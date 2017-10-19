Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Manoj Tiwary Places Nine Slip Fielders for No. 10 Batsman

Cricketnext | Updated: October 19, 2017, 9:25 AM IST
Manoj Tiwary Places Nine Slip Fielders for No. 10 Batsman

The nine-slip field placing by Manoj Tiwary.

New Delhi: In a comical turn of events, Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary, placed nine fielders in the slips, during their Group D Ranji Trophy match against Chhattisgarh. It was after the Chhattisgarh side had lost it's 9-wickets while chasing Bengal's first innings total of 529, that Tiwary moved-in his fielders, to wrap the innings quickly.

Tiwary was soon rewarded for his shrewd and unusual thinking, as Chhattisgarh was bundled-out for for a mere 110 runs. The unfortunate batsman falling prey to this field placing was Pankaj Rao. After this, the team was invited to bat again, after Bengal enforced the follow-on. Bengal won this match by an innings and 160 runs.

This is not the first time that such offensive field-placings have grabbed the eyeballs. Way back in 1999, Aussie skipper had placed 9 slip fielders in an ODI against Zimbabwe. Also, in the CB Series in Australia in 2008, Adam Voges had placed eight close-in fielders to get the wicket of Ishant Sharma.
Bengal vs ChhattisgarhManoj TiwaryRanji Tropy
First Published: October 19, 2017, 9:25 AM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking