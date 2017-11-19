Live Score Cricket, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 4 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata: Kohli & Boys Ready for Action

Nic Pothas: "We are making a lot of speculations. There is still fair bit of cricket to be played. Where we stand at the moment, we are happy where we are but we won't be getting too comfortable. It's a high quality Indian team. I think once again that's speculation and India have the right to do whatever they want to. To be fair, it's pretty good planning from their point of view and they have the right to do that. The conditions, when you go abroad you can't control. You have to play your best cricket and play and strategise as per the conditions you are provided. It's one of those things that playing cricket you have to accomodate. It's nice that you have given us April in England conditions. We have done our research. The research has shown that on these relaid wickets, seamers have taken a lot more wickets in the near past. I don't know what this wicket looked like before, all we know is that it has favoured seam bowlers. He (Lakmal) is very intelligent. He does a lot of research and knows how to control his workload. He is very astute at knowing when he is prepared. That's the mark of any international bowler I think. He has improved immeasurably. But you have to continue improving in international cricket as others are improving as well."
08:55(IST)
Cheteshwar Pujara: "In this season, I played eight games --almost of half of the county games, four before Sri Lanka tour and four after that. It gave me lot of exposure. At the same time, I have played on many challenging wickets and as a cricketer I have learnt many things and I am improved and understood my game. There was enough deviation in that delivery and I got out. There was enough help for fast bowlers. I was batting well apart from that particular ball. Sometimes, you have to give credit to bowlers. You have to accept it. As long as you're in the crease, you have to rotate strikes and score runs. We are very much in the game, the wicket has got better. We have got four wickets and confident that we will try and make a game out of it. On a challenging wicket like this, you don't always get 300-400. We might have added 30-40 more runs but I think 170 is still a decent total considering the way wicket was behaving in last two days. If we have enough number of overs, we have a chance of making the match. There's something in it for the pacers. They started well but we have fought back. Now we are very well-balanced. Hopefully tomorrow morning our fast bowlers will be fresh. If we get a couple of early wickets, then we can run through them."
08:46(IST)
Cheteshwar Pujara: "I always love playing on challenging wickets. It suits my technique and temperament. That's where your character comes out and you feel that you are confident and can pull a team out of trouble. I try and stay strong when the wicket is difficult. In such situations, I try to motivate myself and tell myself "Today is the day where I have to stay strong and show my character". It's always tough as weather is not in our hands. Test cricket is all about that when you need to learn as a batsman and bowler. It's tough for a batsman when there's a rain interruption. We were looking good and just got the momentum and suddenly rain interruption. Test cricket is all about that, getting adjusted to difficult conditions and wickets. We are ready to play on any kind of wickets. There were some help for pacers against New Zealand last time too when we played here. We are ready for any conditions."
08:28(IST)
Angelo Mathews: "Especially in the last few years, Indians have produced some fantastic fast bowlers. The three (Shami, Bhuvneshwar and Umesh) are top class and you need to be able to mentally prepared with good skills to tackle them. We definitely can, we have a very good batting unit. All three are very skillful. They keep coming at you and you can't relax at all. If you see the loose balls were very minimal. They were top class. We knew it was a challenging wicket and it was not going to be easy right from the outset. It's a big challenge for the batters, once in a while you play and your skill is tested. It was not easy, they have been bowling really well. But (to handle them) it comes with experience, you learn when you play more. I've learnt quite a bit to handle these situation. Fifties are not going to take us anywhere, we got to get to hundreds. It's not something that will do any help to anyone and my team. I know it's not going to be easy from here. We all know India are a fantastic team, we just have to be on the top of our game here. I had a good sort of three years of cricket from 2013 onwards but my body is taking a toll now. I have to manage my workload. I think it comes with experience. I played a few more games than the rest of the boys. I've temporarily stopped bowling in Tests just to manage my workload and see how it goes. As of now playing as a batsman only."
08:19(IST)
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the fourth day from the Eden Gardens. Angelo Mathews has called on Sri Lanka's batsmen to convert their half-centuries into big hundreds to secure victory against India in the rain-hit opening Test on Saturday. Mathews, who made 52 on his return from injury, put together a crucial 99-run third-wicket stand with Lahiru Thirimanne, who made 51, to make Sri Lanka end day three on 165-4 in Kolkata. The visitors trail India by seven runs with skipper Dinesh Chandimal not out on 13 and Niroshan Dickwella on 14. The left-right batting combination of Thirimanne and Mathews mixed caution and aggression against a persistent Indian pace attack. Indian quicks Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav claimed two wickets each on a day when almost three full sessions were played. Only 31.5 overs were bowled on the first two days because of rain and bad light.
PREVIEW IND vs SL, DAY 4: Umesh Yadav struck twice in the final session of the day as India issued a late fightback after Lahiru Thirimanne and Angelo Mathews slammed respective half-centuries on the third day of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. The visitors trail by just seven runs in their first innings as bad light stopped play early on the third day of the match. Sadeera Samarawickrama and Dimuth Karunaratne gave the visitors the perfect start in the match as they came out all guns blazing and started to hit boundaries from the word go. Samarawickrama hit Bhuvneshwar Kumar on the the first ball of the innings for a four, while Karunaratne slammed a four off Mohammed Shami's first ball of the innings. The duo put on 29 runs for the first wicket before Bhuvneshwar got into the act and removed Karunaratne for 8. Bhuvneshwar came from around the wicket and the ball hit the front pad of the southpaw, who didn't offer a shot. He was given out by the on-field umpire but Karunaratne challenged it. However, the third umpire also ruled in favour of India, after reviewing the replays. Then in his next over, Bhuvneshwar scalped the other opener Samarawickrama for 23. The right-arm pacer produced an edge off the bat of Samarawickrama and wicket-keeper Saha completed an easy catch to provide India with the second breakthrough of the innings. But from there on, Lahiru Thirimmane and Angelo Mathews took the attack to the Indian bowlers and they started to dominate proceedings. India had a chance to break this partnership but Shikhar Dhawan dropped Thirimanne when he was batting on 27 off the bowling of Umesh Yadav. The Indian bowlers were unlucky as well in the second session as few edges off the bat flew through the vacant slip region. At tea, Sri Lanka reached 113/2, with both Thirimmane and Mathews in full control of the innings.