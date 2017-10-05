Manoj Tiwary Not Willing to Get Into 'Pragyan Ojha-Bengal' Mess

The angry spinner, who was reported for suspect action few seasons back, has been miffed. Neither did he report to the Bengal pre-season camp nor was he reachable when the state selectors tried to get in touch with him. "Look, I have not had any contact with Pragyan Ojha for quite some time now. I have no updates on what he is up to. Also selection matters are not my domain. I have a bigger job in hand, to ensure that Bengal does well this time," skipper Tiwary said after a training session ahead of the opening game against Services.
When asked if Ojha, who is an unwilling horse could have been released by the CAB, the seasoned Tiwary replied: "You are asking the question to a wrong person. I am not a decision making authority. Moreover, I have the responsibility of running the team smoothly and my concern cannot be about any particular individual. There are two sides to a story and I don't know any of the sides. So it will be very unfair on my part to make any comments."
