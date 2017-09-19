Live Score, England vs West Indies, 1st ODI at Manchester

File photo of Chris Gayle in action (Getty Images)

Commentary (West Indies innings)

16.1 A Rashid to M Samuels, No run. 82/2

15.6 L Plunkett to M Samuels, Too full and on off, Samuels bunts it down to mid on. The fielder is at the edge of the circle and they steal a single. 82/2

15.5 L Plunkett to M Samuels, Fullish and outside off, driven straight to the cover fielder. 81/2

15.4 L Plunkett to S Hope, Hope plays it with an angled bat and guides it to third man. One run added to the total. 81/2

15.3 L Plunkett to S Hope, FOUR! A well controlled pull shot by Shai Hope. First really convincing shot from his bat. He rides the bounce there, nicely on top of the short ball and pulls it in front of square leg for a boundary. 80/2

15.2 L Plunkett to M Samuels, Lands it on a length and outside off, Samuels taps it down wide of backward point. The fielder dives to stop the ball and has an immediate shy at the striker's end. Misses and they cross for an overthrow. 76/2

15.1 L Plunkett to S Hope, Pitches it full and on off, it's driven firmly through covers for a single. 75/2

Liam Plunkett to have a go.

14.6 A Rashid to M Samuels, Samuels has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 74/2

14.5 A Rashid to S Hope, Loopy and on middle, it's slogged down to deep mid-wicket. An exceptional piece of the fielding in the deep by Alex Hales keeps them down to a single. The key was that he released the ball early. 74/2

14.4 A Rashid to M Samuels, Goes on the back foot and punches it through covers for a single. 73/2

14.3 A Rashid to M Samuels, Floated leg spinner on off, Samuels presents a copybook forward defensive shot. Keeps it out from the outer half of the bat as there was some away spin. 72/2

14.2 A Rashid to S Hope, Short outside off, spinning away, Shai gets back and glides it wide of short third man for a single. 72/2

14.1 A Rashid to M Samuels, A flighted delivery, a full toss outside off, Samuels hits it firmly through covers. Bairstow makes a tumbling stop in the deep and they take a single. 71/2

13.6 D Willey to M Samuels, Pitches it full and outside off, a knuckle delivery, Samuels drives it square of the wicket on the off side for a single. 70/2

13.5 D Willey to M Samuels, Fuller and outside off, it gets Samuels driving but once again he finds the mid off fielder. 69/2

13.4 D Willey to M Samuels, Short delivery, around leg, Samuels gets across the stumps and tries to glance. But he fails to middle it and it goes behind towards the keeper. Maybe, off the thigh pad. 69/2

13.3 D Willey to M Samuels, Bowls it full and outside off, a nicely timed off drive by Samuels but he finds the fielder. 69/2

13.2 D Willey to M Samuels, Full again, around off, Samuels gets forward and defends it to the off side. 69/2

13.1 D Willey to M Samuels, Full and angling away from the batsman, Samuels slices his attempted cover drive and it goes wide of the diving point fielder. They take a couple of runs. 69/2

12.6 A Rashid to S Hope, Presses forward to a full ball and defends it with an angled bat. 67/2

12.5 A Rashid to S Hope, Not the ideal length to cut but Shai does it anyway. A little bit of turn there along with extra bounce and he hits it towards short third man. 67/2

12.4 A Rashid to S Hope, A quicker delivery, flat and around leg, Hope defends it off his pads to the leg side. 67/2

12.3 A Rashid to S Hope, Gets on the front foot and pushes a full ball back to the bowler. 67/2

12.2 A Rashid to S Hope, FOUR! Excellent shot! Floated delivery, full and on middle, Hope clears his front leg and heaves it over mid-wicket for a boundary. 67/2

12.1 A Rashid to S Hope, Flighted full ball on leg, Hope pushes it down to mid on. 63/2

11.6 D Willey to S Hope, Fuller and on middle, Hope helps it wide of mid on for a single. 63/2

11.5 D Willey to S Hope, Width on offer again, outside off, Shai flashes his bat through the line, makes decent connection but finds the gully fielder. 62/2

