Lucknow Stripped Off Third ODI Between India & New Zealand; Kanpur Handed Game

The match, to be held on October 29, was allotted to Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) and efforts were made to have the match at Ekana International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, which recently hosted Duleep Trophy matches.
A lot of infrastructure related work such as the elevators and outside fence, is yet to complete.
"Its not up to the mark. The ICC has not given clearance for hosting the match, so Kanpur will host the match," BCCI CEO Rahul Johri told reporters here.
The series will begin in Mumbai on October 22. The second match will be played in Pune on October 25.
Ekana International Cricket StadiumIndia vs new ZealandIndia vs New Zealand 2017Lucknow StadiumstadiumUttar Pradesh Cricket Association
First Published: September 24, 2017, 4:59 PM IST