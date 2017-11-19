Live Score Cricket, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 4 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata: India Take Lead; Dhawan, Rahul in Command

15:20(IST)

Only two IND opening pairs currently have put on multiple 100+ opening stands in Tests: -

Gambhir/Sehwag: 2

Sehwag/Vijay: 2

Dhawan & Rahul could join the above two pairs in emulating this feat.

Also: This will be the first century stand of this Test.

Finally: This is the third time this calendar year where a Test in India has not witnessed in a single century partnership across the first two innings. There have only been 8 instances of this happening this year (3 in IND, once in ZIM, thrice in ENG, once in SL).