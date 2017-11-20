Home IND vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Live Score Cricket, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 5 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata: Bhuvneshwar Gets Rid of Thirimanne

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 20, 2017, 2:55 PM IST

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka in India, 3 Test Series, 2017 1st Test, Eden Gardens, Kolkata 16 November, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bowl)

14:57(IST)

WICKET! Bhuvneshwar picks another one here as Thirimanne walks back after being caught in the slips by Ajinkya Rahane. Thirimanne goes for 7 as the Indians celebrate. Kohli is ecstatic. Sri Lanka's score reads 14/3 as India now need 7 more wickets.

14:53(IST)

6 runs from the first over after the tea break as Kohli hands the ball to Umesh Yadav. A boundary for Thirimanne off the second last ball of the over as Sri Lanka' score reads 14/2. India need quick wickets here if they wish to stake claim for a win in this game.

14:31(IST)

Bhuvneshwar bowls a maiden as the players head for the tea break. Two wickets in the short burst before the break puts the match in India's favour as they take a short 20 minute break. One more session to go and the Indians need 8 wickets. Sri Lanka's score reads 8/2

14:25(IST)

6 runs from the Shami over as Mathews starts with a boundary off his pads off the first ball of the over. Good comeback from the pacer as he gives away just 2 more runs from the over. Sri Lanka's score reads 8/2 after 6 overs. Just one more over to go before the tea break here.

14:21(IST)

Another maiden for Bhuvneshwar here as he is getting the ball to move all over the place. The Lankans are now on the backfoot after losing two wickets. Mathews and Thirimanne now looking to take Lanka to the tea break without losing another wicket. The score reads 2/2 after 5 overs.

14:14(IST)

WICKET! Shami sends Karunaratne's stumps for a walk here. The crowd erupts as the Indians celebrate. Around 17 minutes to go for the tea break and Shami gets another wicket as the opener goes for 1. Sri Lanka's score reads 2/2 as they chase 231 for a win in the first Test.

14:10(IST)

Another maiden here from Bhuvneshwar as he has kept on beating the edge of the Lankan batsmen. It does not look like a typical 5th day wicket in the Indian sub-continent. Bhuvi needs Shami to back him up as the score reads 2/1 after 3 overs. 20 minutes to go for the tea break.

14:06(IST)

2 runs from the Shami over here as the Lankans have gone onto the backfoot after losing Samarawickrama in the first over of the innings. Chasing 231, the Lankans needed to start well, but that is clearly not the case. Sri Lanka's score reads 2/1 after 2 overs

14:02(IST)

WICKET! Bhuvneshwar cleans up Samarawickrama for a duck. Chops that onto the stumps and the Indians are celebrating. The sparse crowd is excited as the score reads 0/1. Sri Lanka are chasing 231, but this is all about playing for a draw after this.

13:48(IST)

HUNDRED NO.18 FOR KOHLI! Brings it up in style with a six over the covers. And the usual pump of the fist and the celebration. India also declare the innings at 352/8 and the Lankans now need 231 to win this game. This could be a good final few hours in the first Test. Kohli finishes unbeaten on 104.

13:42(IST)

11 runs from the Gamage over as Shami now gets into the act and hits two pulled boundaries. While the first one was aerial, the second one is on the ground. But both times the fielder had no chance. India's score reads 344/8 with the lead reading 222 runs. Kohli batting on 97.

13:38(IST)

11 runs from the Lakmal over as Kohli has hit 5th gear and is batting like it is a T20 game. Just dealing in boundaries here as he moves into the 90s. India's score reads 333/8 with the lead on 211. Kohli batting on 95 and Shami giving him company on 2.

13:32(IST)

WICKET! Gamage follows Bhuvneshwar with a bouncer and the ball takes the top edge and lands in the hands of Dilruwan in the slip cordon. Good bowling and thinking here from the Lankans. India's score reads 321/8, lead by 199.

13:24(IST)

7 runs from the Lakmal over as now even Bhuvneshwar is looking to deal in boundaries, much to the delight of skipper Kohli. Goes on the backfoot and punches it to the cover boundary. India's score reads 321/7 with a lead of 199 runs. The new ball has come to India's aid.

