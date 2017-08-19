Match Highlights, England vs West Indies: 1st Test, Day 3 at Birmingham

Getty Images

Commentary (West Indies innings)

That is it from us for this game. It has all ended as expected. England thrashed the Windies within three days. They look a very balanced side in home conditions. West Indies on the other hand, will have to sort out their plans and come out fighting if they are to have any chance of leveling the series in the next game. That starts on the 25th of August at Headingly from 1100 local (1000 GMT) onwards. Till then, take care and goodbye!

Man of the Match, Alastair Cook says he feels good after scoring a double ton especially after the South Africa series. Mentions it was a good toss to win with the sun out, as it always favors the batsmen here at Edgbaston. Further adds he went into the series against South Africa after scoring quite a few runs for Essex but did not work that well as the pitches then were doing a lot. He admits it feels good after getting some runs under his belt here. Credits Root for his captaincy, his batting and the way he handles the team in the dressing room. ( On asked weather he helps Root with the DRS) He chuckles and says that he is bad at using DRS and Root is way better than him.

England skipper, Joe Root feels that it was a remarkable day for his team. Opines that his side was ruthless and executed a crushing win in style. Praises Stuart Broad for becoming England's second highest wicket-taker in Tests and feels that the pacer has been an asset over the years. Expresses joy at the senior players leading from the front. Ends by saying that the pink-ball Test initiation has been good for his team but insists that it's too early to comment on its future.

West Indies skipper, Jason Holder says he was very disappointed with the way they played. Admits they have to work on their lines and lengths in bowling. Credits England for their performance. Reckons they will have to believe and work out some plans to come out strongly for the next match. Mentions they lack experience and got nervous on the first day. Applauds Blackwood for his innings, keeping in mind that this was his first Test after a long break. Finishes by saying he hopes that Shannon Gabriel gets fit for the next Test.

It was always going to be tough for the Windies against a formidable England pace attack especially under lights. However, the lack of application was shocking and the visitors lost a record-breaking 19 wickets today to make a mockery of the longer format. Jermaine Blackwood in the first innings and Kraigg Brathwaite in the second showed some fight but found no support at all. England's bowlers all shared the spoils with Anderson and Broad dominating. The latter also became England's second highest wicket-taker in the process. Such was the hosts' dominance that this game has ended inside three days despite a rain delay yesterday.

Ruthless from England and they have crushed the Windies to go 1-0 up in the 3-match Test series. It was a no contest really barring perhaps the first hour on day one. Alastair Cook's double century was the cornerstone of England's formidable first innings total with skipper Joe Root also weighing in with a fluent ton. The duo's 248-run partnership set the tone for the hosts and Dawid Malan's maiden Test fifty further drove home the advantage. None of the Windies bowlers were able to create pressure apart from Kemar Roach to some extent.

45.4 T Roland-Jones to A Joseph, OUT! Toby Roland-Jones finishes it off. An emphatic victory for England. Toby Lands it on a length outside off, swings away further. Joseph pushes at it and the ball takes the outside edge which goes to Stokes at third slip, where he takes a fine low catch diving to his right. ENGLAND WIN BY AN INNINGS AND 209 RUNS. 137/10

45.3 T Roland-Jones to Joseph, Back of a length outside off, Joseph tries to force it through the off side but gets beaten. 137/9

45.2 T Roland-Jones to A Joseph, Edges the full ball on the bounce to third slip. 137/9

45.1 T Roland-Jones to Joseph, Back of a length on off, Joseph defends it off the back foot. 137/9

44.6 J Anderson to Cummins, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 137/9

Miguel Cummins is the last man in.

Anderson becomes the Test highest wicket-taker (40 scalps) at Edgbaston going past former pace legend Fred Trueman.

44.5 J Anderson to Roach, OUT! BOWLED 'EM! That was too hot for Kemar Roach to handle. Anderson goes wide of the crease and bowls an inswinger around middle and off. Roach tries drive it but it goes between bat and pad to hit the middle stump. Roach tried battling hard but he falls prey to Anderson. England are just one wicket away now. 137/9

44.4 J Anderson to Roach, Angles it on to the pads, Roach tucks it to mid-wicket. 137/8

44.3 J Anderson to Roach, Back of a length on off, Roach gets across and defends it solidly. 137/8

44.2 J Anderson to Roach, Lands it on a length on middle, Alzarri defends it off the back foot. 137/8

44.1 J Anderson to Roach, Fuller outside off, Roach mistimes his drive to extra cover. 137/8

Time for Drinks.

43.6 T Roland-Jones to Joseph, BEATEN AGAIN! Similar length around off, nips away off the deck. Joseph is beaten once again. 137/8

43.5 T Roland-Jones to Joseph, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 137/8

43.4 T Roland-Jones to Joseph, Good length delivery on off, angling into the batsman. Joseph defends it off the back foot. 137/8

43.3 T Roland-Jones to Joseph, BOUNCER! Alzarri first thinks of pulling it but then opts out of the shot. 137/8

43.2 T Roland-Jones to Joseph, BEATEN! These two are frustrating England here. Back of a length on off, straightens off the deck. Joseph hangs his bat outside only to get beaten. 137/8

43.1 T Roland-Jones to A Joseph, A tad fuller on off, Joseph drives it back to the bowler. 137/8

42.6 J Anderson to Roach, Back of a length on off, Roach defends it off the back foot. 137/8

42.5 J Anderson to Roach, Yorker on off, Roach does well to dig it out. 137/8

42.4 J Anderson to K Roach, Full and wide outside off, Roach mistimes his drive to covers. 137/8

42.3 J Anderson to Roach, Back of a length on off, Kemar defends it showing the full face of the bat. 137/8

42.2 J Anderson to Joseph, Lands it on a length on middle, Joseph gets it off the inner half towards square leg for a run. 137/8

42.1 J Anderson to Joseph, Lands it on a length on off, straightens a touch. Joseph tries to defend but gets beaten. 136/8

James Anderson is into the attack.

