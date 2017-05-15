Misbah & Younis Bid Goodbye: Who's Who of Cricket Wish Ageless Duo

Photo Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: It is definitely the end of an era in Pakistan cricket as Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan bid adieu to international cricket on Sunday.

It was only poetic justice that Pakistan clinched the Test series 2-1 — the country’s first Test series victory in the Caribbean Island.

While the 42-year-old Misbah amassed 5,222 runs in 75 Tests, including 10 tons and 39 half-centuries, he also scored 5,122 runs in 162 ODIs with 42 fifties.

The 39-year-old Younis Khan scored 10,099 Test runs in 118 matches, including 34 hundreds and 33 half-centuries. In ODIs, Younis managed 7,249 runs.

Current and former cricketers took to Twitter to praise the two stalwarts of Pakistan Cricket.

Former England star Kevin Pietersen in a video called them wonderful cricketers and wonderful people. And that the two brilliant leaders would be missed by Pakistan cricket. He also asked the two to jump onto the franchise gig.

Pakistan batsman Ahmad Shahzad wrote: “Our team does it..the first ever Test series win against the West Indies n this tour win!! What a way to leave #MisYou #PakistanZindabad 🇵🇰”

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar wrote: “Two very likeable people & highly accomplished batsmen. Thank you Misbah & Younis for all the memories. #MisYou.”

Legendary Wasim Akram said that Misbah-ul-Haq’s captaincy was very different to what he was accustomed to, but it was effective. He also said that the skipper would be missed.

Talking about Younis, Akram said: “He had the hunger from day 1 so it is no surprise that he has gone on to score so many runs for Pak."

First Published: May 15, 2017, 6:55 PM IST