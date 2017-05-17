May 17, 1997: When Jayasuriya Toyed With Indian Bowlers at Wankhede

File image of Sanath Jayasuriya in action for Sri Lanka in ODIs. (Getty Images)

Sanath Jayasuriya is regarded as one of the greatest batsmen ever to play the game of cricket. And his skills were at it's sublime best when Sri Lanka took on India in the fourth ODI of the Pepsi Independence Cup in 1997.

20 years ago, on this day, the southpaw tore apart the Indian bowling line-up as the Islanders chased down a target of 226 runs with 5 wickets and 55 balls to spare.

Batting first, India set a fighting total of 225 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Rahul Dravid, Ajay Jadeja and Robin Singh slammed their respective half-centuries as India huffed and puffed to a respectable total after a dramatic top-order collapse.

Left-arm pacer Sajeewa De Silva starred with the ball as he picked up three crucial wickets, while Chaminda Vaas also chipped in with two scalps.

However, it is the Lanka chase that is still revered around the cricketing folklore, courtesy of Jayasuriya's stunning onslaught. Following the early departure of opening partner Romesh Kaluwitharana, Jayasuriya simply went berserk and took the Indian bowlers to the cleaners.

Jayasuriya carried his bat through the innings and remained not out at 151, as Sri Lanka cruised to victory in style. The southpaw's innings included 17 boundaries and four huge sixes as the visitors recorded a five wicket win. Jayasuriya's 151* was then highest score by a Sri Lankan in ODIs as well.

Also, he simultaneously held record of the best batting and bowling figures in ODIs by a Sri Lankan during that point in time.

First Published: May 17, 2017, 3:34 PM IST