41.6 T Roland-Jones to Roach, Full and wide outside off, Roach tries to drive but gets beaten. 136/8

41.5 T Roland-Jones to Roach, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 136/8

41.4 T Roland-Jones to Roach, FOUR! TOP SHOT! Back of a length outside off, Roach punches it through the off side and the ball races to the fence. 136/8

41.3 T Roland-Jones to Roach, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 132/8

41.2 Roland-Jones to Roach, NOT OUT! A desperate review from England. Full ball around off, swinging away. Roach goes for the expansive drive but misses and it goes through to the keeper. Bairstow appeals but the umpire stays put. He thinks there is an edge there and wants it to be reviewed. Root obliges and they go upstairs. Replays show that there was no spike on the Ultra Edge. The on-field call stays. 132/8

England have taken a review for caught behind against Kemar Roach.

41.1 T Roland-Jones to Roach, Starts off with a delivery from wide of the crease and angles it into the pads. Roach tucks it to mid-wicket. 132/8

Time for a bit of Toby Roland-Jones as he replaces Stuart Broad.

40.6 M Ali to Joseph, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 132/8

40.5 M Ali to Joseph, Flighted ball on off, Joseph lunges forward and defends it watchfully. 132/8

40.4 M Ali to Roach, Plays it with the spin towards the leg side for a run. 132/8

40.3 M Ali to Joseph, Floats it outside off, Joseph drives it through covers for a boundary. 131/8

40.2 M Ali to Joseph, FOUR! WOW! That was superb timing. Loopy ball on off, inviting Joseph to drive. He obliges and hits it through the covers for a boundary. 130/8

40.1 M Ali to Joseph, Tosses it up outside off, Joseph plays for the turn but gets beaten. Jonny does well to get down and collect it. 126/8

39.6 S Broad to Roach, Wide outside off, Roach shoulders his arms to it. 126/8

39.5 S Broad to Roach, Length ball on off, Roach defends it by covering the line of the ball. 126/8

39.4 S Broad to Roach, The batsman fails to put bat on ball. 126/8

39.3 S Broad to Roach, Good length on off, Roach defends it solidly. 126/8

39.2 S Broad to Roach, FOUR BYES! How has that swung so much after passing the batsman? Bangs it in short on middle, Roach ducks under it. The ball strangely moves away and it beats the diving Bairstow who was committed to his left and races to the third man fence. 126/8

39.1 S Broad to Roach, Back of a length on off, Roach defends it off the back foot. 122/8

38.6 M Ali to Joseph, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 122/8

38.5 M Ali to A Joseph, Loopy ball outside off, Roach pushes at it hard and gets an outside edge towards backward point for a couple. 122/8

38.4 M Ali to Joseph, Floats it on off, the batsman drives it to mid off. 120/8

38.3 M Ali to Roach, Flatter outside off, Roach tries to defend but gets beaten. Bairstow is unable to collect and it goes through for a bye. 120/8

38.2 M Ali to Roach, Tosses it up on off, Roach defends it watchfully. 119/8

38.1 M Ali to K Roach, FOUR! Short and outside off, Roach cuts it very late past backward point and into the fence for a boundary. 119/8

37.6 S Broad to Joseph, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 115/8

37.5 S Broad to Joseph, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 115/8

37.4 S Broad to Joseph, Good length outside off, straightens a bit. Joseph tries to poke and gets beaten. 115/8

37.3 S Broad to Joseph, Length ball outside off, skids off the surface. Joseph gets a bottom edge to slip. 115/8

Alzarri Joseph strides out to the middle.

37.2 Broad to S Dowrich, OUT! KABOOM! Stuart Broad is on a roll here. He knocks the off pole over. He has been brilliant in this spell and he has single-handedly run through the lower-middle order of the Windies. Steams in and lands it on a length, nips back in and beats the defenses of Dowrich to clean him up. Dowrich looked clueless and could do nothing about that delivery. Broad also goes past Sir Ian Botham in the list of the most wickets taken by an Englishman. England are just 2 wickets away. 115/8

37.1 S Broad to Dowrich, Back of a length on off, Dowrich camps back and defends it. 115/7

36.6 M Ali to Roach, Bowls it on the stumps, turns down the leg side. The batsman misses the flick and Bairstow behind the stumps collects it well. 115/7

36.5 M Ali to Roach, Loopy ball on off, Roach defends it watchfully. 115/7

36.4 M Ali to Roach, FOUR BYES! The ball is really keeping low now! Flatter outside off, Roach tries to defend but gets beaten by the low bounce which also beats the keeper and races to the fence. 115/7

36.3 M Ali to Dowrich, Waits for the ball to come to him and dabs it towards point for a run. 111/7

36.2 M Ali to Dowrich, Drags his length back outside off, Roach cuts it through point for a couple. 110/7

Broad's double strike has hastened the end for the Windies. If they had any hope of seeing the day through, they have been put to bed with these strikes.

