Mayanti Langer Interviews Hubby Stuart Binny on Marriage Anniversary

He was named man of the match for the Belagavi Panthers against Bengaluru Blasters.
This meant he had to be interviewed by his wife and star presenter Mayanti Langer after the match. The fact that the couple was celebrating their wedding anniversary on the same day made the moment more special and caused Mayanti Langer as well as Stuart Binny to blush a little in front of the cameras.
Mayanti Langer had never interviewed husband Stuart Binny before this.
In the interview Stuart Binny mentioned to Mayanti Langer that it was a special day for him for personal reasons, Mayanti Langer blushed a little when he said that as the two were celebrating their wedding anniversary that day.
Here is the footage,
@MayantiLanger_B this are the best days for you & your hubby & happy anniversary day👩❤️👩❤️happy to watch husband interviewed by wife ❤️ pic.twitter.com/23CVmhEYyP— Ansaf (@Ansaf86) September 8, 2017
Later, Binny took to Instagram to wish his wife, and wrote: Special to be on the cricket field together today because cricket brought us together...five years #blessed
First Published: September 9, 2017, 2:04 PM IST