May 24, 2004: When Nasser Hussain Walked Into the Sunset On His Own Terms

Nasser Hussain reacts after scoring a century against New Zealand at Lord's in 2004. (Getty Images)

Former skipper Nasser Hussain is regarded as one of the best cricketers ever to wear the national jersey of England. In his prime, Hussain could take apart any bowling up in the world and led from the front more often than not after he got a chance to captain his country.

On this day, 13 years ago, Hussain scripted a majestic innings at Lord's that helped England beat New Zealand on the final day of the first Test and two days later, he announced his retirement from all forms of the game.

With calls for his head getting increasingly hostile during the fag end of his career, Hussain walked into the sunset on his own terms and with his head held high, as he slammed an unbeaten century in his last innings on the international arena.

Batting first, New Zealand put on a spirited performance and put on a strong total of 386 runs Mark Richardson, Nathan Astle, Jacom Oram and Chris Cairns scoring half-centuries. Steve Harmison starred for the hosts as he picked up four wickets in the innings.

Meanwhile, England's first innings was all about Andrew Strauss as the southpaw slammed a sensational ton which helped the hosts take a lead of 55 runs.

Richardson once again came up the goods in the second Kiwi innings as he scored a ton while Brendon McCullum slammed 96, as England were set a target of 282 to chase in the final innings.

On the final day of the Test, England were reeling at 35/2 in the chase when Hussain took to the crease. Strauss (83) was unceremoniously run-out because of an error in judgement by Hussain and the crowd was almost turned on their hero.

But after that gaffe, the right-hander played one of the best innings of his life to guide England to a famous victory at the Mecca of cricket. Hussain (103*) hit back-to-back fours to bring up his century and then smashed a classic drive through the covers to hit the winning runs.

First Published: May 24, 2017, 12:44 PM IST