36.1 M Ali to S Dowrich, Floats it outside off, Roach drives it hard and the ball hits the leg of short leg. 108/7

35.6 S Broad to Roach, Back of a length outside off stump, defended firmly off the back foot to the off side. 108/7

35.5 S Broad to Roach, BEATEN! Fractionally short of a good length outside off stump, angling in and then straightens as Roach is beaten while trying to fend. 108/7

35.4 S Broad to Roach, On a length outside off stump, defended firmly off the front foot towards cover. 108/7

35.3 S Broad to Dowrich, Back of a length around middle, tucked towards long leg for a single 108/7

35.2 S Broad to Dowrich, Strays down the leg side, Dowrich tries to glance it away but misses. 107/7

35.1 S Broad to K Roach, Length ball outside off stump, gets forward and pushes at it with an angled bat. The ball goes off the outer half past the diving backward point fielder. Three more runs to the total before it's chased down. 107/7

34.6 M Ali to Dowrich, Loopy ball on off, Dowrich defends it off the front foot. 104/7

34.5 M Ali to Dowrich, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 104/7

34.4 M Ali to Dowrich, Bowls it outside off, Dowrich lets it be. 104/7

34.3 M Ali to Dowrich, The batsman drives the ball straight down the ground. 104/7

34.2 M Ali to Dowrich, Floats it outside off, turning back in. Dowrich lets it through to the keeper. 104/7

34.1 M Ali to Dowrich, Tosses it outside off, Dowrich drives it to covers. 104/7

33.6 S Broad to Roach, Keeps out the hat-trick ball. Broad had the whole crowd behind him. He lands it on a length on off, Roach does well to block it off the back foot. 104/7

Kemar Roach strides out to the middle to face the hat-trick ball.

33.5 S Broad to Holder, OUT! Two-in-two for Broad! He gets the captain for a golden duck. A brilliant delivery there. Goes wide of the crease and angles it in on a length and the ball straightens a touch. Holder tries to defend it but gets an outside edge to Alastair Cook at first slip who takes a good low catch. Stuart Broad is all pumped and why won't he be, he is on a hat-trick. The Windies trail by 242 with only 3 wickets in hand. He also levels Sir Ian Botham in the all time wicket-taking list for England. 104/7

Jason Holder comes into bat.

33.4 S Broad to Chase, OUT! Stuart Broad just knew, he just knew. It was that plumb. He did not even bother looking at the umpire while appealing. Good length on off, jagging back in and also skids off the surface and stays really low. Chase tries to defend but gets beaten and the ball hits him flush on the pads. The umpire has no other option apart from raising his finger. Chase walks back dejected. England can sense a victory today. 104/6

33.3 S Broad to Chase, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 104/5

33.2 S Broad to Chase, Good length outside off, Chase shoulders his arms to it. 104/5

33.1 S Broad to Chase, Lands it on a length on off, Chase lunges forward and defends it. 104/5

32.6 M Ali to Dowrich, Fires it on off, Dowrich lunges forward and defends it. 104/5

32.5 M Ali to Dowrich, Drags his length back outside off, Dowrich attempts the cut but is beaten by the lack of bounce. 104/5

32.4 M Ali to Dowrich, Quicker on off, Dowrich defends it by covering the line of the ball. 104/5

32.3 M Ali to Dowrich, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 104/5

32.2 M Ali to Chase, Loopy ball on off, Chase drives it towards mid on for a run. 104/5

32.1 M Ali to S Dowrich, Floats it outside off, Dowrich drives it through the covers for a run. 103/5

31.6 S Broad to Chase, Fuller outside off this time. Chase drives it to point. 102/5

31.5 S Broad to Chase, Fullish length on middle, Chase drives it back to the bowler. 102/5

31.4 S Broad to Chase, Slightly fuller in length around off, Chase lunges forward and defends it. 102/5

31.3 S Broad to Chase, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 102/5

31.2 S Broad to Chase, Lands it on a length on middle, skids off the surface. Chase is late on the shot and is struck high on the pads. There is a muted appeal but nothing from the umpire. 102/5

31.1 S Broad to Chase, JAFFA! Lands it on a length on off, straightens a touch. Chase tries to poke at it and gets beaten. 102/5

30.6 M Ali to Blackwood, OUT! Another one bites the dust! Half the side back in the hut for the Windies. Moeen Ali has his second. Blackwood who was looking to attack, perishes in that way. He uses his feet to get to the pitch of the ball. Moeen Ali sees him coming and fires it outside off. Blackwood misses and Bairstow is quick to the take the bails off. The umpire goes upstairs to check and replays show he is well short of his crease. Blackwood, who was unbeaten in the first innings, does not stay out there for long this time around. West Indies still trail by 244 runs. 102/5

30.5 M Ali to Chase, Worked to mid-wicket with the spin for a run. 102/4

30.4 M Ali to Blackwood, It's been driven superbly through the covers. One run added to the total. 101/4

30.3 M Ali to Blackwood, Flatter on off, Blackwood defends it off the back foot. 100/4

30.2 M Ali to Blackwood, Floats it on off, Blackwood defends it off the front foot. 100/4

30.1 M Ali to Chase, Tosses it up outside off, Chase drives it through covers for a run. 100/4

29.6 S Broad to Blackwood, FOUR! Up and over! Fuller on the stumps, Blackwood lofts the ball over covers and the ball goes to fence for a boundary. 99/4

Nasser Hussain on air mentions the importance of specialist fielders in important places. Due to a lot of changes in the team, there is always a new player at a new position which the player is not used to and hence, a lot of half chances are not taken.

