Marcus Trescothick Takes Wonder Catch and Scores 50th Century For Somerset

(Photo Courtesy: Somerset Cricket/Twitter)

Former England opener Marcus Trescothick is continuing to produce the goods for his county side Somerset with some stellar performances, which saw him score his 50th first-class century for the side in the match against Warwickshire.

Trescothick thus broke the record of late Harold Gimblett, who had 49 first-class tons to his name while playing for Somerset. Trescothick has now scored a total of 64 first-class centuries.

This ton is the left-handed opening batsman's first hundred since hitting a double century against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge in July 2016.

But before he set this new record, Trescothick took a classic catch, running all the way from the first slip and then completing it at the leg slip position.

🍾 Congratulations to Marcus Trescothick, who has been voted your #SOMvWAR man of the match with 93% of the vote!#WeAreSomerset pic.twitter.com/He9hZpJ2rg — Somerset Cricket 🏏 (@SomersetCCC) May 23, 2017

His knock of 106 was studded with 11 boundaries. The former England star was one of the finest openers in the game until a stress related problem led him to cut short his international career as he found it difficult to stay away from home.

Trescothick played 76 Test matches for England and scored 5825 runs at an average of 43.79, which includes 14 centuries. He also scored 4335 runs in 123 one-day internationals including 12 centuries.

First Published: May 23, 2017, 8:02 PM IST