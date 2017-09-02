Home ICC Women's World Cup WI vs IND News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Mike Hussey Backs Usman Khawaja to Come Good

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 2, 2017, 9:33 AM IST
Mike Hussey Backs Usman Khawaja to Come Good

Usman Khawaja. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Australian batsman Mike Hussey backed under fire batsman Usman Khawaja to come good against Bangladesh in the second Test.

Khawaja had a rather forgettable comeback into the team, scoring just 1 run in each of the two innings.

The left-hander averages a miserable 14.62 in Asia, with the highest score of 26.

"You shouldn't be judging someone on a couple of innings, and in one of those innings he was run-out," Hussey was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"He hasn't played any cricket for so long, so it's going to take time for him to get back in and get up to speed with that match hardness. Even in the IPL he just sat on the bench the whole time, so it's difficult and it's going to take a little bit of time."

Hussey, who averaged an incredible 63.05 - highest of any Australian to have batted at least 10 times in Asia, said it was important to of patient for the selectors, citing off-spinner Nathan Lyon as an example of someone who has benefited from persistence. "I know there's going to be the doubters out there but (Khawaja is) a quality player," Hussey said.

"He's class, and if you show the faith, show that you believe in him, you'll get the best out of him. "If you start chopping and changing, and sending those messages that you're not backing him, then you're going to get these inconsistent performances.

"And it's shown with someone like Nathan Lyon – he throughout his career has had a lot of doubters, but the selectors have shown faith in him over a period of time and believed in him, and look at him now; he's repaid that in spades.

"I think Usman Khawaja is in the same boat: we know he's a good player, we know he's got class, (so) just show that believe and faith in him and he will repay it in spades, I promise you."
ban vs ausban vs aus 2nd testBangladesh vs Australia 2017Chittagong TestMike HusseyUsman Khawaja
First Published: September 2, 2017, 9:33 AM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4097 105
4 Australia 3087 100
5 New Zealand 3114 97
FULL Ranking