Mike Hussey Backs Usman Khawaja to Come Good

Khawaja had a rather forgettable comeback into the team, scoring just 1 run in each of the two innings.
The left-hander averages a miserable 14.62 in Asia, with the highest score of 26.
"You shouldn't be judging someone on a couple of innings, and in one of those innings he was run-out," Hussey was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.
"He hasn't played any cricket for so long, so it's going to take time for him to get back in and get up to speed with that match hardness. Even in the IPL he just sat on the bench the whole time, so it's difficult and it's going to take a little bit of time."
Hussey, who averaged an incredible 63.05 - highest of any Australian to have batted at least 10 times in Asia, said it was important to of patient for the selectors, citing off-spinner Nathan Lyon as an example of someone who has benefited from persistence. "I know there's going to be the doubters out there but (Khawaja is) a quality player," Hussey said.
"He's class, and if you show the faith, show that you believe in him, you'll get the best out of him. "If you start chopping and changing, and sending those messages that you're not backing him, then you're going to get these inconsistent performances.
"And it's shown with someone like Nathan Lyon – he throughout his career has had a lot of doubters, but the selectors have shown faith in him over a period of time and believed in him, and look at him now; he's repaid that in spades.
"I think Usman Khawaja is in the same boat: we know he's a good player, we know he's got class, (so) just show that believe and faith in him and he will repay it in spades, I promise you."
First Published: September 2, 2017, 9:33 AM IST