11.4 D Willey to S Hope, FOUR! Not from the middle of the bat. Hope attacks the room outside off, tries to blast it through the off side but it takes the bottom edge and speeds down to the third man fence. 62/2

11.3 D Willey to S Hope, Beauty of a delivery! Willey angles it across the batsman, landing it full and around off, Hope pushes at it, no footwork, and gets beaten. It didn't move much, just held the line. 58/2

11.2 D Willey to M Samuels, Straighter in line on this occasion, Samuels tucks it on the leg side and crosses for a single. 58/2

11.1 D Willey to M Samuels, Good length delivery angling away from the batsman, Samuels defends it off his back foot to point. 57/2

10.6 A Rashid to M Samuels, Googly this time, on the shorter side though. It allows Samuels time to adjust and punch it through point for a run. 57/2

10.5 A Rashid to S Hope, This time Shai pierces the gap on the off side with his front foot drive and collects a single. 56/2

10.4 A Rashid to S Hope, Flatter and on middle, kept out on the leg side, once again not in the gap. 55/2

10.3 A Rashid to S Hope, A loopy full ball on middle, Hope flicks it to short mid-wicket. 55/2

10.2 A Rashid to S Hope, Leans forward to a full ball and pushes it back. Rashid dives to his left and parries it to short extra cover. 55/2

10.1 A Rashid to S Hope, A flatter leg spinner on middle, it's punched down to mid on. 55/2

Adil Rashid to bowl. A slip in place.

9.6 D Willey to S Hope, Shortish and outside off, Hope camps back and slaps his cut shot to third man for a single. 55/2

9.5 D Willey to S Hope, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 54/2

9.4 D Willey to S Hope, Hits the yorker mark outside off, Hope tries digging it out but misses. 54/2

9.3 D Willey to S Hope, Played to the point region by the batsman. No run. 54/2

9.2 D Willey to M Samuels, An off pace delivery, around middle, Samuels works it to square leg for a run. 54/2

9.1 D Willey to M Samuels, Length delivery angling away from the batsman, Samuels covers the stumps by moving across a bit and then shoulders arms. 53/2

Powerplay 2 has been signalled. That means a maximum of 4 fielders will be allowed outside the ring. And with that, David Willey is back into the attack.

8.6 C Woakes to S Hope, Hope has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 53/2

Marlon Samuels in next.

8.5 C Woakes to C Gayle, OUT! Redemption for Root, he takes a fine, fine catch! In the last few shots, timing was eluding Gayle and eventually he has thrown away his wicket. Tries to go big over the off side again, like on the second ball of this over, but ends up slicing it in the air over covers. A completely miscued shot, Root runs back from inside the ring, keeps his eyes on the ball and grabs a terrific catch with a dive. Roooooooooot, goes the crowd! He must be a relieved man, dropped Gayle in the first over when he was on a duck. Not much damage done, one will say, although a start has been given by him! 53/2

8.4 C Woakes to C Gayle, Shortish and around off, Gayle punches it off his back foot to covers. 53/1

8.3 C Woakes to C Gayle, A little short in length and outside off, Gayle moves back to make some room but mishits his flat-batted shot towards mid off. 53/1

8.2 C Woakes to C Gayle, Mistimed shot by Gayle. Full and outside off, angling away, CG tees off for a big shot over the off side but ends up slicing it over covers. It falls safely in the deep and they take a couple of runs. 53/1

8.1 C Woakes to C Gayle, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 51/1

7.6 M Ali to S Hope, Loopy off spinner, Hope tries to drive but once again it spins back in to take the inner half of the bat. Rolls to mid-wicket. Another quiet over by Moeen. England pulling things back somewhat. 51/1

7.5 M Ali to S Hope, Plays it with the spin to the leg side and the fielder in front of square leg makes a diving stop. 51/1

7.4 M Ali to S Hope, Spinning back into the batsman from around off, Shai tries to cut but it takes the inside half of the bat and rolls back to Moeen. 51/1

