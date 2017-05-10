May 10, 2015: AB de Villiers Hits 19 Boundaries And 4 Sixes

(BCCI Images)

South African talisman AB de Villiers might have endured a tough IPL season this year, but Indian cricket fans and the followers of Royal Challengers Bangalore have been treated to some scintillating batting performances by Mr 360 degrees.

On this day two years ago, AB de Villiers produced a gem of a knock at the Wankhede Stadium, hitting the Mumbai Indians attack for as many as 19 boundaries and four maximums.

The South African partnered captain Virat Kohli and the duo put on an unbeaten partnership of 215 runs in just 101 deliveries.

De Villiers batted for 59 deliveries and scored an unbeaten 139 to power the Royal Challengers to a mammoth 235 runs. Virat Kohli stayed unbeaten on 82 off 50 deliveries.

Mumbai Indians did well in their chase but finished 39 runs short.

The South African started at a relatively slower pace as he scored his half-century in just 29 deliveries. But once he went past the fifty-run mark, de Villiers showcased the full array of his stroke play.

He raced to his century in just 47 delivery, courtesy two huge back to back sixes. This was de Villiers' second century in the IPL.

First Published: May 10, 2017, 8:02 PM IST