May 8, 1985: When the Kiwis Fell Like a Pack of Cards

West Indies cricketers Malcolm Marshall, Carlisle Best, Joel Garner, Thelston Payne and Richie Richardson celebrate a wicket. (Getty Images)

West Indies were a force to be reckoned with in the longest format of the game at home in the 1980s and early 90s. For 15 years, the Windies hadn't lost a single series on home soil while playing against every cricket-playing nation of the world.

On this day in 1985, the Kiwis fell prey to the mighty Windies at Sabina Park in Kingston as the world witnessed one of the most dramatic batting collapses in the history of the game.

Batting first, West Indies put up a commanding total of 363 runs in the first innings, courtesy of half-centuries from Desmond Haynes (76) and Jeff Dujon (70).

When the Kiwis came out to bat, they had to deal with the fiery pace of Malcolm Marshall, Joel Garner, Winston Davis and Courtney Walsh and the quartet didn't disappoint.

The New Zealand batsmen fell like a pack of cards and were bundled out for a paltry 138 runs, with all four pacers taking wickets for the Windies. However, Davis stole the show with a four-wicket haul, while Marshall and Garner scalped two wickets each. Meanwhile, Walsh also got onto the wicket-takers list by picking up the crucial wicket of Jeff Crowe.

Only three batsmen got into double figures, with John Wright scoring a half-century and it was his 53 runs that provided some respectability to Kiwi score.

Windies skipper Viv Richards asked the visitors to bat again and in their second innings, Jeff Crowe (112) and Geoff Howrath (84) helped the Kiwis cross the 200-run mark.

However, another collapse in the second innings ensured that from 223/1, New Zealand were bundled out for 283/9 with Jeremy Coney retired hurt.

Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes chased down a small target of 57 runs with comfortable ease as the hosts recorded a famous win.

First Published: May 8, 2017, 3:07 PM IST