Mitchell Johnson Rejoins Perth Scorchers for Big Bash League

This will be the left-armer's second Big Bash campaign after helping Scorchers to the title last season.
"Returning for another season is a pretty easy decision when you've got a team like the Perth Scorchers," Johnson was quoted as saying by cricket.
"Not only have they played well over the years, but they're also a great bunch of blokes."
"If I'm honest and look at what happened last year - winning the BBL title with the Scorchers and then winning the Indian Premier League with the Mumbai Indians - I should probably retire on a high, but Twenty20 is more and more becoming a game that the older guys can play." Johnson was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au
Johnson was also part of the Mumbai Indians in the last year's IPL campaign and won the tournament.
"I want to help the team go back-to-back and, given this is the last season at the WACA Ground, I really can't wait to get back out there and enjoy the atmosphere the amazing crowd creates," he added.
Perth Scorchers squad: Adam Voges (c), Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Johnson, Michael Klinger, Mitch Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Joel Paris, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman
First Published: October 24, 2017, 9:36 AM IST