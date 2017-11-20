Home IND vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Live Score Cricket, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 5 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata: Kohli and Jadeja Look to Build Lead

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 20, 2017, 10:40 AM IST

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka in India, 3 Test Series, 2017 1st Test, Eden Gardens, Kolkata 16 November, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

11:00(IST)

17 runs from 49 balls with Kohli and Jadeja in the middle is not something you expect on Indian wickets, but the Lankans have bowled really well here and ensured that even attacking players like the two are kept quiet. India's score reads 230/4 after 61 overs, a lead of 108 runs on the fifth morning.

10:56(IST)

Another maiden here and this is Gamage who bowls a good channel outside Jadeja's off-stump to ensure that the southpaw does not try and play any flashy shot. Jadeja looking to surely show his prowess with the bat in hand on a pitch helping the bowlers. Looks like he is trying to make a statement with the South Africa series round the corner. India's score reads 229/4

10:52(IST)

3 runs from the Shanaka over as the pair of Kohli and Jadeja seem to be fighting it out to find who between the two is faster between the wickets. Not to forget that Australia have requested for the services of Usain Bolt to help them improve their running between the wickets. India's score reads 229/4 after 54 overs, a lead of 107 runs with 6 wickets still in the bag.

10:50(IST)

2 runs from the Gamage over as the Indians are clearly looking to play with a safety first approach and ensure that the Lankans do not sniff a chance of getting a chase in there. India's score reads 226/4 with Kohli on 21 and Jadeja on 4.

10:43(IST)

7 runs from the Shanaka over as Kohli gets a boundary off an uppish drive past the short cover fielder. An appeal for a catch down the leg side against Jadeja, but most importantly, the lead crosses the 100-run mark. India's score reads 224/4 after 57 overs with a lead of 102 runs.

10:39(IST)

2 runs from the Gamage over after the drinks interval. Interestingly, Jadeja has looked to play defensively even though it looked like he had been sent in ahead of Ashwin and Saha to take the attack to the opposition bowlers. India's score reads 217/4 as Kohli and Jadeja look to play out another hour without losing a wicket.

10:30(IST)

MAIDEN here from Lakmal as he probes just outside the off-stump of Ravindra Jadeja. Clearly sent in to go for the kill and Sri Lanka understand the need of keeping the batsmen under check and not let the Indians bring in a situation where they have a chase up their hand. India's score reads 215/4 as the umpire calls for drinks.

10:26(IST)

2 runs from the Gamage over as the Lankan bowlers have their tails up. They are looking for a couple more wickets going into the lunch break. Gamage and Lakmal have done a great job in the opening session as India's score reads 215/4, a lead of 93 runs.

10:20(IST)

WICKET! Back to back wickets for Lakmal. Do we see a chase on the cards for the Lankans? A brilliant inswinger from Lakmal and traps Rahane in front. Even though India save a review as it comes as umpire's call, they lose the important wicket of Rahane for a duck. Advantage Lanka for sure as the score reads 213/4

10:17(IST)

WICKET! What a ball that one from Lakmal. Jumps from just short of goodlength and takes the edge of Pujara's bat and Dilruwan finishes a quality catch at gully. Brilliant catch here jumping forward. Pujara goes for 22. Lakmal has his tail up here. India's score reads 213/3

10:12(IST)

Another 3 runs from the Gamage over as the Indians are looking to up the ante, but the Lankan bowlers are at it. No bad balls and even though the Indians are scoring around 3.28 runs per over at present, it has more to do with the singles that the Indian batsmen are looking to run. India's score reads 212/2

10:08(IST)

4 runs from the Lakmal over including 2 byes as the Indians are trying their best to keep the scoreboard moving. But the Lankans are doing a great job as they are giving away no freebies. Kohli might want to play second fiddle for a while and let the Lankan bowlers have the way till the pitch assists the bowlers a bit in the morning session. India's score reads 209/2

10:03(IST)

3 runs from the Gamage over as the Lankan bowlers are trying to make life as difficult as possible for the Indian batsmen. Aware that they are looking to score quick runs, the Lankans are trying to keep it as tight as they can and not give away bad balls. India's score reads 205/2

10:00(IST)

2 runs from the Lakmal over here as the Lankan bowlers have done a good job in the opening hour. They have been on the money from the word go and not let the Indian batsmen take the initiative early. India's score reads 202/2 after 49 overs.

