May 2, 2002: When Inzamam's Triple Forced the Kiwis to Fly

File image of Inzamam-ul-Haq in action for Pakistan. (AFP Images)

On this day in 2002, Pakistan's batting maestro Inzamam-Ul-Haq hit a breathtaking triple hundred to lay the foundation for Pakistan to thrash New Zealand in the first Test of the 2-match series in Lahore. With the win, Pakistan recorded the fifth-biggest victory in the longest format of the game.

Batting first, the Pakistani batsmen were in inspired form and took the hapless Kiwi bowlers to the cleaners. Opener Imran Nazir slammed a scintillating century but it was middle-order maestro Inzamam-Ul-Haq who stole all the headlines with a brilliant triple ton.

Inzamam became the second Pakistani cricketer to score a triple century and his score of 329 included 38 boundaries and 9 sixes. Inzamam fell short of Hanif Mohammad's then-world record score of 337 by just eight runs.

After completing his 16th ton in 81 Tests, Inzamam notched up his second double ton of his illustrious career. However, the right-hander didn't show signs of slowing down and continued to plunder runs.

Inzamam overshadowed the likes of Saleem Malik (237), Wasim Akram (257*), Zaheer Abbas (274) and Javed Miandad (280) on his way to history. Pakistan were finally dismissed for a massive score of 643 in their first innings.

When New Zealand came out to bat, Shoaib Akhtar bowled a fiery spell and took four wickets off just 25 balls as Kiwis slumped to 73 all-out in their first innings.

Pakistan enforced the follow-on and this time Danis Kaneria starred with a five-wicket haul as New Zealand were bundled out for 246. The visitors lost the match by an innings and 324 runs.

First Published: May 2, 2017, 5:04 PM IST