Live Score Cricket, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 5 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata: Kohli and Jadeja Look to Build Lead

Simon Doull: "I think Bhuvneshwar Kumar is as good as others in the world at the moment. He has upped his pace, he swings and seams. He can get wickets even on good wickets. He is a line and length bowler, that's his trade. Bhuvi will be very important in South Africa. Shami is also an outstanding bowler. They have two world-class bowlers in Bhuvi and Shami. But Yadav is a little below that standard at the moment. He needs to work on a couple things to be more consistent. In modern game, a genuine pacer now bowls at 150 kmph. He is a great exponent with old ball and when conditions don't favour him he may be fighting for a spot maybe with Ishant or the next seamer who could be Bumrah, who knows he might go on to play a Test. Kookaburra is vastly different from what you have in England and India. It will swing a little more, but seam goes soft. They have to find a way to bowl line and length. The bounce helps spinners as well and my preference is always to pick your best bowlers. If they are spinners, so be it. No point picking a fourth seamer for the heck of it. When you have two quality spinners, they can do the job for you. I always favour of picking you best bowlers."