13:20(IST)

13 runs from the Shanaka over as Kohli picks two boundaries off the bat and one comes as bye-s. While the first one is a conventional flick to the square-leg boundary, the second one is a typical ODI flick across the line. Vintage Kohli on display as the Lankans are paying the price with the new ball coming faster onto the bat. India's score reads 314/7

13:15(IST)

ENTERTAINMENT AT ITS BEST! What an over at the Eden Gardens. Lakmal hits Kohli on the pads and the umpire gives it out, only for the Indian skipper to get that reviewed. The replay shows Kohli has edged that and so Kohli survives. He hits two boundaries as 10 runs come from the over. India's score reads 301/7, lead stands at 179

13:08(IST)

5 runs from the Shanaka over as Kohli first hits a boundary through the covers and then picks a single off the last ball to keep strike for the Lakmal over. Brilliant batting from the skipper as India's score reads 291/7, lead by 169 runs with 3 wickets in the bag.

13:05(IST)

NEW BALL TAKEN! The Lankans go for the new ball and the Indians immediately get the rub of the green as an edge from Bhuvneshwar's bat goes to the boundary. Skipper Kohli has enjoyed that and the score reads 286/7, lead of 168 runs. 

12:58(IST)

WICKET! Shanaka has got another wicket here and this time it is Saha who has to go for 5. Drives that straight to the covers fielder. That was a poor application there from the wicket-keeper. India's score reads 281/7, lead of 159 runs. This match is heating up for sure.

12:54(IST)

3 runs from the Herath over as Saha and Kohli are looking to increase the scoring rate here. The lead has crossed 159 runs and the hosts have 4 wickets in the bag. India's score reads 280/6 with Kohli batting on 57 and Saha batting on 5.

12:51(IST)

5 runs from the Shanaka over as the Indian duo of Kohli and Saha are looking to score runs here. They are running well between the wickets and the score is moving swiftly. India's score reads 277/6 after 78 overs.

12:45(IST)

2 runs from the Shanaka over as Kohi and Saha are now looking to build a partnership here and steady the ship. India's score reads 272/6, a lead of 150 runs. The Lankans are going for the kill here and another wicket will shift the advantage completely

12:41(IST)

1 run from the Herath over as Saha plays out the spinner after Kohli picks a single and hands the keeper strike. India's score reads 270/6 after 75 overs. India's lead reads 148 with skipper Kohli batting on 53 and Saha yet to open his account.

12:37(IST)

WICKET! Shanaka strikes and this time it is Ashwin who is cleaned up. Ashwin goes for 7 and the stumps go for a toss as the ball jags back in after pitching. The pitch is still helping the pacers and the score reads 269/6 as the lead reads 147. India still have 4 wickets in the bag and Saha walks in to join skipper Kohli.

12:31(IST)

A maiden here from Lakmal as Ashwin plays out the over beautifully. Lakmal has undoubtedly been one of the best bowlers on display in the Test match and even on a 5th day wicket, he has bent his back and given it his all. India's score reads 268/5, a lead of 146 runs

12:29(IST)

15th TEST FIFTY for Kohli. The Indian skipper has led the way on the fifth morning, scoring a fifty. He has taken it on him to keep the scoring moving as he has played the balls on merit and waited for the bad balls and hit them to the boundary. India's score reads 268/5, a lead of 146 runs

12:23(IST)

2 runs from the Lakmal over as the Lankans are trying their best to get another breakthrough here and put the brakes on the Indian batting. Kohli batting on 42 and Ashwin is on 6. India's score reads 258/5 with a lead of 136 runs. 5 wickets in the bag for the Indians.

12:19(IST)

5 runs from the first over after the lunch break as Ashwin starts with a boundary. Guides the ball from Shanaka to the thirdman boundary. That was not an edge and just guided to the boundary. India's score reads 256/5 after 70 overs, lead is now on 134 with 5 wickets in the bag.

