Match Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test Day 1 at Pallekele

End of proceedings for Day 1 here, and India end on 329/6. It has been a great fightback from the Sri Lankans, specially after the first session where it looked as if the openers will take the match away from them. They were rushing at almsot 5 rpo. But Sri Lanka has chipped away with the wickets later on. India would be disappointed with shot selection of some of the players though, let's see if Saha and Pandya can take them past 400 tomorrow. Do join us for all the action@
Superb over that for Sri Lanka, getting the wicket of Virat Kohli and then a loud appeal for Saha, they go for a review but it was the bat hitting the ground. Great decision by the umpire, but SL clearly on top here. They wil lbe backing themselves to chip away with a few more wickets before the end of play.
WICKET! Kohli departs now, that's a big wicket. Sandakan gets the Indian captain for 42. Kohli looking to drive that one but all he can do iget an outside edge, and its beautifully taken in the slips by Chandimal. Kohli will be a bit disappointed by the shot there, the bat going far away from the body and he was in no shape to drive that. India 296/5.
This over had it all. A review that went against the Lankans, a boundary off the very next ball as Rahane read the googly and pulled it to the deep mid-wicket boundary and there was a good comeback from Sandakan as he bowled three good balls after that to put the pressure back on Rahane. India's score reads 259/3 after 63 overs.
Another good over here from Fernando although Kohli did manage to get a boundary from the over. That one was slightly pitched up and Kohli once again hit the best cover drive out of the screws. Just leaned into that one and looked like one from the archives. India's score reads 255/3 after 62 overs. Even though the Indians haven't score very fast in the last couple of hours, the run rate is still standing at 4.10
2 runs from the Sandakan over as both Kohli and Rahane are looking to wait for the bad balls and playing out the good balls. The singles need to keep coming as that will help ease the pressure and put it right back on the Lankan bowlers and fielders. India's score reads 251/3 after 61 overs.
Fernando takes a leaf out of Sandakan's book and keeps it real tight as the Indian batsmen manage just one run from the over. Kohli and Rahane are itching to go big and this is the best opportunity that the Lankans will get to make an inroad and stem the flow of runs. India's score reads 249/3 after 60 overs.
1 run from the Sandakan over here as the Indians are still finding it a little difficult to read the chinaman bowler. Sandakan too has tried to stick to the basics and keep it simple so that he does not over experiement and give away the advantage he has managed to gain by bowling in good channels. India's score reads 248/3 after 59 overs
6 runs again and this time it is Kohli who picks a double first and then plays a copybook drive with the ball racing into the boundary ropes. Perfect start to the post-tea session for the Indian batsmen here as India's score reads 247/3 after 58 overs. Fernando needs to keep it tight here and continue from where he left before the tea break.
6 runs from the first over after lunch as Rahane picks up 3 doubles off Sandakan here. Looking to ease into the session here are the Indian batsmen. The Lankans need to be pro-active and look to break this partnership before they get into demolition mode as the wicket clearly has nothing to aid them. India's score reads 241/3 after 57 overs
THIS IS TEA on the opening day in the third TEST. Sri Lanka have definitely come back in the game in this session picking three wickets. Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane are looking to build a partnership here as India's score reads 235/3. Kohli is batting on 11 and Rahane on 3. Fernando and Sandakan have been very impressive in the last half an hour as they have tightened the screws on the Indian batsmen after giving away the advantage to India in the first session.
Fernando has started to bowl even better than the first session as he is bowling in the corridor of uncertainty and checking on both Rahane and Kohli. This time he gives away just 2 off the last ball of the over as Rahane guides that to the backward point boundary. India's score reads 234/3 after 54 overs with the scoring rate dropping in the last 7 overs.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3925
|123
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4097
|105
|4
|Australia
|3087
|100
|5
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|FULL Ranking