka's score reads 268/8 with Herath batting on 46 and Lakmal batting on 12.
12:21(IST)
1 run from the Umesh over here as the Indian skipper Kohli decides to give the duo of Shami and Bhuvi a break and try the other bowlers. Herath continues his battle as the Lankans want to cross the 100-run lead. Sri Lanka's score reads 266/8
12:17(IST)
The boys are back after the lunch break and Ashwin starts proceedings for India. Gives away 2 runs from the first over as Herath is keen to help Lanka cross the 100-run lead. Every run is crucial here as a collapse in the second innings from India could make this an interesting game here. Sri Lanka's score reads 265/8
11:37(IST)
CricketNext’s Dileep Premachandran from Eden Gardens: LUNCH here. An engrossing session that saw Sri Lanka score 98 for 4, off 28.2 overs. India burst through after a flurry of strokes from Dickwella, but Herath held that at bay with some defiant strokes. The main talking point, however, is destined to be the Perera dismissal that wasn't. Another DRS controversy. Sri Lanka's score reads 263/8, a lead of 91 runs with Herath on 43 and Lakmal on 10.
11:30(IST)
Ashwin into the attack here as the opening session heads towards a close. A maiden here for the Indian spin spearhead. Lakmal and Herath are clearly looking to play for lunch here and they will wish to get as many as they can as lead. Sri Lanka's score reads 254/8, a lead of 82 runs
11:27(IST)
5 runs from the Bhuvneshwar over here as he smashes Lakmal on the grill as the Lanka batsman tried to go for a pull. Lunch round the corner and the Lankans will be very happy if they can go into the lunch break without losing another wicket. Sri Lanka's score reads 254/8 with a lead of 82
11:22(IST)
After 3 runs from the Bhuvneshwar over, Shami gets another over here and gives away just 2 runs. The Indian duo of Shami and Bhuvi have given it their all, but the wicket is now finally starting to ease out and Herath and Lakmal are looking to extend the lead as much as they can. Sri Lanka's score reads 249/8, a lead of 77 runs here
11:14(IST)
WICKET! Shami has done it again. He has given his captain the wicket Kohli would have wanted. Dilruwan has troubled the Indians with his resilience right through the home series and he looked to do that today as well, but the 34-ball stay ends here. Just 5 runs scored, but a beautiful partnership weaved with Herath here. Sri Lanka's score reads 244/8
11:07(IST)
2 runs from the Bhuvneshwar over here as the two Lankan batsmen — Diruwan and Herath — have actually stayed in the middle even though a few of the balls have troubled them. They have looked to keep the scoring going and increased the lead to 68 here with still two wickets in the bag as Sri Lanka's score reads 240/7
11:01(IST)
1 run from the Shami over here as he looks to have warmed back well after giving away 8 runs in his first over after the small break. A crucial 66-run lead for the Lankans here as both Dilruwan and Herath have looked in command here. Sri Lanka's score reads 238/7 as Kohli wants to ends this partnership at the earliest.
10:57(IST)
MAIDEN over here from Bhuvneshwar as skipper Kohli falls back on his trusted duo of Bhuvi and Shami. The two must hand India another wicket before going into the lunch break. The pressure must be increased as the Lankans have had it easy after the opening hour. Sri Lanka's score reads 237/7
10:53(IST)
Shami back into the attack and he gives away 8 runs. The match is definitely shifting away from the hands of the Indians. Shami and Bhuvi had done a great job in the opening hour and this spell will not please skipper Kohli as Dilruwan and Herath have definitely shown more guts. Sri Lanka's score reads 237/7
10:49(IST)
5 runs from the Umesh over as he has been quite wayward. He has failed to bring in the consistency that Shami and Bhuvi showed in their spell. Kohli would not be too happy with the way the Indian bowlers have handed away the initiative after the good show from Shami and Bhvi. Sri Lanka's score reads 229/7
10:42(IST)
Huge shout as Kohli comes in to bowl. That is a surprise move, maybe just to see if he can break the partnership here. But sadly that does not happen as 5 runs come from the over. Herath also picks a boundary by flicking the India skipper to the square-leg fence. Sri Lanka's score reads 224/7 and the lead stands at 52.
10:41(IST)
1 run from the Umesh over as he keeps beating the bat, but sadly no wicket here for the pacer yet. Dilruwan and Herath have done a good job as the lead closes in on 50. On a wicket like the one at the Eden Gardens, every single run counts. Sri Lanka's score reads 219/7
10:37(IST)
Jadeja comes into the attack now after Umesh replaced Bhuvi. Shami too needs a break after bowling a beautiful spell in the first hour. Jadeja gives away just 1 run from his first over as Sri Lanka's score reads 218/7. Dilruwan and Herath have actually done a good job here to stretch the lead to 46 runs
10:29(IST)
First change of the morning as Umesh comes in to replace Bhuvneshwar. Fails to bring in the same discipline as shown by Bhuvi. Pitches one short and wide and Herath latches onto that one and hits it to the point boundary. Sri Lanka's score reads 217/7 after 50 overs as they now lead by 45 crucial runs. Umpires call for the drinks.
