Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 9, 2017, 2:05 PM IST
Mayanti Langer Interviews Hubby Stuart Binny on Marriage Anniversary

Stuart Binny and Mayanti Langer during the interview. (Twitter)

Stuart Binny smashed his way to 87 off 46 balls, hitting eight 4s and five 6s, as well as grabbing a couple of wickets with the ball.

He was named man of the match for the Belagavi Panthers against Bengaluru Blasters.

This meant he had to be interviewed by his wife and star presenter Mayanti Langer after the match. The fact that the couple was celebrating their wedding anniversary on the same day made the moment more special and caused Mayanti Langer as well as Stuart Binny to blush a little in front of the cameras.

Mayanti Langer had never interviewed husband Stuart Binny before this.

In the interview Stuart Binny mentioned to Mayanti Langer that it was a special day for him for personal reasons, Mayanti Langer blushed a little when he said that as the two were celebrating their wedding anniversary that day.

Here is the footage,




Later, Binny took to Instagram to wish his wife, and wrote: Special to be on the cricket field together today because cricket brought us together...five years #blessed

Special to be on the cricket field together today because cricket brought us together...five years #blessed

A post shared by Stuart Binny 84 (@stuartbinny84) on

First Published: September 9, 2017, 2:04 PM IST

