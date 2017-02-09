    Quick Links

    Matthew Hayden Helping Australia Decode Ashwin, Jadeja Threat

    IANS | Feb 09, 2017 21:18 IST| UPDATED: Feb 09, 2017 21:18 IST
    File image of Matthew Hayden. (Getty Images)

    Dubai: Australian cricketers are leaving no stones unturned in their preparations for the four-Test series later this month against India, with rookie opening batsman Matt Renshaw seeking advice from legendary opener Matthew Hayden to tackle the deadly spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

    The 20-year-old said Hayden had tipped him to enjoy and gather as much experience of playing in the sub-continent conditions, which could help him in future tours.

    "I had a couple of conversations with him (Hayden) over the phone and he's really good. He has just told me to embrace it over there and get as much experience as I can," Matt was quoted as saying by espncricinfo.

    "I'm 20 years old and going over to play in one of the hardest places in the world. So I will just try to embrace it and enjoy the challenge."

    "You hear certain things from certain players but you never know until you get over there. So looking forward to the challenge," he added.

    The Australian team is currently undergoing a training camp here to acclimatise and prepare for the upcoming India tour, with the first Test to be played in Pune from February 23.