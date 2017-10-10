Mark Waugh Trolls Dean Jones Over Afghanistan Head Coach Tweet

And this led to former Australia batsman and current selector Mark Waugh pulling Jones’ leg as he asked if Professor Deano, as he is loving called, was the only one to apply for the job.
Replying to Jones’ tweet wherein he announced that he was taking over as Afghanistan coach, Waugh wrote: “@ICC @ACBofficials just had the one applicant did they.😜”
To this, Jones replied: “Funny bugger!! Glad you could play! Concentrate on selection I reckon 😜”
Earlier, Jones made the announcement on Twitter as he wrote: "I am pleased to announce that I will be Afghanistan interim head coach for their tour to Hong Kong."
The side will play against Hong Kong from Oct. 20 in the ICC Intercontinental Cup, which is a first-class tournament played between the Associate members.
The Afghanistan Cricket Board said the arrangement with Jones could be extended.
"Both sides will consider a long-term coaching agreement after the tour of Hong Kong," the board said in a statement.
First Published: October 10, 2017, 12:22 PM IST