29.5 S Broad to Blackwood, Bowls a bouncer on leg stump, JB does well to evade it. 95/4

29.4 S Broad to Blackwood, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 95/4

29.3 S Broad to Blackwood, FOUR! Shorter in length outside off, Blackwood stands tall and punches it through point for a boundary. 95/4

29.2 S Broad to Blackwood, Good length outside off, jagging back into the batsman. Blackwood tries to work it across the line but is caught high on the thigh pad. 91/4

29.1 S Broad to Blackwood, Back of a length on off, Blackwood defends it off the back foot. 91/4

28.6 M Ali to Chase, Shortish outside off, Chase plays it to point. 91/4

28.5 M Ali to Chase, FOUR! Nails the sweep to perfection. Flighted ball outside off, Chase walks across and sweeps it through backward square leg for a boundary. 91/4

28.4 M Ali to R Chase, That has stayed very low! Quicker outside off, stays a touch low. Chase gets his bat down in time and keeps it out. 87/4

28.3 M Ali to Chase, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 87/4

28.2 M Ali to Chase, Floats it on off, Chase prods forward and defends it. 87/4

28.1 M Ali to Blackwood, Loopy ball on off, turning back in. Blackwood drives it towards mid off and sets off for a run. The fielder collects the ball and tries to score a direct hit at the non-striker's end but misses. A single taken. 87/4

27.6 S Broad to Chase, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 86/4

27.5 S Broad to R Chase, EDGY FOUR! Broad goes wider of the crease and angles it into the batsman. Chase tries to defend it but gets an outside edge through the slip cordon for a boundary. 86/4

27.4 S Broad to Chase, Length outside off, Chase shoulders his arms to it. 82/4

27.3 S Broad to Blackwood, Back of a length on off, the batsman taps it towards mid off and sets off for a run. Moeen Ali comes running in, picks the ball up and has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. A single added to the total. 82/4

27.2 S Broad to Blackwood, Fires it outside off, Blackwood watchfully makes a leave. 81/4

27.1 S Broad to Blackwood, Lands it on a length outside off, Blackwood lets it be. 81/4

Stuart Broad is into the attack. He has just bowled three overs till now.

26.6 M Ali to Chase, FOUR! Loopy ball outside off, Chase slashes it through point and the ball races to the fence. 81/4

26.5 M Ali to Chase, Floats it outside off, Chase plays it towards point. 77/4

26.4 M Ali to Blackwood, Tosses it up outside off, Blackwood drives it through the covers for a run. He also gets off the mark. 77/4

26.3 M Ali to Blackwood, Flatter on off, skids into the batsman. Blackwood defends it off the back foot. 76/4

We're back for the final session. Blackwood is the new man in and Chase will continue his innings.

...Day 3, Session 3...

One-way traffic at Edgbaston as England continued to pummel the Windies. After enforcing the follow-on, the hosts have been relentless with pressure being created by all the bowlers. West Indies are already four down and staring down the barrel. Brathwaite was the only man to get some sort of a start but his departure just before the break has further dampened the visitors' spirits. The deficit is 270 and with almost 39 overs still left in the day, it will take a miracle for the tourists to stretch this game into the fourth day with a challenging twilight session also looming. Join us shortly for the final session.

26.2 M Ali to Brathwaite, OUT! A wicket at the stroke of Tea! Moeen Ali is the man who gets the wicket and once again it's a good review from England. This one turned sharply into the batsman. Ali bowls it flatter outside off, Brathwaite shuffles across and tries to work it fine but misses and the ball hits the pads. Moeen Ali appeals, he almost pleads to the umpire but the latter stays put. After talking to his teammates, Root decides to review and they go upstairs. Replays show there was no inside edge. Ball Tracker confirms that it was hitting him in line and was going on to hit the leg stump. The on-field call has to be changed. Moeen Ali is delighted. Brathwaite who looked solid out there, is taking the long walk back and so are the players and the umpires as IT IS TEA ON DAY 3! 76/4

26.1 M Ali to Brathwaite, Tosses it up outside off, Brathwaite drives it back to the bowler. 76/3

25.6 Ben Stokes to R Chase, OUCH! That must have hurt. Good length ball on off, spits off the surface. Chase tries to defend it but the bounce gets big on him and takes the handle before rolling towards point. 76/3

25.5 Ben Stokes to Chase, Back of a length on off, Chase defends it off the back foot. 76/3

25.4 Ben Stokes to Chase, Full and wide of off, Chase drives it through cover-point for a brace. 76/3

25.3 Ben Stokes to Chase, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 74/3

25.2 Ben Stokes to Chase, Loud appeal but nothing from the umpire. Back of a length on leg stump, skids through. Chase tries to work it on the leg side but misses and the ball hits him on the pads. That was going down leg i suppose. 74/3