09:54(IST)

1 run from the Gamage over as Kohli and Pujara are looking to build the lead here. Good start by the Lankan bowlers in the opening session as they have looked to extract any help they can get from a 5th day wicket. India's score reads 200/2 after 48 overs 

09:50(IST)

7 runs from the Lakmal over, but the first ball itself could have seen Kohli heading back to the pavilion. A good ball from the pacer as the ball rose on the Indian skipper and the flick was almost round the corner for keeper Dickwella. Luckily Kohli got a boundary. India's score reads 199/2

09:45(IST)

A rare maiden from Gamage. Clearly KL Rahul's wicket against the run of play has cautioned the Indians somewhat in their approach. Not looking to attack anymore and Kohli and Pujara might now just look to play according to the merit of the ball. India's score reads 192/2

09:40(IST)

WICKET! KL Rahul is cleaned up for 79. Huge gap between bat and pad as Rahul tried to hit that past mid-on. A push that shows Rahul was playing down the wrong line. A 100 missed and Rahul will definitely rue that. India's score reads 192/2

09:32(IST)

2 runs from the Lakmal over as Pujara and Rahul are making it very clear that they will go after the bad balls and not let go of the opportunities to score quick runs here. The Indians would definitely want a good score on the board before they think of a declaration. India's score reads 191/1

09:28(IST)

10 runs from the Gamage over as Pujara shows his class off the backfoot first and then off the front foot. A purist's delight as the first one is just punched off the backfoot through the off side before Pujara shows he can lean to play the frontfoot drive as well. India starting well as the score now reads 189/1 with the lead reading 67

09:24(IST)

Lakmal starts proceedings with Shanaka and gives away 5 runs here as Pujara plays a beautiful off drive. Not exactly a straight drive, but wide enough of the mid-off fielder to take it to the boundary. Signs of intent for sure. Lakmal does wrap Pujara on the pads and calls for an LBW, but the ball has hit way above the knee roll. India's score reads 179/1

09:20(IST)

3 runs from 3 balls as Shanaka completes the over. Clearly signs that the Indian duo of Rahul and Pujara are keen to keep the scorecard moving. Dhawan had said on Sunday evening that the boys will go for the kill. The first hour will say whether the batsmen in the middle think on the same lines. India's score reads 174/1

09:01(IST)

Simon Doull: "I think Bhuvneshwar Kumar is as good as others in the world at the moment. He has upped his pace, he swings and seams. He can get wickets even on good wickets. He is a line and length bowler, that's his trade. Bhuvi will be very important in South Africa. Shami is also an outstanding bowler. They have two world-class bowlers in Bhuvi and Shami. But Yadav is a little below that standard at the moment. He needs to work on a couple things to be more consistent. In modern game, a genuine pacer now bowls at 150 kmph. He is a great exponent with old ball and when conditions don't favour him he may be fighting for a spot maybe with Ishant or the next seamer who could be Bumrah, who knows he might go on to play a Test. Kookaburra is vastly different from what you have in England and India. It will swing a little more, but seam goes soft. They have to find a way to bowl line and length. The bounce helps spinners as well and my preference is always to pick your best bowlers. If they are spinners, so be it. No point picking a fourth seamer for the heck of it. When you have two quality spinners, they can do the job for you. I always favour of picking you best bowlers."

08:48(IST)

Rangana Herath: "The whole credit should go to the pacers. Compared to the first two days, the wicket was much better today and that's why I got some runs luckily, we got a 122-run lead. I just tried to stay positive and look to play some shots. It is a much better wicket compared to the last two days. We still have one day to go. It is going to be a good game of cricket. As a spinner, I can't say I felt good bowling on this wicket. You would always like to see some turn. I don't see much turn here. When you get into fourth innings I hope there would be some assistance for spinners."

08:39(IST)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: "When we were watching how Sri Lanka were bowling, we were excited to bowl on that wicket. We tried too hard and could have stopped a few runs but the only thing we could have done is we could have been patient. He (Herath) batted really well. We could have got him out and sent the team packing for another 60-70 runs but that did not happen. He batted so well and it was good for the team. The wicket got better if you compare to those two days (Day 1 and 2) and that is quite evident with the way the batsmen are batting. There were a few bad balls which we could have improved on but overall we are happy if not completely satisfied. He (Shami) bowled brilliantly today and gave us the breakthroughs. It's a good thing for a change. We wanted to make the most of this wicket. We bowled badly on this wicket but we tried our best to make the most of the conditions. The way he got out was unlucky. In the first innings the wicket was tough and the way he batted in the second innings, he put us in a good position."

