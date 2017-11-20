Live Score Cricket, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 5 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata: Bhuvneshwar Gets Rid of Thirimanne

12:00(IST)

KL Rahul's hoodoo continued as the Indian opener missed ton yet again despite scoring 50. Rahul now has 9 fifties in his last 11 Test innings, but not even a single hundred. His last hundred came against England in Chennai, which was a big one but he was dismissed for 199, missing on the double ton by just one run. He will no doubt be disappointed as he looked set for a big one against Sri Lanka, but was clean bowled by Lakmal on 79. Earlier, Rahul started with a bang. Coming in to bat on the verge of a king pair, the pressure was on him, especially with pundits questioning the team management’s decision to play him over Vijay on a greenish track. But Rahul hit three beautiful boundaries of Lahiru Gamage’s first over — second of the innings — to set the tone for the rest of the day.