25.1 Ben Stokes to Chase, Back of a length ball, coming into the batsman. Chase camps back and guides it to point. 74/3

24.6 M Ali to Brathwaite, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 74/3

24.5 M Ali to Chase, Loopy ball outside off, very full. Chase drives it square on the off side for a run. 74/3

24.4 M Ali to K Brathwaite, Drives it a little wide of mid on and takes a run. 73/3

24.3 M Ali to Brathwaite, Tosses it outside off, Brathwaite gets to the pitch of the ball and drives it through covers for a brace. 72/3

24.2 M Ali to Chase, Flatter outside off, Chase opens the face of the bat and guides it towards short third man for a run. 70/3

24.1 M Ali to R Chase, FOUR! STREAKY! Tosses it outside off, Chase plays for the turn but the ball goes on straight with the arm. Roston gets an outside edge past the diving first slip fielder for a boundary. 69/3

23.6 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, Shorter in length on off, Brathwaite defends it off the back foot. 65/3

23.5 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 65/3

23.4 Ben Stokes to Chase, ALMOST CARRIED! Stoneman guilty of getting up a little too early. Back of a length delivery on the pads of Chase who flicks it uppishly through the legs of the short leg fielder who is late to react and the batsmen take a single. 65/3

23.3 Ben Stokes to Chase, Sprays it down the leg side, Chase tries to flick but misses and the ball brushes the pads on it's way to the keeper. 64/3

23.2 Ben Stokes to Chase, Back of a length. Chase pushes it on the off side. 64/3

23.1 Ben Stokes to Chase, Bangs it in short on off, Chase defends it off the back foot. 64/3

22.6 M Ali to Brathwaite, Flighted ball on off, Brathwaite defends it off the front foot. 64/3

22.5 M Ali to Brathwaite, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 64/3

22.4 M Ali to Brathwaite, Loopy ball on off, turning in. KB defends it off the front foot. 64/3

22.3 M Ali to Brathwaite, Comes down the track and yorks himself. Brathwaite jams it out on the off side. 64/3

22.2 M Ali to Brathwaite, Tosses it up on off, Brathwaite lunges forward and blocks it. 64/3

22.1 M Ali to Brathwaite, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 64/3

21.6 Ben Stokes to Chase, Goes wide of the crease and bowls it around off, gets the ball to straighten a touch. Brathwaite tries to defend but misses and the ball hits him on the thigh and rolls towards gully. 64/3

21.5 Ben Stokes to Chase, Just short of a length on off, Chase defends it watchfully. 64/3

21.4 Ben Stokes to Chase, A touch shorter outside off, Roston pushes it to point. He will be itching to get off a pair. 64/3

21.3 Ben Stokes to Chase, Angles it into the batsman, Chase tucks it to mid-wicket. 64/3

21.2 Ben Stokes to Chase, Bangs in a short ball on leg stump. Chase ducks under it. 64/3

21.1 Ben Stokes to Chase, Back of a length outside off, Chase dabs it to point. 64/3

20.6 M Ali to Brathwaite, Bowls an arm ball outside off, Brathwaite plays for the turn and gets an outside edge towards point. 64/3

20.5 M Ali to Brathwaite, Worked to mid-wicket with the spin. 64/3

20.4 M Ali to Brathwaite, FOUR! He is using his feet well against Moeen. Comes down the track and hits it over mid on for a boundary. He did not get that out of the middle but got just enough to clear the fielder. 64/3

20.3 M Ali to Brathwaite, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 60/3

20.2 M Ali to Brathwaite, Loopy ball outside off, gets good drift away from the batsman who drives it to covers. 60/3

20.1 M Ali to Brathwaite, Floats it outside off, the batsman drives it to covers. 60/3

19.6 Ben Stokes to Chase, Good length on off, Chase defends it solidly. A wicket-maiden for Stokes. 60/3

19.5 Ben Stokes to Chase, Short and outside off, Chase tries to cut it but gets beaten. 60/3

19.4 Ben Stokes to Chase, Shorter in length on middle, Chase tucks it to mid-wicket. 60/3

19.3 Ben Stokes to Chase, Fires it down the leg side. Chase tries to flick but misses. 60/3

19.2 Ben Stokes to Chase, Lands it outside off, Chase lets it through to the keeper. 60/3

Roston Chase is the next man in.

19.1 Ben Stokes to Hope, OUT! First wicket for Stokes in this match. He has been persisting with the line just outside off and he finally gets the reward. Back of a length outside off, the ball bounces a touch more. Hope tries to force it through the off side but gets an outside edge to Root at second slip who makes no mistake. Hope was playing away from his body, with a slightly angled bat which led to his downfall. West Indies lose their third and they still trail by 286 runs. 60/3

18.6 M Ali to Brathwaite, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 60/2

18.5 M Ali to Hope, Slower through the air outside off, Hope waits for the ball and guides it wide of first slip and towards short third man for a run. 60/2

18.4 M Ali to Brathwaite, Floats it outside off, Brathwaite pushes it square of the wicket on the off side for a run. 59/2

18.3 M Ali to Brathwaite, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 58/2

18.2 M Ali to K Brathwaite, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries! Tosses it up outside off, Brathwaite leans into it and drives it through extra cover and the ball races to the fence. 58/2

