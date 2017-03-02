Lodha Committee Strictly Against State Associations' Plea For Deadline Extension: Source

File image of Justice RM Lodha. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: The Committee of Administrators (COA) might have received pleas from various state associations for an extension in the deadline for submitting compliance report on the Lodha panel’s recommendations, but the panel has seen through the state associations’ ‘delaying tactics’.
Speaking to CricketNext, a source close to the panel made it clear that March 1 was the last date for submission of the compliance report and there was no need for an extension to March 27. He said that the panel sees no reason for a need in extension of deadline.
“Yes, the panel has heard about the request, but there is no reason to approve of the same. Technically March 1 shall remain the last date for the state associations to submit the compliance report,” he said.
Asked if the panel would get involved or ask the COA to take stringent action against the state associations who fail to comply with the deadline, he said: “No, the panel doesn’t want to get involved in this. It is for the COA to decide on the course of action as they are in charge.
“As far as the Lodha panel is concerned, the date was given to the state associations to submit the compliance report and it is for the COA to take note of the state associations’ failure to do the same.”
The Committee of Administrators (COA) running the BCCI has received multiple pleas from various state associations to extend the deadline for submitting compliance report on Lodha recommendations till March 27.
The COA had written to the state associations on February 23 to submit a compliance report adhering to all proposals of the Lodha committee by March 1.
But disqualified members of state association had written to the COA that they needed more clarity on the cumulative tenure of 9 or 18 years. Also, they raised the issue that joint secretary Amitabh Chaudhary's plea in the Supreme Court is pending for hearing on March 27 and that it was logical to wait till then for submission of compliance report.
Interestingly, it is believed that around 23 state associations, which include Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Jharkhand and Karnataka among others were in attendance at the informal meeting that was held in the Capital by former BCCI chief N Srinivasan and lawyer Kapil Sibal.
According to the Tamil Nadu strongman it was only a “gathering of disqualified friends over a cup of tea”, but the future course of action was surely discussed as the apex court made it clear a few days back that the BCCI officials will get a collective nine-year tenure with the Board and respective state associations and not separately with each.
It was also reported that the COA, led by Vinod Rai, wouldn’t have been too pleased with joint secretary Amitabh and treasurer Aniruddh Chaudhry’s decision to attend the meeting as they are still signatories with the BCCI.
“Even though they (Amitabh and Aniruddh) were barred from attending the IPL auction, they are still technically officials under the current BCCI regime run by the COA. Both are still authorised signatories, who sign cheques. They are free to attend any meeting, but how COA will perceive it is a different matter,” a BCCI official had claimed.
But it is no secret where the duo's loyalties lie. Things are definitely far from over in this battle to refurbish the image of the BCCI and rework the constitution in accordance with the proposals of the Lodha panel.