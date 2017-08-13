Home WI vs IND ICC Women's World Cup News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Match Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 2 at Pallekele: Pandya Knock, Bowlers Put India On Top

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 13, 2017, 5:53 PM IST

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, India in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2017 3rd Test, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy 12 August, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by India (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Highlights

17:34(IST)

That's it, its all over for the day here. SL 19/1 after being forced to follow-on here. A rather poor day for the hosts again, SL lose seven wickets for 93 runs in the final session here. India need just 9 more wickets for a victory here. This match might well be over within three days.! Do join us for all the live action tomorrow!

17:25(IST)

WICKET! Tharanga departs now, Umesh Yadav gets the first wicket in the second innings, again a rather poor shot with the feet now moving, trying to cut the ball but all he can manage is an inside edge onto the stumps. Tharanga goes for 7, SL 15/1.

17:20(IST)

Umesh Yadav comes into the attack, which is good news for India. He was suffering from cramps in the first innings, and hence bowled only three overs.

17:12(IST)

Finally a run coming for Sri Lanka after three overs, the scores snails ahead to 11/0 after 7 overs.

17:07(IST)

Back-to-back maidens here for India, Shami and Ashwin continuing to build pressure. Will it lead to a breakthrough? SL 10/0 after 5 overs.

17:03(IST)

Ashwin coming into the attack here early, using different trajectory with the new ball here. Worth pondering that he bowled only eight overs in the first innings!

16:57(IST)

Karunaratne has been struck right on the shoulder there, Shami getting that one to bounce and it had pace on it. Hits Krunaratne on the shoulder and carries to the keeper, SL opener receiving some medical attention now.

16:52(IST)

Shami certainly getting the new ball to talk here in the second innings as well, the ball is moving around. SL 6/0 after their first over in the second innings.

16:47(IST)

SL are back again, they will be hoping to provide the Indian team with a sterner challenge here. They have usually batted well in the second innings, but this looks like a big task, India will be hoping for more of the same - getting early breakthroughs and getting the game done and dusted by tomorrow.

16:36(IST)

WICKET! That's it, Ashwin gets the final wicket,a rather poor showing as they are dismissed for 135. Sandakan going for the expansive pull shot, but all he can do is get an inside edge onto the pads and Dhawan completes a simple catch at leg slip. Sandakan gone for 10. Also, India have decided to enforce the follow-on.

16:31(IST)

WICKET! Kuldeep Yadav gets another one, Fernando not knowing which way it would go. Yadav giving that one a lot of air, Fernando comes forward to block it but it hits his pad and goes onto clatter the stumps. Nine down for SL, as their poor batting continues, Fernando departs for a 0. SL 135/9.

16:17(IST)

OUT: Pushpakumara goes for the expansive shot by coming down the track but completely misses the ball. The cherry crashes into his middle stump and with that Lanka lose their eight wicket. Third wicket of the innings for Kuldeep.

16:12(IST)

OUT: R Ashwin picks up his first wicket of the innings as he dismisses Dinesh Chandimal for 48. Hosts lose their seventh wicket. Chandimal hits the ball straight into the hands of leg slip in what was a very very soft dismissal.

16:07(IST)

Four: Kuldeep pitches the ball up from around the wicket and Pushpakumara goes for the sweep shot and perfectly times the ball. The ball goes for a boundary towards the deep square leg region.

15:59(IST)

Four: Short and wide from Ashwin and Pushpakumara waited and waited and hit the late cut to perfection. The ball went towards the third man region for a boundary as there was no fielder there.

15:54(IST)

Ashwin has bowled the least number of overs so far amongst all the India bowlers. That says everything as far as Sri Lankan batting is concerned as India didn't even feel the need of bowling their best bowler much. Kuldeep has been sensational.

15:41(IST)

OUT: Kuldeep Yadav picks up his second wicket of the day as he gets rid of Dilruwan Perera for duck. Short delivery from Kuldeep and Dilruwan picked out the only fielder who was present on the mid-wicket boundary. Shamefull dismissal for Sri Lanka as he could have hit the ball anywhere but he hit it straight into the hands of Hardik Pandya.

15:29(IST)

OUT: Sri Lanka have lost half their side now as Kuldeep Yadav removes Niroshan Dickwella for 29. Right after crossing the 100-run mark, Sri Lanka have lost another wicket. Beautiful wrong on Kuldeep and Dickwella tried to come out of the crease and hit it out of the park. The southpaw missed the ball and Saha affected an easy stumping.

15:25(IST)

Four: Another short delivery from Pandya and this time it was wide as well. Chandimal latches onto it and cuts the basll past the point fielder for a boundary. Umesh Yadav tried to stop it while running in from the third man region but failed to do so.

15:24(IST)

Four: Short from Hardik Pandya from around the wicket and Dickwella stands and delivers the ball towards the mid wicket boundary for a four. Fourth boundary of the innings for the southpaw.

15:21(IST)

Three Fours: Short and wide from Kuldeep Yadav and Chandimal rocks onto the backfoot and cuts the ball past the point fielder for a boundary. The second one was a blistering cover drive. And then a straight drive to cap off a brilliant over for the hosts.

15:11(IST)

Four: Dickwella has shown in his series that he one of the best players of sweep shot against the spinners. Once again he gets down on one knee and swats the ball away off the bowling of Kuldeep towards the mid-wicket region.

15:10(IST) Former Sri Lanka cricketer Russell Arnold on Twitter.
15:09(IST)

Skipper Chandimal and Dickwella will look build the innings from here by building a good partnership which is the need of the hour for the hosts. As for the visitors, they need to just keep chiping away with the wikcets - somehting which they have been so successful in doing throughout the series.

15:04(IST)

The players are back on the pitch and Kuldeep Yadav will bowl the first over this session. Sri Lanka have already lost four wickets and the visitors are on top.

14:42(IST)

Tea: India are in complete control of the match as they have already dismissed four Lankan batsmen till tea on the second day. Hosts trail by 426 runs. Chandimal: 13*, Dickwella: 14*

14:35(IST)

Virat Kohli has now introduced Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav into the attack for the first time. India will be hoping he has the similar impact as Jadeja does when he plays for the team. Also, this is the perfect time for Kuldeep to play fearless cricket as everything is perfectly stacked in favour of the visitors.

14:26(IST)

Cricketnext’s Dileep Premachandran from Pallekele: Sri Lanka are tottering again, as most teams would when the foundation is so weak. Their highest opening partnership in the series is 22. So much pressure on the middle order. And to add insult to injury, the in-form Kusal Mendis is sent back by a brilliant bit, or rather two bits, of fielding. Angelo Mathews, wisely, opted not to burn a review, unlike Upul Tharanga, whose decision to go upstairs was spectacularly bone-headed.  

14:21(IST)

OUT: Sri Lankan batsmen are falling like a pack of cards Angelo Mathews is the fourth batsmen to be out. What a day Hardik Pandya is having as he picks is first wicket of the day after smashing that blistering century. 

14:17(IST)

OUT: Things are going from bad to worse for the hosts as Kusal Mendis is run-out by Kuldeep Yadav. Sri Lanka lose their third wicket. It was comical run-out to say the least. Ashwin first stopped the ball at long on as the batsmen tried to sneak a single. When Ashwin threw the ball towards the non-stirkers end, Shami could not gather the ball as it was way wide of him. Shami put his hands and head down in disapppointment. But Kuldeep Yadav showed brilliant presence of mind and got hold of the ball and affected a direct hit. All this time and Mendis still wasn't back in his crease. WOW!

14:09(IST)

While other batsmen are struggling against the Indian seamers Kusal Mendis has looked calm and composed so far in his budding innings. After the dismissal of two early wickets, the onus will now be on Mendis to keep the Lankan innings together.

India's Hardik Pandya, second right, celebrates with teammates. (AP Images)

Live Updates: The hosts are on the verge of getting all-out and they will concede a huge lead in the first innings if that happens anytime soon.

Catch all the action of the second day of the third Test between India and Sri Lanka at Pallekele through our live blog.

Day 1 Round Up:

The old adage goes that morning shows the day but that is not always the case as was found by the Indian batsmen on the opening day of the third Test between India and Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on Saturday. Having taken the Lankan bowlers to the cleaners in the first session, the Indian batsmen lost the plot a bit mid-way into the second session and ended the day on 329/6 with Wriddhiman Saha (13) and Hardik Pandya (1) at the crease.

Having won the toss and batted first, Virat Kohli was vindicated as both KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan got stuck into the Lanka bowlers on a wicket which was expected to help the bowlers at least in the first session. But sadly, even though Vishwa Fernando did start well, Lahiru Kumara was all over the place and failed to build the pressure from the other end. In fact, Lahiru was so disappointing that skipper Dinesh Chandimal was forced to bring Dimuth Karunaratne into the bowling attack as early as in the 8th over of the match.

SQUADS:

Team India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Abhinav Mukund, Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav.

Team Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal (Captain),Angelo Mathews, Upul Tharanga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Gamage, Dilruwan Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Lakshan Sandakan.