18.1 M Ali to Brathwaite, FOUR! A good release shot by Brathwaite. He comes down the track to the flighted delivery and goes over mid-wicket for a boundary. 54/2

17.6 Ben Stokes to Hope, Comes wide of the crease and angles it into the batsman. The ball straightens a little. Hope adjusts well and guides it to gully. 50/2

17.5 Ben Stokes to Hope, Sprays it down the leg side, Hope misses the flick. Bairstow does well to collect the ball. 50/2

17.4 Ben Stokes to Hope, Angles it in on the pads, Hope tucks it towards mid-wicket. 50/2

17.3 Ben Stokes to Hope, Lands it on the perfect length on off, Hope defends it by covering the line of the stumps. 50/2

17.2 Ben Stokes to Hope, Full and wide outside off, Hope drives it beautifully to covers. 50/2

17.1 Ben Stokes to Hope, Bowls it wide of off stump, Hope lets it through to the keeper. 50/2

16.6 M Ali to Brathwaite, Gives it air on off, KB defends it watchfully. 50/2

16.5 M Ali to Brathwaite, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 50/2

16.4 M Ali to Brathwaite, Floats it outside off, Brathwaite eases it to covers. 50/2

16.3 M Ali to Brathwaite, Tosses it up outside off, turning back in. Brathwaite tries to defend it but gets a inside edge on the bounce to short leg. 50/2

16.2 M Ali to Hope, Drags his length back outside off, Hope pushes it through the off side for a run. 50/2

16.1 M Ali to Hope, Flatter outside off, Hope tries to force it through the off side but gets beaten. Not a lot of spin there for Moeen Ali. 49/2

Moeen Ali comes into the attack. A slip and short leg in place for him.

15.6 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 49/2

15.5 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, Angles it on the pads, Kraigg flicks it to mid-wicket. 49/2

15.4 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, STAYS LOW! Good length just outside off, Brathwaite tries to defend it but gets beaten by the low bounce. He was lucky it was not on the stumps. 49/2

15.3 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, LOVELY STUFF! Bowls a full ball this time outside off, shapes away. Brathwaite goes for the expansive drive but gets beaten. Stokes was continuously bowling it on a length and then bowled a surprise full delivery. 49/2

15.2 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, Lands it on a length on off, Brathwaite defends it solidly off the back foot. 49/2

15.1 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, Back of a length on middle, Brathwaite shuffles across and tucks it mid-wicket. 49/2

14.6 T Roland-Jones to Hope, Lands the ball on the same spot, Hope defends it watchfully. 49/2

14.5 T Roland-Jones to Hope, Angles it into the batsman on a length, SH camps back and defends it. 49/2

14.4 T Roland-Jones to Hope, Very full again on off, Hope eases it to mid off. 49/2

14.3 T Roland-Jones to S Hope, Fuller outside off, Hope tries to drive but gets it off the inside half to mid on. 49/2

14.2 T Roland-Jones to Hope, Good length on off, Hope defends it watchfully. 49/2

14.1 T Roland-Jones to Hope, Fuller on off, Hope prods forward and drives it to mid off. Roland-Jones is persisting with the fuller deliveries in hope of some swing. 49/2

13.6 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, Wider of the crease and angles it on the pads. Brathwaite clips it to mid-wicket. 49/2

13.5 Ben Stokes to Hope, Bowls it on the pads, Shai tucks it on the leg side for a run. 49/2

13.4 Ben Stokes to Hope, A well-directed bouncer on leg stump. Hope does well to evade it. 48/2

13.3 Ben Stokes to Hope, Bowls it in the channel of uncertainty. Hope opts not to play at it. 48/2

13.2 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, Bangs it in short to Brathwaite who tucks it down to fine leg for a run. 48/2

13.1 Ben Stokes to Hope, Angles it into the pads, Hope flicks it through square leg for a run. 47/2

Time for Drinks.

12.6 T Roland-Jones to Brathwaite, Good length outside off, KB shoulders his arms to it. 46/2

12.5 T Roland-Jones to Brathwaite, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 46/2

12.4 T Roland-Jones to Brathwaite, A touch fuller on middle, wanting Brathwaite to drive. He obliges and drives it straight to mid on. 46/2

12.3 T Roland-Jones to Brathwaite, Good length on off, KB covers the line and defends it. He has looked solid in this innings. 46/2

12.2 T Roland-Jones to Brathwaite, FOUR! ALMOST A DRAG ON! Angles it full on the stumps, Hope tries to drive it through the off side but gets an inside edge past the stumps and the ball races to the fine leg fence. 46/2

12.1 T Roland-Jones to Brathwaite, Lands it on a length on off, KB defends it solidly. 42/2

11.6 Ben Stokes to Hope, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 42/2

11.5 Ben Stokes to Hope, Back of a length on off, SH camps back and defends it. 42/2

11.4 Ben Stokes to Hope, Goes wide of the crease and angles it into the batsman. The ball straightens a touch and takes the outside edge of the batsman but it falls way short of the gully fielder. 42/2

11.3 Ben Stokes to Hope, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. 42/2

11.2 Ben Stokes to Hope, Back of a length on off, Hope defends it solidly. 42/2

11.1 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, Bangs it in short from wide of the crease, Brathwaite tucks it towards square leg for a run. 42/2

Early wickets again for England with Anderson and Roland-Jones taking a wicket apiece. West Indies need a partnership of substance from someone to provide some resistance.

