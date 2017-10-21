Mitchell Marsh Chooses County Cricket Over IPL

Barring national commitments, Marsh will be available in all three formats for the London-based club and he will head to the UK after the 2017-18 Australian domestic summer.
This means he will have to skip the Indian Premier League which coincides with the county season.
"I'm extremely excited to join Surrey for the 2018 season. The opportunity to challenge myself in English conditions is something I can’t wait for," Marsh was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.
"I have followed the team closely this year and hopefully I’ll be able to contribute to some silverware, along with helping a young squad grow and improve.
"The opportunity to work with Michael di Venuto and Alec Stewart is also very exciting. Bring on 2018!"
"I’m very pleased to announce the signing of Mitch Marsh, a highly talented, exciting and motivated international all-rounder," Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart said.
"His all-round abilities and experience will add great balance and depth to our squad in all formats of the game and I look forward to welcoming him to The Oval for the start of next season."
Marsh will have big shoes to fill as he will be replacing former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara as the overseas player for the club.
Sangakkara ended last season with 1,491 runs at 106.50 including eight centuries for Surrey.
Marsh is still recovering from shoulder surgery having been flown home from Australia's Tour of India in March.
