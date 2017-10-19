Manoj Tiwary Places Nine Slip Fielders for No. 10 Batsman

Tiwary was soon rewarded for his shrewd and unusual thinking, as Chhattisgarh was bundled-out for for a mere 110 runs. The unfortunate batsman falling prey to this field placing was Pankaj Rao. After this, the team was invited to bat again, after Bengal enforced the follow-on. Bengal won this match by an innings and 160 runs.
This is not the first time that such offensive field-placings have grabbed the eyeballs. Way back in 1999, Aussie skipper had placed 9 slip fielders in an ODI against Zimbabwe. Also, in the CB Series in Australia in 2008, Adam Voges had placed eight close-in fielders to get the wicket of Ishant Sharma.
First Published: October 19, 2017, 9:25 AM IST