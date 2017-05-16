May 16, 2010: England Beat Australia To Win Maiden ICC Title

(Getty Images)

On this day seven years ago, England finally ended their trophy drought, as the Paul Collingwood led-team lifted the ICC WT20 in West Indies after beating arch rivals Australia by 7 wickets.

This was England's first ICC trophy, after losing three one-day World Cup finals - in 1979, 1987, 1992 and one ICC Champions Trophy final in 2004. The team had a strong tournament, and Kevin Pietersen played a key role in the world beating team, picking up the 'Player of the tournament' award.

The explosive batsman ended the tournament as the second highest run-getter with 248 runs in 6 matches, which included two half-centuries.

In the final, Australia was put in by England and were restricted to 147/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Ryan Sidebottom took two wickets, conceding only 26 runs.

Australia were struggling at 45/4 and never really managed to get going. David Hussey and Cameron White stitched together a 50-run partnership, and then Michael Hussey scored a quick-fire 17 to add some respectability to the score. David Hussey was the highest scorer with 59 runs.

England reached the target comfortably with three overs to spare, wicket-keeper Craig Kieswetter and Kevin Pietersen scored 63 and 47 respectively, and added 111 for the second wicket.

The duo were particularly brutal on the Australian bowling pair of Shane Watson and Shaun Tait. Watson conceded 42 runs in his three overs, and Tait 28 in the same number of overs.

Captain Paul Collingwood scored the winning runs for England as the team lifted the WT20 trophy.

Till date, that remains the only ICC Trophy which the team has won.

First Published: May 16, 2017, 5:33 PM IST