12:00(IST)

KL Rahul's hoodoo continued as the Indian opener missed ton yet again despite scoring 50. Rahul now has 9 fifties in his last 11 Test innings, but not even a single hundred. His last hundred came against England in Chennai, which was a big one but he was dismissed for 199, missing on the double ton by just one run. He will no doubt be disappointed as he looked set for a big one against Sri Lanka, but was clean bowled by Lakmal on 79. Earlier, Rahul started with a bang. Coming in to bat on the verge of a king pair, the pressure was on him, especially with pundits questioning the team management’s decision to play him over Vijay on a greenish track. But Rahul hit three beautiful boundaries of Lahiru Gamage’s first over — second of the innings — to set the tone for the rest of the day.

11:52(IST)

Cheteshwar Pujara has had a stellar year in Test cricket and the Saurashtra batsman added another feather to his cap on Day 5 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Kolkata. Pujara became the third Indian batsmen to bat on all five days of a Test match. The other two Indian batsmen who have achieved the same feat are Ravi Shastri against ENG, also at Kolkata (1984/85) and ML Jaisimha did it against AUS at Eden Gardens (1959/60). Overall, Pujara is the ninth batsman to achieve this rare feat, he joined an illustrious list of players who have done the same. They are ML Jaisimha (IND), Geoff Boycott (ENG), Kim Hughes (AUS), Allan Lamb (ENG), Ravi Shastri (IND), Adrian Griffith (WI), Andrew Flintoff (ENG) and Alviro Petersen (SA).

11:35(IST)

LUNCH here and the last over is a maiden as Kohli ends on 41 and Ashwin yet to open his account. India lead by 129 runs. The Lankan bowlers have done a great job in the first session. Dhawan said the Indians will go for the kill. Let us see how the second session goes after 40 minutes. Clear skies and no chance of rain as per the MET department. India's score reads 251/5

LATEST UPDATES: India have started well after the tea break and Bhuvi picks another one as Thirimanne walks back. Sri Lanka chasing 231 and now have 7 wickets in hand. Clear skies and no chance of rain as per the MET department.

PREVIEW IND vs SL, DAY 5: Whatever Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul had for dinner with skipper Virat Kohli and third opener Murali Vijay on Saturday night definitely worked wonders for the duo as they ended with scores of 94 and unbeaten 73 respectively at the end of the fourth day’s play in the first Test. More than morale boosters for the duo after failing in the first innings, the partnership handed India a slim hope of going for the kill on the final day at the picturesque Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday. It was unfortunate that Dhawan was dismissed by Shanaka in the closing stages of the day’s play — caught by Niroshan Dickwella — as Cheteshwar Pujara (2) and Rahul saw India to stumps on 171/1, a lead of 49 runs. Taking strike with Sri Lanka leading by 122 in the first innings, it was imperative for the openers to lay a foundation and take the team as close to the visitors’ lead as possible, but the duo of Dhawan and Rahul did one better. They not only took the Indians past the 122-run mark, but also added another 44 as the two put on 166 for the opening wicket, taking the game very much away for Sri Lanka’s grip. While Dhawan was the one who sent the Lankan bowling on a leather hunt in the third session, it was Rahul who started with a bang. Coming in to bat on the verge of a king pair, the pressure was on him, especially with pundits questioning the team management’s decision to play him over Vijay on a greenish track. But Rahul hit three beautiful boundaries of Lahiru Gamage’s first over — second of the innings — to set the tone for the rest of the day. Wrecker-in-chief Suranga Lakmal’s knee injury only triggered the process further as both Dhawan and Rahul were in a punishing mood. Interestingly, they added caution with aggression beautifully as they paid due respect to the good balls. But sadly for the Lankans, there were far and few of them as the Indians cut, drove and flicked with elan. By the time Lakmal got the ball in his hand, last over before the tea break, the duo of Dhawan and Rahul were already spotting the cricket ball like a football.
The live broadcast of the match will be shown on Star Sports network while the live streaming of the match can be caught on Hotstar.com. The match is scheduled to start at 9:15 AM IST. You can also check out CricketNext's LIVE blog for all the latest action from the match including live scores, ball-by-ball commentary and analysis.

Squads: India: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma.
Sri Lanks: Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Thirimanne, Niroshan Dickwella (wicket-keeper), Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Dasun Shanaka and Roshen Silva.