08:29(IST)

Shikhar Dhawan: "Feeling good and bad both. Of course it's disappointing when you're so close to the century and miss out. But we've made a game of this, so I'm happy. We're going to be positive tomorrow and try to make a match of it. We're going to go for it. I wanted to play the shots and stay positive. The credit should go to fast bowlers of both teams. Compared to the first two days, today was much better to bat on and that's why we were able to go on and take a lead. Compared to the first two days of the match, this is a much better wicket to bat on. We have got one more day to go and will see what happens.”

08:19(IST)

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the fifth day's action between India and Sri Lanka in the first Test from the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. India were 171 for one at stumps, leading Sri Lanka by 49 runs in their second innings on day four of the rain-hit opening Test in Kolkata on Sunday. Lokesh Rahul, batting on 73, and Shikhar Dhawan, who made 94, put together a 166-run opening stand to lead the hosts' revival after Sri Lanka posted 294. The visitors had gained a 122-run lead in the first innings in response to India's 172. Paceman Dasun Shanaka got the left-handed Dhawan caught behind in the last few overs of the day. Cheteshwar Pujara, on two, was batting alongside Rahul when bad light ended the day's play.

Live Score Cricket, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 5 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata: Kohli and Jadeja Look to Build Lead

India captain Virat Kohli. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

LATEST UPDATES: Brilliant bowling from Lakmal has seen India lose Pujara and Rahane in one over. Virat Kohli and Sir Jadeja in the middle now and looking to play positive cricket. Dhawan said the Indians will go for the kill. Let us see how the first half an hour goes. Clear skies and no chance of rain as per the MET department.

PREVIEW IND vs SL, DAY 5: Whatever Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul had for dinner with skipper Virat Kohli and third opener Murali Vijay on Saturday night definitely worked wonders for the duo as they ended with scores of 94 and unbeaten 73 respectively at the end of the fourth day’s play in the first Test. More than morale boosters for the duo after failing in the first innings, the partnership handed India a slim hope of going for the kill on the final day at the picturesque Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday. It was unfortunate that Dhawan was dismissed by Shanaka in the closing stages of the day’s play — caught by Niroshan Dickwella — as Cheteshwar Pujara (2) and Rahul saw India to stumps on 171/1, a lead of 49 runs. Taking strike with Sri Lanka leading by 122 in the first innings, it was imperative for the openers to lay a foundation and take the team as close to the visitors’ lead as possible, but the duo of Dhawan and Rahul did one better. They not only took the Indians past the 122-run mark, but also added another 44 as the two put on 166 for the opening wicket, taking the game very much away for Sri Lanka’s grip. While Dhawan was the one who sent the Lankan bowling on a leather hunt in the third session, it was Rahul who started with a bang. Coming in to bat on the verge of a king pair, the pressure was on him, especially with pundits questioning the team management’s decision to play him over Vijay on a greenish track. But Rahul hit three beautiful boundaries of Lahiru Gamage’s first over — second of the innings — to set the tone for the rest of the day. Wrecker-in-chief Suranga Lakmal’s knee injury only triggered the process further as both Dhawan and Rahul were in a punishing mood. Interestingly, they added caution with aggression beautifully as they paid due respect to the good balls. But sadly for the Lankans, there were far and few of them as the Indians cut, drove and flicked with elan. By the time Lakmal got the ball in his hand, last over before the tea break, the duo of Dhawan and Rahul were already spotting the cricket ball like a football.
The live broadcast of the match will be shown on Star Sports network while the live streaming of the match can be caught on Hotstar.com. The match is scheduled to start at 9:15 AM IST. You can also check out CricketNext's LIVE blog for all the latest action from the match including live scores, ball-by-ball commentary and analysis.

Squads: India: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma.
Sri Lanks: Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Thirimanne, Niroshan Dickwella (wicket-keeper), Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Dasun Shanaka and Roshen Silva.
1st Test Live Score1st Test Live Streamingcricketcricket scoreInd vs SLind vs sl 2017Ind vs SL Live ScoreIndia vs Sri lankaIndia vs Sri Lanka 1st TestIndia vs Sri Lanka 2017india vs sri lanka live scoreIndia vs Sri Lanka Live Streamingkl rahullive cricketLive Cricket ScoreLive matchlive scoreshikhar dhawanvirat kohli

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking