Live Score Cricket, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 4 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata: India Take Lead; Dhawan, Rahul in Command

PREVIEW IND vs SL, DAY 4: Umesh Yadav struck twice in the final session of the day as India issued a late fightback after Lahiru Thirimanne and Angelo Mathews slammed respective half-centuries on the third day of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. The visitors trail by just seven runs in their first innings as bad light stopped play early on the third day of the match. Sadeera Samarawickrama and Dimuth Karunaratne gave the visitors the perfect start in the match as they came out all guns blazing and started to hit boundaries from the word go. Samarawickrama hit Bhuvneshwar Kumar on the the first ball of the innings for a four, while Karunaratne slammed a four off Mohammed Shami's first ball of the innings. The duo put on 29 runs for the first wicket before Bhuvneshwar got into the act and removed Karunaratne for 8. Bhuvneshwar came from around the wicket and the ball hit the front pad of the southpaw, who didn't offer a shot. He was given out by the on-field umpire but Karunaratne challenged it. However, the third umpire also ruled in favour of India, after reviewing the replays. Then in his next over, Bhuvneshwar scalped the other opener Samarawickrama for 23. The right-arm pacer produced an edge off the bat of Samarawickrama and wicket-keeper Saha completed an easy catch to provide India with the second breakthrough of the innings. But from there on, Lahiru Thirimmane and Angelo Mathews took the attack to the Indian bowlers and they started to dominate proceedings. India had a chance to break this partnership but Shikhar Dhawan dropped Thirimanne when he was batting on 27 off the bowling of Umesh Yadav. The Indian bowlers were unlucky as well in the second session as few edges off the bat flew through the vacant slip region. At tea, Sri Lanka reached 113/2, with both Thirimmane and Mathews in full control of the innings.
Squads: India: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma.
Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Thirimanne, Niroshan Dickwella (wicket-keeper), Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Dasun Shanaka and Roshen Silva.