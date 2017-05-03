May 3, 2002: When Shoaib Akhtar's Pace Blew Away the Kiwis

File image of Shoaib Akhtar in action in a Test match. (Getty Images)

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar is regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers of his generation. Akhtar's pace was second to none in international cricket and more often than not, he used to take wickets because of the fear that his pace generated.

On this day in 2002, Akhtar bowler a fiery spell against New Zealand at the Gadaffi stadium in Lahore, which is regarded as one of the finest displays of pace bowling on the international arena.

After winning the toss and opting to bat in the first Test of the two-match series, the hosts piled on a mammoth 643 runs, with Inzamam-Ul-Haq becoming the second cricketer from Pakistan to slam a triple ton.

New Zealand's hopes of winning the Test were all but over after conceding so many runs in the first innings and the best the kiwis could have hoped for was a draw. However, Akhtar had other plans as he ripped apart the New Zealand batting line-up with his sheer pace.

Only two Kiwi batsmen could score in double digits as the visitors were bundled out for 73 runs in their first innings and Pakistan recorded a lead of 570 runs.

Akhtar starred for the hosts with the ball, ending the innings with figures of 11/6 in eight overs, which also included four maidens. The Kiwis couldn't deal with Akhtar's 150+ km/hr toe-crushing yorkers and out of the six wickets that he scalped, as many as five were clean bowled.

Pakistan enforced the follow-on and this time Danish Kaneria starred with a five-wicket haul as New Zealand were bundled out for 246 and they lost the match by an innings and 324 runs.

First Published: May 3, 2017, 5:35 PM IST