MCA Puts Off Selection of Coach For Mumbai Ranji Team Till June 2

Mumbai: Mumbai Cricket Association's Cricket Improvement Committee on Tuesday met to choose the coaches for different age group outfits, but put off selection of the candidate to coach its Ranji Trophy team by a few days.

"We have appointed coaches for all the age groups barring the Ranji Trophy and will decide on the matter on June 2," informed an MCA source who attended the meeting at the Bandra Kurla Complex.

The candidates in the running to take over the mantle of the coach of Mumbai's Ranji outfit are former Test batsman Praveen Amre, who has performed the job earlier, and former India stumper Sameer Dighe, a new entrant to the job, according to the source.

"The choice will be between these two," the source indicated. Another ex-India wicket keeper, Chandrakant Pandit, was the coach in the season gone by in which Mumbai reached the final but could not retain the coveted Ranji crown that was won for the first-ever time by Gujarat

First Published: May 30, 2017, 3:16 PM IST