7.3 M Ali to C Gayle, Around off, Gayle moves back and hits it down to long on for a run. 51/1

7.2 M Ali to S Hope, Knocks a full ball down to long on for a run. 50/1

7.1 M Ali to S Hope, Flatter off spinner on off, punched from the crease to mid-wicket. 49/1

6.6 C Woakes to C Gayle, Gets behind the line of the delivery and defends it to the off side. 49/1

6.5 C Woakes to S Hope, Slants in a length ball on off, Hope opens the face of the bat and guides it to third man for a run. 49/1

6.4 C Woakes to S Hope, On a length and around off, Hope defends it from the crease to the off side. 48/1

6.3 C Woakes to C Gayle, Full and on middle, angling away, Gayle pushes it with an angled bat to backward point. Big miscommunication over a run but eventually Gayle makes it safely. A direct hit would have been interesting. The replays show that Shai was late in taking off which led to the miscommunication. It seems Chris has pulled his hamstring in the process. 48/1

6.2 C Woakes to S Hope, Fuller in length and angling into the batsman, Hope flicks it through mid-wicket for a single. 47/1

6.1 C Woakes to S Hope, Good length ball on off, angling in, Hope tries to defend but it hits him on the back leg. 46/1

5.6 M Ali to S Hope, Skidding down, Hope works it behind square leg for a run. The move to bring Ali pays off. A wicket and 3 runs from the over. 46/1

5.5 M Ali to S Hope, Flatter ball on off, it's punched back to the bowler. 45/1

5.4 M Ali to S Hope, Hope has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 45/1

The hero from the Test series, Shai Hope walks in next.

5.3 M Ali to E Lewis, OUT! And Ali strikes gold! Although he gets lucky. It's a half-tracker served by him, sliding down the leg side, Lewis tries to pull it but to his dismay he hits it straight to square leg. Hales makes no mistake and England taste first success. 45/1

5.2 M Ali to C Gayle, Tossed up ball on middle, helped to mid-wicket for one. 45/0

5.1 M Ali to E Lewis, Flatter delivery on middle, helped to the leg side for a single. 44/0

Moeen Ali into the attack. An off spinner against the southpaws, good move it appears from Eoin Morgan.

4.6 C Woakes to C Gayle, Another slower delivery, an off cutter this time, Gayle goes after it without reading the variation and misses. Just 5 from the over! 43/0

4.5 C Woakes to E Lewis, Takes the pace off the ball and serves it outside off, Lewis throws his bat at it and gets it away from the outside edge. It runs down to third man for a single. 43/0

4.4 C Woakes to E Lewis, Bowls it full and outside off, Lewis drives but finds mid off. 42/0

4.3 C Woakes to E Lewis, Angling away from the batsman outside off, Evin shoulders arms. 42/0

4.2 C Woakes to E Lewis, FOUR! Back of a length delivery outside off, Lewis stays back and punches it powerfully through point for a boundary. 42/0

4.1 C Woakes to E Lewis, Outside off, tapped down to point. 38/0

3.6 D Willey to C Gayle, SIX! Don't bowl there to this batsman. Willey pitches it full and outside off, Gayle latches onto it and dispatches it over long on for a biggie. He is loving that region. All his big shots have gone there! 14 from the over, 31 in the last two, West Indies are off to a flying start. Joe Root will be regretting big time for dropping Gayle. 38/0

3.5 D Willey to C Gayle, Again there is movement for Willey. Gayle fails to keep it out and it goes off his thigh pad to the slip cordon. 32/0

3.5 D Willey to C Gayle, Wide! Willey feeling the heat. Slips a length ball down the leg side. 32/0

3.4 D Willey to C Gayle, SIX! Out of the park! Doesn't matter if you have a fielder on the boundary line, Gayle is clearing the ropes with ease. Another delivery in his arc and the Trinidadian Giant has clobbered it over long on. 31/0

3.3 D Willey to C Gayle, Some swing in the air on this occasion, from a fuller length around middle, Gayle gets squared up a bit but safely keeps it out from the outside half of the bat towards point. 25/0

Mid on drops back for Chris Gayle.

