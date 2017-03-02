Michael Clarke Masters Art of Riding Auto Rickshaw on Indian Roads

Photo Credit: Michael Clarke/ Facebook
New Delhi: Even as the Indian and Australian players get ready to face-off in the second Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, former Australia skipper Michael Clarke took the opportunity to master the art of riding an auto rickshaw on the Bengaluru roads.
Clarke posted the video on Facebook which read: “Mastered the art of driving the tuk tuk 😜Nice to be back in Bengaluru where it all started 🏏.”
Clarke is currently in India as part of the official broadcast team and is loving every bit of his journey in the country.
Interestingly, it was in Bengaluru itself that Clarke burst onto the international scene in 2004. Playing in his debut Test, he took the world of cricket by storm as he hit a classy 151 in the first innings with the likes of current bowling coach Anil Kumble, Zaheer Khan and Harbhajan Singh in India’s bowling ranks.
Australia had won the match by 217 runs and it was the start of a great career which saw Clarke lead the Aussies before hanging his boots in 2015. Clarke scored 8643 runs in 115 Test matches at an average of 49.10.
Clarke had an equally impressive record in ODIs as he amassed 7981 runs in 245 matches at an average of 44.58 with 8 hundreds.