10:24(IST)
After 1 run from the Bhuvneshwar over, Shami returns to bowl another over here and pitches the ball in the perfect area outside the off-stump. Unlucky to not get another wicket in this over as he gives away a run. Sri Lanka's score reads 210/7 as the visitors lead by 38 runs
10:17(IST)
1 run from the Shami over here. This was an interesting last ball here as Shami hits Dilruwan on the pads and even though he starts walking, he suddenly turns back and calls for a review. DRS helps him stay back at the crease and fight another battle. The commentators are not happy that Dilruwan turned back and then came back to review. Sri Lanka's score reads 208/7
10:09(IST)
5 runs from the Bhuvi over here as Herath goes for a whack and picks a boundary. But apart from that, Herath had no clue what Bhuvi did with the ball. The pitch is helping the bowlers and the Indian duo of Shami and Bhuvi are making the ball talk. Sri Lanka's score reads 207/7 as the Indians have sniffed blood here.
10:03(IST)
CricketNext’s Dileep Premachandran from Eden Gardens: That's a third wicket in the space of 10 balls. Shami has Chandimal sparring outside off stump, and Saha makes no mistake with the edge. The skipper goes for 28. This, after Bhuvneshwar got Shanaka, who declined to play a shot to one that nipped back sharply to rap him on the pad.
10:00(IST)
WICKET! After Dickwella, it is now Shanaka. Tried to leave that one and Bhuvi hits him on the top of the pad. The batsman immediately goes for the DRS, but the TV umpire says that is out. A duck for the batsman as the Sri Lanka score reads 201/6. India will wish to pick a few more wickets here before the lunch break.
09:54(IST)
CricketNext’s Dileep Premachandran from Eden Gardens: Much needed wicket for India. Dickwella was threatening to put distance between Sri Lanka's total and India's 172. The wicket-keeper batsman goes for 35. A little extra bounce for Shami, and he played down the wrong line. Neatly taken by Kohli, Australian style.
09:47(IST)
CricketNext’s Dileep Premachandran from Eden Gardens: This has the potential to get very ugly for India. The sun's out again, the pitch is playing a lot better, and Dickwella seems to have the licence to hit. The 50-run partnership has taken just 75 balls. Dickwella and Chandimal trying their luck here after taking the lead as 13 runs come from the Bhuvneshwar over. Sri Lanka's score reads 196/4
09:41(IST)
Chandimal opening up here with Dickwella for company. Shami bowls one on the legs and the Sri Lanka skipper needed no second invitation to flick that one past the empty mid-wicket area to the boundary. The Indians surely need to be more disciplined here and not give away bad balls. Sri Lanka now looking to build on the lead as the score reads 183/4
09:38(IST)
6 runs from the Bhuvneshwar over here as the Lankans are now looking to calm down and play the shots. Dickwella is a natural aggressor and he needs no second invitation. Having taken the lead, he now has the license to go for the kill. The Indians need to pick early wickets here. Sri Lanka's score reads 179/4
09:34(IST)
5 runs from the Shami over as Sri Lanka take the lead here. Dickwella and Chandimal have shown good application in the morning session. They have only taken a hit at the bad balls and waited patiently for them and not given the Indians any sniff of blood here. Sri Lanka's score reads 173/4
LATEST UPDATES: Herath has played one of his best knocks on a wicket where the top-order batsmen have failed to deliver. The Indian bowlers have toiled for the last couple of wickets here in the post-lunch session. Clear skies have welcomed the players on the fourth morning.
PREVIEW IND vs SL, DAY 4: Umesh Yadav struck twice in the final session of the day as India issued a late fightback after Lahiru Thirimanne and Angelo Mathews slammed respective half-centuries on the third day of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. The visitors trail by just seven runs in their first innings as bad light stopped play early on the third day of the match. Sadeera Samarawickrama and Dimuth Karunaratne gave the visitors the perfect start in the match as they came out all guns blazing and started to hit boundaries from the word go. Samarawickrama hit Bhuvneshwar Kumar on the the first ball of the innings for a four, while Karunaratne slammed a four off Mohammed Shami's first ball of the innings. The duo put on 29 runs for the first wicket before Bhuvneshwar got into the act and removed Karunaratne for 8. Bhuvneshwar came from around the wicket and the ball hit the front pad of the southpaw, who didn't offer a shot. He was given out by the on-field umpire but Karunaratne challenged it. However, the third umpire also ruled in favour of India, after reviewing the replays. Then in his next over, Bhuvneshwar scalped the other opener Samarawickrama for 23. The right-arm pacer produced an edge off the bat of Samarawickrama and wicket-keeper Saha completed an easy catch to provide India with the second breakthrough of the innings. But from there on, Lahiru Thirimmane and Angelo Mathews took the attack to the Indian bowlers and they started to dominate proceedings. India had a chance to break this partnership but Shikhar Dhawan dropped Thirimanne when he was batting on 27 off the bowling of Umesh Yadav. The Indian bowlers were unlucky as well in the second session as few edges off the bat flew through the vacant slip region. At tea, Sri Lanka reached 113/2, with both Thirimmane and Mathews in full control of the innings.