May 25, 2007: When India's Top Four Set a Unique Record

In a first of its kind in the longest format of the game when the top four batsmen of slammed centuries each in an innings of a Test match.

On this day 10 years ago, Dinesh Karthik, Wasim Jaffer, Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar all slammed centuries which helped India crush Bangladesh by an innings and 239 runs in the second Test in Dhaka.

Batting first, Karthik and Jaffer gave the visitors the perfect start and put on a 175-run partnership for the first wicket. Karthik then left the field due to an injury, but Jaffer continued the onslaught with Rahul Dravid.

Jaffer notched up his century but soon, he too left he field due to an injury and Sachin Tendulkar joined Dravid in the middle. The duo also notched up their respective centuries as Indian team marched towards a huge total in the first essay.

The interesting part was that India hadn't lost a single wicket as the two players — Jaffer and Karthik — weren't dismissed and had to head back to the pavilion retired hurt. Because of this, Dravid and Sachin almost broke the record for highest opening partnership of 413 set by Vinoo Mankad and Pankaj Roy.

However, the duo tantalisingly fell short by just 5 runs as Dravid was dismissed for team score of 408. Karthik returned to the crease and slammed a century and the match is now remembered as the first instance where first four batsmen all slammed a century each in an innings of a Test.

First Published: May 25, 2017, 4:19 PM IST