10.6 T Roland-Jones to Hope, Lands it on a length on off, Hope defends it watchfully. 41/2

10.5 T Roland-Jones to Hope, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 41/2

10.4 T Roland-Jones to Hope, Similar length ball outside off, Hope lets it be. 41/2

10.3 T Roland-Jones to Hope, Bowls it wide outside off, Hope lets it through to the keeper. 41/2

10.2 T Roland-Jones to Hope, Lands it on a length on off, Hope defends it off the back foot. 41/2

Shai Hope is the next man in.

10.1 T Roland-Jones to Hope, OUT! The change of ends for Roland-Jones does the job! He comes running in and bowls a full ball around off, which tails in late. Hope tries to work it on the leg side but misses and gets hit on the pads. Roland-Jones appeals and the umpire raises his finger. After a chat with his partner Hope opts to review. The umpire goes upstairs. Replays show that impact was in line and it was clipping the leg stump. A marginal decision by the umpire, could have gone both ways. In the end, he had given it out and so, Kyle has to walk back. West Indies lose a review. 41/2

Hope is been given out LBW and he decides to review. Difficult for it to be overturned.

Change of ends for Toby Roland-Jones.

9.6 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, Length ball outside off, KB shoulders his arms to it. 41/1

9.5 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, Good length outside off, wanting Brathwaite to poke at it but he lets it be. 41/1

9.4 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, Bowls it wide of off, KB lets it through to the keeper. 41/1

9.3 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, GOOD BOUNCE THERE! Lands it on a length outside off, the ball kicks and straightens off the deck. Brathwaite hangs his bat out but gets beaten. Stokes really liked that. 41/1

9.2 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, Back of a length outside off, KB camps back and pushes it to covers. 41/1

9.1 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, Comes from wide of the crease and angles it into the pads. Brathwaite flicks it through square leg and takes a brace. 41/1

Ben Stokes is brought into the attack.

8.6 J Anderson to Hope, Tries to bowl the inswinger from outside off but the ball goes on straight and the batsman lets it through to the keeper. 39/1

8.5 J Anderson to Hope, Lands it on a length, angling into the batsman. Hope covers the line and defends it solidly. 39/1

8.4 J Anderson to Hope, Back of a length on off, shaping away. Hope camps back and defends it. 39/1

8.3 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Bangs it in short on middle, the batsman tucks it towards mid-wicket and scampers through for a run. 39/1

8.2 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 38/1

8.1 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Good length on off, Brathwaite defends it off the front foot. 38/1

7.6 T Roland-Jones to K Hope, GOOD STOP! Shorter in length on off, Hope pulls it towards square leg. Stoneman stationed there, dives to his right and stops a certain boundary. 10 runs from the over. 38/1

7.5 T Roland-Jones to Hope, FOUR! Through the off side this time! Full and outside off, Hope leans into it and drives it through cover-point for another boundary. 38/1

7.4 T Roland-Jones to Hope, A brave leave! Fullish length outside off, swinging back in. Hope watchfully lets it through to the keeper. That tailed in quite late and was close to the off pole. 34/1

7.3 T Roland-Jones to Hope, Very full on middle, Hope drives it straight back to the bowler. 34/1

7.2 T Roland-Jones to Hope, FOUR! Stand and deliver! A little short on off, Hope stands tall inside the crease and pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary. 34/1

7.1 T Roland-Jones to Hope, Starts off with a very full ball on leg stump, Hope flicks it through square leg for a couple. 30/1

Early bowling change for England as Toby Roland-Jones comes into the attack.

6.6 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Good length ball outside off stump, dabbed from the crease towards point. 28/1

6.5 J Anderson to Brathwaite, FOUR! A rare loose ball from Anderson and it's been put away. Strays onto the pads of Brathwaite and he obliges with a nice leg glance past Bairstow towards the fine leg fence. 28/1

6.4 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Back of a length ball around off stump, firmly defended off the back foot. 24/1

6.3 J Anderson to Brathwaite, PLAY AND A MISS! Lovely from Anderson, he gets this good length ball to curve away ever so slightly and quite late as well. Brathwaite pokes at it and is lucky not to get a feather on it. There was a chat between Bairstow and Root regarding the review but they abort the plan. 24/1

6.2 J Anderson to Brathwaite, On a good length outside off stump, defended off the back foot towards cover. 24/1

6.1 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Length ball outside off stump, Brathwaite gets forward and dabs it towards point with soft hands. 24/1

5.6 S Broad to Hope, Good length ball around middle, pushed off the back foot towards mid on. 24/1

5.5 S Broad to Brathwaite, Full and around middle, gets across and clips it a bit uppishly. There is a man at leg gully and this flew past him towards the deep. Would be harsh to say that he should have reacted better because this flew off the bat face. 24/1

5.4 S Broad to Brathwaite, Short ball on off stump, Brathwaite ducks under the bumper. 23/1

5.3 S Broad to Brathwaite, THAT WAS NASTY! Brathwaite was all at sea and is lucky to survive. Short of a length that climbs uncomfortably into him as he tries to fend at it. The bat face turns in his hand and gets a leading edge that balloons towards point. Lands well short of Westley in the end. 23/1

