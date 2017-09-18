Maxwell Imitates Jadeja, Smith for Ashes Video Game

Big Ant has worked with Cricket Australia and the England & Wales Cricket Board to create what it claims is the most authentic cricket experience ever seen in a video game, with the new offering to feature photo-real depictions of the men’s and women’s teams from Australia and England.
35 DSLR cameras were used to take approximately one million photos, which were then stitched together by an algorithm to create a player’s in-game likeness. Approximately 15 hours more work required on each player before they’re considered ready to play.
Motion capture data from the Bupa National Cricket Centre was used to recreate bowling actions for the Australian players, while the skills of the in-game competitors have been assessed by Cricket Australia’s Team Performance unit.
“Cricket Australia’s new strategy recognises the growing role that gaming can play in reaching younger fans,” Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland was quoted as saying by Cricket.com.au.
“And by working with the likes of Big Ant to develop products that meet this need we are positioning ourselves as leaders in the cricket gaming space globally.
“The anticipation for the summer of cricket is building and this game will give our fans another way to be a part of the cricket excitement.”
