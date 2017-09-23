Michael Bevan Wants to be Australia's ODI Batting Coach

Taking to Twitter, Bevan wrote, @CricketAus would love to be considered for the role of ODI batting coach -where do I apply?
Former captain Michael Clarke threw his weight behind Bevan, saying he would be the perfect appointment for the team.
Bevan’s has had prior coaching experience when he had been the club coach for Easts in Sydney Premier League.
Australia captain Steve Smith has accused his batsmen of "panicking" under pressure and demanded they show more starch after another collapse against India saw the side thrashed by 50 runs in the second one-day international in Kolkata.
The world champions trail the hosts 2-0 in the five-match series and have now notched up their 10th ODI loss in succession on foreign pitches.
Clearly fed up, Smith, who scored 59, said his batsmen were making "silly errors" and had to change their approach
"It's happening a bit too often for my liking, to be honest with you, in all forms of cricket," Smith told reporters.
"We've had a lot of collapses and we need to stop.
"The guys have trained really well and it's now about getting out in the middle and executing your skills when you're under pressure and not panicking.
"I think we panicked last game a little bit and in this game, we just couldn't get the partnerships. We're making silly errors when we're under pressure."
Australia's last five batsmen managed a total of 10 runs between them in Kolkata, while the top order rarely looked comfortable playing the spin of Kuldeep and Yuzvendra Chahal.
First Published: September 23, 2017, 11:00 AM IST