May 1, 1995: When Steve Waugh Stopped the Windies Juggernaut

Steve Waugh during the 4th Test Match between the West Indies and Australia. (Getty Images)

West Indies were a force to be reckoned with in the longest format of the game at home in the 1980s and early 90s. For 15 years, the Windies hadn't lost a single series on home soil while playing against every cricket-playing nation of the world.

Such was their aura that teams used to lose the match even before taking to the field against the mighty West Indies. However, Steve Waugh hit a remarkable double century in the final Test of the 1995 Frank Worrel Trophy, to help Australia became the first team to beat West Indies in a series on home turf in 15 years.

The topsy-turvy series had it's up an down with both Australia and West Indies giving it their best. The Aussies recorded a victory in the first match of the series in Bridgetown, however, after a drawn second Test, Windies hit back by winning the third Test at Port-of-Spain.

The stage was set of a blockbuster finale at Kingston and the match lived upto it's unreal hype. Australian bowlers were on the money in the first innings as West Indies were dismissed for 265 with Richie Richardson scoring a century. Paul Reiffel picked up three wickets while Steve Waugh ended the innings with two wickets.

The Waugh twins got into the act and put on a brilliant partnership in the Aussie innings. Mark Waugh slammed a century but Steve Waugh went a bit further by hitting a double ton. When Australia were finally dismissed, their score read 531 and they had acquired a healthy lead of 269 runs.

Reiffel and Warner bowled out of their skins in the third innings and picked up four wickets each as the hosts were dismissed for 213, and they lost the match by an innings and 53 runs to conceded the series 2-1.

First Published: May 1, 2017, 4:24 PM IST