'Logan' Hugh Jackman Roots for Virat Kohli and Co Ahead of Second Test

New Delhi: Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman, who hails from Australia, has expressed confidence in the Indian cricket team to perform in a bolder way in the second Test against his home country's team.
Calling the Indian cricket team members "superheroes", the actor -- ahead of the worldwide release of his forthcoming superhero film "Logan" -- has reached out to them with a message of support via a video shared by Fox Star Studios.
"You have been overpowering all the teams in the world, but my Aussie mates have just got the bit of you in the first Test -- only the first."
"I know the Indian team is going to play bolder than ever (in upcoming matches) because that's what superheroes do and that's what ‘Logan' does," he added.
India lost against Australia by 333 runs in the first cricket Test of the ongoing four-Test match series. The second Test between India and Australia will start in Bengaluru from Saturday.
Directed by James Mangold, "Logan" is slated to release on Friday.