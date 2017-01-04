Mahendra Singh Dhoni Steps Down as India's Limited-Overs Skipper

Photo Credit: Getty Images
New Delhi: In a surprise move, Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as India’s limited-overs skipper on Wednesday.
The BCCI sent out an official mail on the development with CEO Rahul Johri thanking the skipper for his services.
Legend Sachin Tendulkar too took the opportunity to congratulate Dhoni on his achievements as skipper and also expressed his desire to see him keep winning games for the country.
.@msdhoni #captain pic.twitter.com/8IFLI8geRE
— sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 4, 2017
While Kohli leads the team in Test matches, Dhoni has continued to be India’s limited-overs skipper ever since retiring from the Test arena.
The selectors are set to meet in Mumbai on Thursday to pick the team for the upcoming ODI and T20I games.
“I think he is still irreplaceable in the shorter format of the game. And considering his rapport with Virat Kohli, I think he will contribute a lot more even under Kohli’s captaincy.
“Talks of a rift between him and Kohli has never really bothered Dhoni. He doesn’t get fazed by all these things and the kind of atmosphere in the current team is just brilliant. Dhoni will have an important role to play in the Champions Trophy as we defend the title,” said Karim, who was part of the selection panel when Dhoni & Co. won the Champions Trophy in 2013.
Critics have in the recent past time and again questioned Dhoni’s leadership skills and said that it was time that Kohli took over in all the formats.
In fact, former Team Director Ravi Shastri had also said a few times during his reign that appointing Kohli skipper in all the three formats was in the best interest for Indian cricket.
"I think the time has come for Dhoni to enjoy himself and enjoy the game. End of the day, it is about how hungry Dhoni is, how passionate he is. Also the time has come where you have a guy whom you have groomed over a period of time. Kohli is ready," Shastri had said.
But current coach Anil Kumble differed in his opinion.
Kumble said that he loved working with both Kohli and Dhoni and the team was doing well under different captains and there wasn’t any rush to promote Kohli in all the three formats.
In fact, right after Kumble came in as coach, he was asked about handling two different skippers and the coach made it clear that MSD was the best in the business.
“MS has been the captain for the longest period in Indian cricket. He was brilliant. He obviously knows captaincy better than anybody else in terms of what the team requires. Having played with MS and knowing him really well, I don't think him coming in as captain for the limited-overs internationals will be an issue at all,” he had said.
Kohli will now lead the side in all the three formats — Tests, ODIs and T20Is.
NEWS ALERT - Mahendra Singh #Dhoni steps down as #Captain of #TeamIndia. He will be available for selection for ODIs & T20Is vs England pic.twitter.com/2xM0eisdjq
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 4, 2017
BREAKING: @msdhoni has stood down as India ODI and T20I captain. He captained India in 199 ODIs and 72 T20Is. pic.twitter.com/ncaXSG46WM
— ICC (@ICC) January 4, 2017