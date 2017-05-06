May 6, 1965: When Lawry, Simpson Set a New Landmark

Getty Images.

On May 6, exactly 52 years to this day, Bill Lawry and Bob Simpson scripted Australia's highest opening partnership.

The duo achieved the feat during a Test match against West Indies at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Both Lawry and Simpson scored double-centuries in the same innings of the Test match.

Lawry scored 210 runs, while Simpson smashed 201.

In all, they added 382 runs for the opening wicket, which is the highest opening partnership for Australia till date.

The gigantic opening stand wasn't enough for victory for Australia as West Indies' Seymour Nurse replied the Simpson-led Aussies with a double-century to take the match to a draw.

