Lodha Panel Gives Go Ahead for Selection Meet, BCCI CEO to Convene Meeting

New Delhi: The Lodha Panel on Friday gave a go ahead for the selection committee meeting, which is supposed to pick the squad for the three-match ODI and T20I series respectively, in Mumbai.
The meeting had come under scanner since a selection meet can't be held in the absence of the board's president and secretary, both positions vacated after the Supreme Court removed Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke removed the duo from their respective positions for not complying with the Lodha panel reforms.
The Lodha Panel further confirmed that Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) joint-secretary Amitabh Chaudhary can no longer hold on to his post and cannot convene the selection meeting.
The latest reports are that the meeting will begin at 0300 pm IST with BCCI CEO Rahul Johri empowered by the Lodha committee to oversee and convene the meeting.