3.2 D Willey to E Lewis, Angles in a shortish ball on middle and leg, Lewis swivels and pulls it behind square leg. It goes on one bounce to the fielder in the deep and they collect a single. 25/0

3.1 D Willey to E Lewis, Stifled appeal from the bowler for an lbw! David Willey angles in a full ball on middle and off, straightening a shade, Lewis fails to defend from the crease and is hit high on the pads. The appeal is turned down mainly due to height. 24/0

2.6 C Woakes to C Gayle, FOUR! Gayle is unstoppable at the moment! Fetches a shortish ball from outside off and hammers it down past the mid on fielder. In spite of the slow outfield it races through to the fence. 17 from the over! 24/0

2.5 C Woakes to C Gayle, SIX! Into the crowd and Joe Root must be thinking - what have I done?? Gayle is starting to open up now. He receives another length delivery in his half and dismisses it over long on for a biggie. 20/0

2.4 C Woakes to C Gayle, FOUR! Easily done! A length delivery outside off, Gayle plants his front foot forward and lets his hand-eye coordination do the rest. Makes sweet connection and lofts it over mid on for a boundary. 14/0

2.3 C Woakes to E Lewis, Back of a length delivery on middle, Lewis gets back and across before punching it wide of mid on for a run. 10/0

2.2 C Woakes to E Lewis, Angling away from the batsman, outside off, Evin lets it through. 9/0

2.1 C Woakes to E Lewis, Aerial shot but safe again. Lewis plays a loose drive away from the body, fails to control it and it flies past the diving point fielder for a couple of runs. 9/0

1.6 D Willey to C Gayle, Leading edge...safe! Willey angles in a fuller length ball on off, curving away a bit off the seam, Gayle tries flicking it over the leg side but it takes the leading half of the bat and balloons over mid off. The outfield understandably is quite heavy and the ball stops itself just before the rope. With Gayle around, you cannot expect more than two runs. 7/0

1.5 D Willey to C Gayle, Willey bowls it full and on the pads to Gayle this time, he leans forward and helps it towards mid on. 5/0

1.4 D Willey to E Lewis, Pitches it full and on middle, angling in, Lewis clips it through mid-wicket for a run. 5/0

1.3 D Willey to C Gayle, Sliding down the leg side, Gayle comfortably works it around through square leg for a single. 4/0

1.2 D Willey to C Gayle, Better line this time, around off and once again moving away, Gayle does well to open the face of the bat. He eases it through the gap at cover-point for a single. 3/0

1.1 D Willey to C Gayle, Some visible outswing there. But the line is too wide outside off to bother the batsman. 1/0

David Willey to bowl from the other end with the second new ball.

0.6 C Woakes to E Lewis, Bangs in a bouncer, around middle, Lewis sits underneath it. Good start from Woakes! 1/0

0.5 C Woakes to C Gayle, Straighter in line on this occasion, Gayle turns it off his hips through square leg for one. With this, the big man completes 1000 runs in ODI cricket against England. Impressive feat. 1/0

0.4 C Woakes to C Gayle, Watchful, Gayle. It's not in line of the stumps, sprayed wide outside off and the Trinidadian makes a leave. 0/0

0.3 C Woakes to C Gayle, DROPPED! Root has put down a sitter. Gayle flirts with a delivery wide outside off, aims to smash it over mid off but it catches the outside edge and flies to Root at second slip. He reacts to his right but fails to hold on to the catch. Costly miss? 0/0

0.2 C Woakes to C Gayle, Identical to the last delivery, this time Gayle covers his stumps and allows it through to the keeper. 0/0

0.1 C Woakes to C Gayle, Beaten first up! Back of a length delivery on middle, shaping away just a shade, Gayle sticks back to push inside the line but gets beaten. Excellent line. 0/0

First Published: September 19, 2017, 7:16 PM IST