Mark Waugh Trolls Dean Jones Over Afghanistan Head Coach Tweet

Australia selector Mark Waugh (Reuters)

@ICC @ACBofficials just had the one applicant did they.😜 — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) October 9, 2017

Funny bugger!! Glad you could play! Concentrate on selection I reckon 😜 https://t.co/3FyFgxf2L3 — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) October 9, 2017

@ACBofficials I am pleased to announce that I will be Afghanistan interim Head Coach for their Tour to Hong Kong #shouldbefun — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) October 9, 2017

First Published: October 10, 2017, 12:22 PM IST