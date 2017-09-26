Mithali Raj Graces Vogue Cover With Shah Rukh Khan, Nita Ambani

Catch @M_Raj03, @iamsrk and #NitaAmbani on the 10th anniversary Cover of @VOGUEIndia! #VogueWomenOfTheYear pic.twitter.com/BbW9eifAM5— Medallin Sports (@MedallinSports) September 26, 2017
The likes of Isa Guha and Jwala Gutta congratulated Raj for the achievement and other fans too joined in to praise the star.
Guha said, 'How Good', while Gutta added that Raj looked hot on the cover.
Earlier, Mithali Raj had posted a photo in black spaghetti top, where she was trolled.
However, the captain responded to such critics in style. She was even defended by a legion of her fans.
Mithali Raj had earlier revealed her calm personality, and when she was seen reading a book before going out to bat.
I don't like to prepare myself ahead of the match as I like to play according to the situation. I feel that if I am calm and composed while going to bat, I will be able to play much better cricket. That is why I carry a book along with me. I read a lot during the course of the tournament as it was a long one, but in that particular match, I was reading the biography of Nasser Hussain," revealed Mithali during the press meet.
Not just that, Mithali and fellow teammate Veda Krishnamurthy were seen dancing in the dug-out during India's crunch semi-final clash against Australia — who were also the defending champions.
When asked about it, Mithali said: "Veda and I were signing songs while sitting in the dug out during Harmanpreet Kaur's unbelievable innings against Australia. Veda is a really good dancer and she couldn't hold herself back and I decided to join in as well. If I remember it correctly, the song was 'Shape of You'."