5.2 S Broad to Brathwaite, Straighter in line this time and Brathwaite clips it through square leg for a brace. 23/1

5.1 S Broad to Brathwaite, FOUR! NICE SHOT! Overpitched from Broad and pays the price. Brathwaite gets half-forward and eases it past the bowler. Lovely timing and it's placed well wide of mid off. Second boundary for Kraigg. 21/1

4.6 J Anderson to Hope, More away movement from a good length outside off stump, another leave to end the over. 17/1

4.5 J Anderson to Hope, Lovely shape on this outswinger from Anderson, the line is on fourth stump channel and Kyle lets it through. 17/1

4.4 J Anderson to Hope, Good length ball on off stump, Hope gets across a bit and tucks it in front of square leg for a run. The fielder fumbles and lets it past him which allows the second run as well. 17/1

4.3 J Anderson to Hope, Full and attacking the stumps, Hope manages to dig it out towards cover. 15/1

Kyle Hope is the new man in.

4.2 J Anderson to K Powell, OUT! ANDERSON STRIKES! Lovely delivery from England's spearhead, gets this good length ball to seam away late from off stump line and Powell is forced to play at it. He can only manage a thick edge that is pouched by Cook at first slip. Lovely bowling and West Indies have been rocked early in the second innings. THEY STILL TRAIL BY 331. 15/1

4.1 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Leg bye! Loud appeal but turned down! Missing leg stump clearly. Brathwaite shuffles a bit as he looks to clip the full inswinger but gets struck on the pads. Lot of excitement especially from behind the sticks, the umpire isn't interested. The batsmen take a leg bye. 15/0

3.6 S Broad to Powell, Full and around off stump, defended well off the front foot. 14/0

3.5 S Broad to K Powell, FOUR! STREAKY THIS TIME! Powell isn't going to die wondering. Tries to repeat a lofted back foot stroke but gets it off the outer half over backward point. Nobody in the deep and that will run away for a boundary. Frustration for England but they shouldn't mind this really. 14/0

3.4 S Broad to Powell, RISKY! Powell isn't afraid of going aerial but needs to be careful. Good length ball outside off stump, he lifts it off the back foot square of the wicket. Not entirely in control but gets it over the infield. Brace taken. 10/0

3.3 S Broad to Powell, Full and around off stump, pushed off the front foot past the bowler. Mid on comes across to stop it. 8/0

3.2 S Broad to Powell, Sharp away movement but the line is well outside off, easy leave for Powell. 8/0

3.1 S Broad to Powell, On a good length outside off stump, shapes away a bit as Powell leaves it alone. 8/0

2.6 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Back of a length outside off stump, Brathwaite shuffles a touch on the back foot and taps it onto the track. 8/0

2.5 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Length ball well outside off stump, left alone to the keeper. 8/0

2.4 J Anderson to Brathwaite, On a good length around off stump, defended from the crease to the off side. 8/0

2.3 J Anderson to Brathwaite, FOUR! OPENED HIM UP! Brathwaite was in all sorts of trouble but managed to get away eventually. Full ball angled into him but shapes away late to force the outside edge. Luckily for him, it flies away between the slips and gully to the third man fence. He is off the dreaded king pair and surely will be relieved. 8/0

2.2 J Anderson to Brathwaite, On that lovely length around off stump, nudged gently to the right of the point fielder. 4/0

2.1 J Anderson to Brathwaite, On a length outside off stump, a bit of shape away from Brathwaite who taps it towards point. Wants a single but has to retreat as the fielder is quick to attack the ball. 4/0

1.6 S Broad to Powell, Broad gets a bit of extra bounce on this good length outside off stump, watchfully left alone to the keeper. 4/0

1.5 S Broad to Powell, Angles in a length ball around middle, pushed off the front foot towards mid on. 4/0

1.4 S Broad to Powell, Length ball on fifth stump channel, Kieran lifts his bat to make the leave. 4/0

1.3 S Broad to Powell, Good length ball on fifth stump channel, left alone to the keeper. 4/0

1.2 S Broad to Powell, FOUR! Slightly aerial but also in the gap! Full and outside off stump, draws Powell into the drive and it's a bit uppish. It's well to the left of the point fielder and races away to the fence. Broad won't mind this at all. 4/0

1.1 S Broad to Powell, Just short of a good length angling in from outside off stump, a touch wide and Powell lets it pass. 0/0

0.6 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Fractionally short of a good length around middle, gets across on the back foot and taps it towards mid-wicket. 0/0

0.5 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Nicely bowled! Anderson delivers this on a good length and gets it to straighten a bit with extra bounce. Brathwaite is squared up a touch as he taps it towards cover. Nervy moment for him. 0/0

0.4 J Anderson to Brathwaite, On a length and shaping away from the right-hander, left alone to the keeper. 0/0

0.3 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Good length ball closer to off stump, Kraigg rides the bounce and taps it towards cover. 0/0

0.2 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Sprays down the leg side, Brathwaite tries to glance it down the leg side but fails to get bat on it. Bairstow takes it well with a dive to his left. 0/0

0.1 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Starts with a good length ball on fourth stump channel, left alone to the keeper. 0/0

First Published: August 19, 2017, 5:41 PM IST