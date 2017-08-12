Home WI vs IND ICC Women's World Cup News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Match Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test Day 1 at Pallekele

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 12, 2017, 11:32 PM IST

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, India in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2017 3rd Test, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy 12 August, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by India (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Highlights

17:22(IST)

End of proceedings for Day 1 here, and India end on 329/6. It has been a great fightback from the Sri Lankans, specially after the first session where it looked as if the openers will take the match away from them. They were rushing at almsot 5 rpo. But Sri Lanka has chipped away with the wickets later on. India would be disappointed with shot selection of some of the players though, let's see if Saha and Pandya can take them past 400 tomorrow. Do join us for all the action@

17:10(IST)

WICKET! Ashwin departs, and Dickwella takes an outstanding catch to dismiss him. Fernando's first wicket of the day, not the best of balls, giving a lot of room but Ashwin manages to get an edge on it. Dickwella flies to his right to take the catch. India 322/6 now/

17:06(IST)

Lahiru Kumara comes back into the attack here, he struggled with the new ball in the morning today. Again, the line and length has been rather ordinary with the occasional full toss. India 319/5 after 87 overs

16:58(IST)

Sri Lanka have taken the new ball here, Fernando has also come back into the attack here. Pushpakumara sharing the new ball with him for now, interesting combination of pace and spin here. India 315/5 for now.

16:50(IST)

Another quite over, with just 2 runs coming off it. Sandakan not getting as much purchase as Pushpakumara, India 308/5 after 83 overs here.

16:41(IST)

Here is another interesting stat on captain Virat Kohli. He hasn't exactly set the pace after his first innings double ton against Bangladesh!

Virat Kohli in the 1st innings since his 204 vs Bangladesh at Hyderabad:

0, 12, 6, 3, 13, 42

Runs: 76 Avg: 12.66 

16:39(IST)

80 overs are up here but SL continuing with the older ball for now. Rightly so, the spinners have looked dangerous and almost every ball is an event here. Let's see how the final 10 overs go.

16:37(IST)

Superb over that for Sri Lanka, getting the wicket of Virat Kohli and then a loud appeal for Saha, they go for a review but it was the bat hitting the ground. Great decision by the umpire, but SL clearly on top here. They wil lbe backing themselves to chip away with a few more wickets before the end of play.

16:32(IST)

WICKET! Kohli departs now, that's a big wicket. Sandakan gets the Indian captain for 42. Kohli looking to drive that one but all he can do iget an outside edge, and its beautifully taken in the slips by Chandimal. Kohli will be a bit disappointed by the shot there, the bat going far away from the body and he was in no shape to drive that. India 296/5.

16:29(IST)

4 runs coming off that Pushpakumara over there, 78 overs have been bowled, and we are just 2 overs away from the new ball. Will be interesting to see if SL straight away go for the new ball or do they wait for a few overs and give Pushpakumara a few more overs before stumps.

16:23(IST)

Both the batsmen clearly playing for the stumps here, they will have to be careful though not to go into a shell here. The scoring rate has only been 2.70 in the final session so far.

16:16(IST)

Pushpakumara certainly making the ball talk here, he is flighting the ball and getting maximum purchase out of this pitch. A rather old school kind of spinner if one can say, he has certainly been successful so far.

16:10(IST)

Lahiru Kumara needs to find and maintain a consistent line and length here, he is wavering all over the place for now which is not really building any pressure. We break for drinks here with India placed at 279/4.

16:06(IST)

Pushpakumara certainly creating pressure, but Kohli not really looking flustered here for now. He needs to play till stumps here today, Ashwin too is looking solid in his defence for now.

16:02(IST)

They do go back to pace, Lahiru Kumara coming into bowl now. Almost creates a chance off the last ball as Ashwin looks to flick it off his pad, and almost finds the fielder. The ball is reversing a bit now.

15:56(IST)

Another tight over for Sri Lanka, just one run coming off it. The hosts continuing to attack with their spinners for now. A couple of overs from fast bowlers might be handy in here, just to unsettle the batsmen a bit and also to see if the ball is reverse swinging.

15:54(IST)

Six runs easily taken in that over, SL will need to bowl tighter length here. India chipping away a couple of two's and a couple of singles in that over. India's score ticks over to 274/4 after 69 overs.

'

15:51(IST)

Ashwin not looking the most comfortable here as another quite over goes by, here is an interesting stat about the Rahane wicket, Rahane has been bowled twice in 2017 in Tests, with both his wickets being taken by Left Arm Spinners:

Shakib Al Hasan, Feb 2017 Hyderabad

Pushpakumara, Today

 

15:45(IST)

Ravichandran Ashwin is the new batsmen in and he will now be looking to settle in, the wicket of Kohli becomes paramount now. If SL can get him before the end of play, then they will still think that they have a chance in this match.

15:40(IST)

WICKET! Rahane departs now, Pushpakumara gets the wicket, he flights the ball. Rahane comes down the pitch, trying to play it towards the leg side but compeltely misses the ball. It clatters onto the stumps. SL are elated and rightly so. Rahane departs for 17.

