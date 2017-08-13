Match Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 2 at Pallekele: Pandya Knock, Bowlers Put India On Top

That's it, its all over for the day here. SL 19/1 after being forced to follow-on here. A rather poor day for the hosts again, SL lose seven wickets for 93 runs in the final session here. India need just 9 more wickets for a victory here. This match might well be over within three days.! Do join us for all the live action tomorrow!
SL are back again, they will be hoping to provide the Indian team with a sterner challenge here. They have usually batted well in the second innings, but this looks like a big task, India will be hoping for more of the same - getting early breakthroughs and getting the game done and dusted by tomorrow.
WICKET! That's it, Ashwin gets the final wicket,a rather poor showing as they are dismissed for 135. Sandakan going for the expansive pull shot, but all he can do is get an inside edge onto the pads and Dhawan completes a simple catch at leg slip. Sandakan gone for 10. Also, India have decided to enforce the follow-on.
WICKET! Kuldeep Yadav gets another one, Fernando not knowing which way it would go. Yadav giving that one a lot of air, Fernando comes forward to block it but it hits his pad and goes onto clatter the stumps. Nine down for SL, as their poor batting continues, Fernando departs for a 0. SL 135/9.
OUT: Kuldeep Yadav picks up his second wicket of the day as he gets rid of Dilruwan Perera for duck. Short delivery from Kuldeep and Dilruwan picked out the only fielder who was present on the mid-wicket boundary. Shamefull dismissal for Sri Lanka as he could have hit the ball anywhere but he hit it straight into the hands of Hardik Pandya.
OUT: Sri Lanka have lost half their side now as Kuldeep Yadav removes Niroshan Dickwella for 29. Right after crossing the 100-run mark, Sri Lanka have lost another wicket. Beautiful wrong on Kuldeep and Dickwella tried to come out of the crease and hit it out of the park. The southpaw missed the ball and Saha affected an easy stumping.
August 13, 2017
Skipper Chandimal and Dickwella will look build the innings from here by building a good partnership which is the need of the hour for the hosts. As for the visitors, they need to just keep chiping away with the wikcets - somehting which they have been so successful in doing throughout the series.
Virat Kohli has now introduced Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav into the attack for the first time. India will be hoping he has the similar impact as Jadeja does when he plays for the team. Also, this is the perfect time for Kuldeep to play fearless cricket as everything is perfectly stacked in favour of the visitors.
Cricketnext’s Dileep Premachandran from Pallekele: Sri Lanka are tottering again, as most teams would when the foundation is so weak. Their highest opening partnership in the series is 22. So much pressure on the middle order. And to add insult to injury, the in-form Kusal Mendis is sent back by a brilliant bit, or rather two bits, of fielding. Angelo Mathews, wisely, opted not to burn a review, unlike Upul Tharanga, whose decision to go upstairs was spectacularly bone-headed.
OUT: Things are going from bad to worse for the hosts as Kusal Mendis is run-out by Kuldeep Yadav. Sri Lanka lose their third wicket. It was comical run-out to say the least. Ashwin first stopped the ball at long on as the batsmen tried to sneak a single. When Ashwin threw the ball towards the non-stirkers end, Shami could not gather the ball as it was way wide of him. Shami put his hands and head down in disapppointment. But Kuldeep Yadav showed brilliant presence of mind and got hold of the ball and affected a direct hit. All this time and Mendis still wasn't back in his crease. WOW!
