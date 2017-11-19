Live Score Cricket, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 4 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata: Kohli & Boys Ready for Action

08:28(IST)

Angelo Mathews: "Especially in the last few years, Indians have produced some fantastic fast bowlers. The three (Shami, Bhuvneshwar and Umesh) are top class and you need to be able to mentally prepared with good skills to tackle them. We definitely can, we have a very good batting unit. All three are very skillful. They keep coming at you and you can't relax at all. If you see the loose balls were very minimal. They were top class. We knew it was a challenging wicket and it was not going to be easy right from the outset. It's a big challenge for the batters, once in a while you play and your skill is tested. It was not easy, they have been bowling really well. But (to handle them) it comes with experience, you learn when you play more. I've learnt quite a bit to handle these situation. Fifties are not going to take us anywhere, we got to get to hundreds. It's not something that will do any help to anyone and my team. I know it's not going to be easy from here. We all know India are a fantastic team, we just have to be on the top of our game here. I had a good sort of three years of cricket from 2013 onwards but my body is taking a toll now. I have to manage my workload. I think it comes with experience. I played a few more games than the rest of the boys. I've temporarily stopped bowling in Tests just to manage my workload and see how it goes. As of now playing as a batsman only."