15:36(IST)

Quite over from Pushpakumara, just 1 run coming off it. Rahane and Kohli know that they can't afford to lose a wicket here, as the incoming batsmen will find it difficult. Both looking to play this spell out.

15:32(IST)

This over had it all. A review that went against the Lankans, a boundary off the very next ball as Rahane read the googly and pulled it to the deep mid-wicket boundary and there was a good comeback from Sandakan as he bowled three good balls after that to put the pressure back on Rahane. India's score reads 259/3 after 63 overs.

15:26(IST)

Another good over here from Fernando although Kohli did manage to get a boundary from the over. That one was slightly pitched up and Kohli once again hit the best cover drive out of the screws. Just leaned into that one and looked like one from the archives. India's score reads 255/3 after 62 overs. Even though the Indians haven't score very fast in the last couple of hours, the run rate is still standing at 4.10

15:24(IST)

2 runs from the Sandakan over as both Kohli and Rahane are looking to wait for the bad balls and playing out the good balls. The singles need to keep coming as that will help ease the pressure and put it right back on the Lankan bowlers and fielders. India's score reads 251/3 after 61 overs.

15:20(IST)

Fernando takes a leaf out of Sandakan's book and keeps it real tight as the Indian batsmen manage just one run from the over. Kohli and Rahane are itching to go big and this is the best opportunity that the Lankans will get to make an inroad and stem the flow of runs. India's score reads 249/3 after 60 overs.

15:17(IST)

1 run from the Sandakan over here as the Indians are still finding it a little difficult to read the chinaman bowler. Sandakan too has tried to stick to the basics and keep it simple so that he does not over experiement and give away the advantage he has managed to gain by bowling in good channels. India's score reads 248/3 after 59 overs

15:14(IST)

6 runs again and this time it is Kohli who picks a double first and then plays a copybook drive with the ball racing into the boundary ropes. Perfect start to the post-tea session for the Indian batsmen here as India's score reads 247/3 after 58 overs. Fernando needs to keep it tight here and continue from where he left before the tea break.

15:10(IST)

6 runs from the first over after lunch as Rahane picks up 3 doubles off Sandakan here. Looking to ease into the session here are the Indian batsmen. The Lankans need to be pro-active and look to break this partnership before they get into demolition mode as the wicket clearly has nothing to aid them. India's score reads 241/3 after 57 overs

14:45(IST)

THIS IS TEA on the opening day in the third TEST. Sri Lanka have definitely come back in the game in this session picking three wickets. Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane are looking to build a partnership here as India's score reads 235/3. Kohli is batting on 11 and Rahane on 3. Fernando and Sandakan have been very impressive in the last half an hour as they have tightened the screws on the Indian batsmen after giving away the advantage to India in the first session.

14:39(IST)

Just a run from the Sandakan over as he once again keeps a check on the batsmen with his tight line and variety. The batsmen are clearly playing for tea as we will have one more over here before the 20-minute break. India's score reads 235/3 after 55 overs

14:38(IST)

Fernando has started to bowl even better than the first session as he is bowling in the corridor of uncertainty and checking on both Rahane and Kohli. This time he gives away just 2 off the last ball of the over as Rahane guides that to the backward point boundary. India's score reads 234/3 after 54 overs with the scoring rate dropping in the last 7 overs.

LATEST UPDATES: Kohli and Rahane are looking to build a partnership as India's score crosses the 250-run mark. Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to have a bat first. Kohli feels the wicket is not as dry and Chandimal said he too would have batted first here.

PREVIEW IND vs SL, DAY 1: With the three-match Test cricket series already in the bag, a ruthless India will aim to continue their domination in the third match, beginning here on Saturday, as they eye a whitewash over the hosts for the first time. Virat Kohli's men have vanquished the Islanders in the first two Tests, posting easy wins through all-round performances. In the first Test at Galle, India registered a 304-run triumph, while in the second Test at Colombo, the size of victory became bigger -- an innings and 53 runs. The second Test also witnessed India defeating Sri Lanka by a margin of an innings in Sri Lanka for the first time. If India win the third Test, they will win nine Tests in Sri Lanka, the most by a visiting side. The gulf in quality between the sides has been huge. While India boast a squad of settled personnel who are competing for the last two to three years and are on top of their game, the Sri Lanka side is looking thin on international pedigree post the retirement of some of their biggest players. Coming into the third Test, to be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka have been weakened by injuries to veteran spinner Rangana Herath, pacer Nuwan Pradeep and all-rounder Asela Gunaratne. Especially, Herath's absence, due to back stiffness, will give a headache to skipper Dinesh Chandimal. The home bowling line-up has failed to curb the Indian batting. The visitors have piled 600 plus scores twice in the first two Tests, with the runs coming from all the batters.

SQUADS: Team India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Abhinav Mukund, Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav.
Team Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal (Captain),Angelo Mathews, Upul Tharanga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Gamage, Dilruwan Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Lakshan Sandakan.
